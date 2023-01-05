Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:47 2023-01-05 am EST
11647.00 GBX   +0.39%
09:32aTempus Announces Prospective Study for Biomarker Discovery in Small Cell Lung Cancer
BU
09:05aASTRAZENECA : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
08:54aENHERTU Type II Variation Application Validated by EMA for the Treatment of HER2 Mutant Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tempus Announces Prospective Study for Biomarker Discovery in Small Cell Lung Cancer

01/05/2023 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announced a prospective study (NCT05257551), in collaboration with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN), that aims to identify biomarkers of response in patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The study, titled Sculptor, is co-sponsored by Tempus and AstraZeneca’s Personalize SCLC Initiative and is currently open for enrollment.

In the United States, lung cancer is the second most common cancer, and approximately 13% of people diagnosed with lung cancer have SCLC, according to the American Cancer Society. SCLC is an aggressive disease characterized by rapid growth, early metastasis, and acquired therapeutic resistance in which there is a high unmet need for therapeutic targets. To date, there are limited ways to stratify this specific patient population and limited defined therapeutic targets or associated treatments.

The Sculptor study is leveraging Tempus’ comprehensive portfolio of molecular profiling offerings to gather the insights necessary to support this kind of early research, with the goal of identifying distinct segments that may benefit from emerging therapies, or a treatable target from which to develop an associated therapy to treat patients with SCLC. This study is currently active at five TIME Trial Network sites, with plans to expand to additional providers across the country to ensure the study’s dataset is representative of the overall SCLC patient population in the United States.

“This collaborative study will facilitate the investigation of SCLC patient populations to provide us with key insights in hopes of enabling pharmaceutical solutions that increase the overall survival of this disease,” said Kate Sasser, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Tempus. “This type of early-stage, prospective study is only possible when combining Tempus’ comprehensive sequencing capabilities, multimodal database, and just-in-time clinical trial network.”

“We are excited to announce commencement of the first clinical trial stemming from our strategic collaboration with Tempus,” said Cristian Massacesi, Chief Medical Officer & Oncology Chief Development Officer, AstraZeneca. “AstraZeneca’s investigation of novel therapies for SCLC sub-populations is another example of our precision medicine approach and mission to put patients first and follow the science.”

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of clinical and molecular data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus enables physicians to make near real-time, data-driven decisions to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
09:32aTempus Announces Prospective Study for Biomarker Discovery in Small Cell Lung Cancer
BU
09:05aASTRAZENECA : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
08:54aENHERTU Type II Variation Application Validated by EMA for the Treatment of HER2 Mutant..
AQ
08:08aBMO Capital Starts AstraZeneca at Outperform With $82 Price Target
MT
07:00aU.S. new drug price exceeds $200,000 median in 2022
RE
05:57aJefferies Lifts AstraZeneca PT, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
04:22aBank of America cuts Pearson to 'underperform'
AN
03:59aASTRAZENECA : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
03:48aFTSE 100 rises on Next boost; focus on business activity data
RE
02:48aAstraZeneca's and Sanofi's nirsevimab approved for US review
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRAZENECA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 453 M - -
Net income 2022 4 022 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 537 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 50,8x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 216 B 216 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,40x
EV / Sales 2023 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 139,63 $
Average target price 150,44 $
Spread / Average Target 7,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC3.42%216 404
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.87%470 947
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.23%345 010
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.45%309 617
ABBVIE INC.1.29%289 384
MERCK & CO., INC.1.02%284 167