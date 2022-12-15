Advanced search
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:12 2022-12-15 am EST
11351.00 GBX   -0.43%
11351.00 GBX   -0.43%
09:34aU.S. Commerce removes Wuxi Biologics from unverified list
RE
07:48aASTRAZENECA : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07:44aASTRAZENECA : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
U.S. Commerce removes Wuxi Biologics from unverified list

12/15/2022 | 09:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: Exterior photos of the North America headquarters of AstraZeneca

(Reuters) - The Biden administration said Thursday it had removed Wuxi Biologics, a company that makes ingredients for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, and about two dozen other Chinese entities from a so-called unverified list that forces U.S. suppliers to perform greater due diligence before shipping to them.

The Commerce Department also removed nine Russian entities from the unverified list and addded them to the entity list because the United States has been unable to conduct site visits. Companies are added to the unverified list if the United States cannot complete on-site visits to determine if they can be trusted to receive sensitive U.S. technology exports, inspections which in China require approval from the commerce ministry.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Alex Alper; Editing by Doina Chiacu)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 457 M - -
Net income 2022 4 014 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 714 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 51,8x
Yield 2022 2,09%
Capitalization 219 B 219 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,47x
EV / Sales 2023 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 141,59 $
Average target price 149,52 $
Spread / Average Target 5,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC31.37%219 393
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.76%469 980
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY29.85%345 390
PFIZER, INC.-10.13%305 813
NOVO NORDISK A/S27.55%303 531
ABBVIE INC.21.76%291 453