  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  AstraZeneca PLC
  News
  Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2023-01-06 am EST
11782.00 GBX   +0.61%
04:20pU.S. FDA says Evusheld may not protect against Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5
RE
09:27aASTRAZENECA : Gets a Neutral rating from Credit Suisse
MD
04:37aAgreement augments Fusion's existing isotope supply as pipeline of clinical stage actinium-based radiopharmaceuticals grows
AQ
U.S. FDA says Evusheld may not protect against Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5

01/06/2023 | 04:20pm EST
A sign marks an AstraZeneca facility in Waltham

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it does not expect AstraZeneca's COVID-19 antibody cocktail Evusheld to provide protection against the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5.

The subvariant has been causing concern among scientists after its rapid spread in the United States in December.

While the agency is awaiting additional data to verify how Evusheld works against XBB.1.5, it said it does not expect the drug to neutralize the subvariant due to similarities with other Omicron subvariants against which Evusheld does not work.

XBB.1.5 is yet another descendant of Omicron and is an offshoot of XBB, first detected in October, which is itself a recombinant of two other Omicron sub-variants.

The agency said it was closely monitoring the emergence of the XBB.1.5 subvariant, which accounted for 27.6% of COVID-19 cases in the United States for the week ending Jan. 7.

Evusheld was first authorized in late 2021 in the United States to prevent COVID-19 infections in individuals with weak immune systems or a history of severe side effects from coronavirus vaccines.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 453 M - -
Net income 2022 4 019 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 645 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 51,7x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 220 B 220 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,48x
EV / Sales 2023 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,5%
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 141,92 $
Average target price 150,98 $
Spread / Average Target 6,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC4.39%216 014
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.97%467 470
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.75%341 038
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.21%306 648
ABBVIE INC.1.16%289 031
MERCK & CO., INC.2.42%288 122