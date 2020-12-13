Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/11 11:35:31 am
8160 GBX   +0.70%
10:46aU.S. expects to have immunized 100 mln against COVID-19 by end of March -Slaoui
RE
12/12Brazil rolls out COVID-19 vaccination plan
RE
12/12Brazil rolls out COVID-19 vaccination plan
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. expects to have immunized 100 mln against COVID-19 by end of March -Slaoui

12/13/2020 | 10:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of March, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Sunday.

The first vaccine was authorized for emergency use by U.S. regulators on Friday night and began shipping on Sunday.

"We would have immunized 100 million people by the first quarter of 2021," U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said in an interview with Fox News Sunday.

He said the United States hopes to have about 40 million doses of vaccine distributed by the end of December, which would include the just authorized vaccine from Pfizer Inc and one from Moderna Inc expected to get a similar emergency use nod later this week.

Another 50 million to 80 million doses will be distributed in January, and the same number in February, Slaoui said. The vaccine requires two shots per person.

"We are working with Pfizer to continue helping them and supporting them achieve the objective of providing us with another 100 million doses in the second quarter of 2021," Slaoui said.

The first to be vaccinated would be front line healthcare workers, as well as residents of long-term care facilities, he added.

For the United States to get "herd immunity," which would halt transmission of the deadly virus, the country would need to have immunized about 75% or 80% of the population, he said, adding that he hoped to reach that point between May and June.

"It is however critical that most of the American people decide and accept to take the vaccine," Slaoui said. "We are very concerned by the hesitancy that we see."

He said he hoped people will keep an open mind, "listen to the data and openly agree that this is a very effective and safe vaccine and therefore take it."

In a large clinical trial, the Pfizer vaccine was 95% effective in preventing illness with few serious side effects.

Slaoui downplayed suggestions that there might not be enough vaccine to go around. He noted that a vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is likely to be ready for authorization late in January or early in February, and that he expected AstraZeneca's vaccine to be "potentially approvable somewhere late in February."

Political pressure for vaccines to be approved was "not helpful, because it's not needed," Slaoui said in response to questions about reports that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows called Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn on Friday to urge him to authorize the vaccine that day or possibly lose his job.

A tweet on Friday by President Donald Trump, who has been critical of both the FDA and Pfizer, said to "Get out the damn vaccine NOW, Dr. Hahn."

"If that phone call happened, I think it was useless and unfortunate, and so are some of the tweets," Slaoui said.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.70% 8160 Delayed Quote.7.27%
FOX CORPORATION 0.72% 29.32 Delayed Quote.-20.91%
MODERNA, INC. 0.80% 156.93 Delayed Quote.702.30%
PFIZER INC. -1.46% 41.12 Delayed Quote.10.78%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
10:46aU.S. expects to have immunized 100 mln against COVID-19 by end of March -Slao..
RE
12/12Brazil rolls out COVID-19 vaccination plan
RE
12/12Brazil rolls out COVID-19 vaccination plan
RE
12/12ASTRAZENECA : to buy Boston pharmaceutical firm Alexion for $39B
AQ
12/12ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : AstraZeneca to buy Alexion for $39 billion to expand i..
RE
12/12ASTRAZENECA : Alexion Splurge Could Attract a Crowd-- Heard on the Street
DJ
12/12AstraZeneca Agrees to Buy Alexion for $39 Billion -- 4th Update
DJ
12/12AstraZeneca Agrees to Buy Alexion for $39 Billion -- 3rd Update
DJ
12/12ASTRAZENECA : Agrees to Buy Alexion for $39 Billion -- 2nd Update
DJ
12/12ASTRAZENECA : buying drug developer Alexion for $39 billion
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 453 M - -
Net income 2020 3 021 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 44,9x
Yield 2020 2,61%
Capitalization 142 B 142 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,85x
EV / Sales 2021 5,08x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 122,36 $
Last Close Price 107,95 $
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC7.27%141 591
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.85%402 647
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.66%293 415
PFIZER INC.10.78%228 561
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.79%209 892
NOVARTIS AG-11.25%208 327
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ