Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open lower on Tuesday, with futures down 0.39%.

* VODAFONE: Vodafone has agreed a 10-year partnership with Microsoft to bring generative AI, digital, enterprise and cloud services to more than 300 million businesses and consumers across its European and African markets.

* EXPERIAN: Credit data firm Experian posted a 9% rise in third-quarter revenue.

* WISE: Money transfer company Wise Plc raised its annual profit growth forecast.

* OCADO: British online supermarket Ocado Retail said it would meet its forecast of a return to positive earnings for its full 2022/23 year.

* COCA-COLA HBC: Bottler Coca-Cola HBC said CFO Ben Almanzar will step down from the role at the end of May.

* THG: UK e-commerce firm THG said it has agreed to a major new partnership between Ingenuity and UK wellness retailer Holland & Barrett.

* IQE: British semiconductor wafer maker IQE Plc named Jutta Meier as its CFO.

* WAGES: Growth in British wages excluding bonuses slowed to an annual 6.6% in the September-to-November period, official data showed.

* STERLING: The pound fell after data showed that growth in British wages slowed in November.

* ASTRAZENECA: Drugmaker AstraZeneca has not seen any supply issues so far due to Red Sea shipping disruptions, a top executive told Reuters.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto reported a 1% fall in its iron ore shipments in the fourth quarter of 2023.

* SHELL: A group of 27 investors that own around 5% of Shell's shares has co-filed an independent resolution urging the energy company to set tighter climate targets.

(Reporting by Hani Kollathodi in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)