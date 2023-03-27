UK stocks start the week higher as banks, AstraZeneca climb

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
*
AstraZeneca rises on late-stage drug trial success
*
Cineworld advances as Elliott Management mulls partial
takeover
*
Nanoco shareholders ask top bosses to step down, shares
fall
*
FTSE 100 up 0.6%, FTSE 250 adds 0.4%
March 27 (Reuters) - UK equities surged on Monday, as
bank stocks rebounded on hopes that the turmoil in the sector
will be contained following the buyout of Silicon Valley Bank,
while AstraZeneca rose after it gave a positive update on a drug
trial.
Banks rose 0.8%, after tanking 3% in the
previous session, after U.S. lender First Citizens BancShares
Inc said it would purchase the loans and deposits of
failed Silicon Valley Bank, easing investor angst about the
global financial system.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.6%, while the
domestically-oriented FTSE 250 added 0.4% by 0835 GMT.
"Any positive banking news will boost sentiment because
markets are hypersensitive to any banking news at the moment.
But my best reading of it is that sentiment is fragile and
cautiously optimistic today due to those lingering banking
fears," said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at HYCM.
Both the FTSE indexes ended the first two months of the year
with gains as hopes of a rebound in demand following a reopening
of the Chinese economy and signs of stability in the domestic
economy boosted sentiment.
However, Silicon Valley Bank's collapse in the middle of
this month sparked a crisis of confidence in the stability of
the global financial system and a selloff in markets. The FTSE
indexes are on course for losses for March.
AstraZeneca Plc rose 1.3% on the day and boosted
the healthcare sector after reporting that its drug Eplontersen
showed positive results in a late-stage trial among hereditary
transthyretin patients.
Activist investor Elliott Management is planning a takeover
of Cineworld Group's operations in eastern Europe and
Israel as per a report over the weekend, sending shares of the
cinema operator 10.6% up.
Nanoco Group slid 1.5% after a shareholder group
asked two top bosses at the quantum technology company to step
down on allegations of misleading information about losses
related to the prospect of settling a lawsuit with Samsung
Electronics.
(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)