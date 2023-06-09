Advanced search
ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:15:39 2023-06-09 am EDT
11770.00 GBX   +0.17%
Trending : AstraZeneca Reaches Treg Cell Therapies Agreement With Quell Therapeutics
DJ
05:32aEuropean Midday Briefing: Investors Remain Wary Ahead of Central Bank Decisions
DJ
05:18aAstraZeneca, Quell Therapeutics Enter Into Cell Therapy Collaboration
MT
Trending : AstraZeneca Reaches Treg Cell Therapies Agreement With Quell Therapeutics

06/09/2023 | 05:50am EDT
0934 GMT - AstraZeneca is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past four hours, according to Factiva data, after the pharmaceutical company said it had reached an agreement with Quell Therapeutics to develop, manufacture and commercialize engineered T-regulatory, or Treg, cell therapies for autoimmune diseases. Under the agreement, Quell will receive $85 million upfront in the form of a cash payment and an equity investment. The Anglo-Swedish company said that if successful, Quell is eligible to receive more than $2 billion for further development and commercialization milestones plus tiered royalties. The pharma giant said the deal--which encompasses a collaboration, an exclusive option and license agreement--is focused on type 1 diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease. "This is aligned with our strategy to target underlying disease drivers to stop or slow disease progression and ultimately accelerate the delivery of transformative care to patients with chronic autoimmune conditions," AstraZeneca said. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-23 0549ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 45 612 M - -
Net income 2023 7 571 M - -
Net Debt 2023 21 004 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,9x
Yield 2023 2,03%
Capitalization 229 B 229 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,47x
EV / Sales 2024 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 83 500
Free-Float 96,4%
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 147,45 $
Average target price 168,44 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michel Demaré Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC4.74%228 526
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-10.26%443 455
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY21.82%414 234
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.42%351 939
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.57%275 591
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.91%256 071
