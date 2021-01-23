UK vaccine roll-out speeds up but doctors want quicker second dose

* Nearly 5.9 million people have had first dose
* Another 1,348 deaths bring toll to 97,329
* Doctors urge government to cut gap between shots
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Britain's COVID-19 vaccination
push gathered pace on Saturday, with 5.9 million people now
having had a first dose, but doctors challenged the government
over its policy of delaying a second shot of the Pfizer
vaccine for up to 12 weeks.
The British government is stretching out the gap between
first and second shots as it seeks to ensure as many people as
possible can be given some protection from an initial vaccine
dose.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Friday that the new
UK variant of COVID-19 may be associated with a higher level of
mortality as the country's death tally from COVID-19 nears the
100,000 mark - hitting 97,329 on Saturday.
But in a letter to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England
Chris Whitty, the British Medical Association said leaving the
12-week interval for the Pfizer vaccine went against World
Health Organization guidance.
They urged the government to reduce the gap between Pfizer
doses to a maximum of six weeks.
The makers of the vaccine, Pfizer and BioNTech,
have warned that they have no evidence their vaccine would
continue to be protective if the second dose is given more than
three weeks after the first.
Leaving a 12-week gap is allowing Britain's vaccine
programme to proceed quickly.
Government data published on Saturday showed 5.86 million
people have now received a first dose of the vaccine, after a
record 478,248 people had the jab in the last 24 hours.
Whitty said on Friday that the longer wait between doses was
a "public health decision" aimed at vaccinating many more people
and based on the fact that the great majority of protection
comes from the first jab.
The Department of Health and Social Care said the decision
on the 12-week gap was made after "a thorough review of the
data" and was in line with the recommendations of the UK's four
chief medical officers.
Britain is using the Pfizer vaccine and another from
AstraZeneca. AstraZeneca has supported the gap between
its jabs, saying data showed an 8- to 12-week gap was a "sweet
spot" for efficacy.
Following Johnson's warnings about the more deadly nature of
the new variant, some scientists said on Saturday it was too
soon to be clear about what the evidence was showing.
"The question about whether it's more dangerous in terms of
mortality I think is still open," Graham Medley, professor of
infectious disease modelling at the London School of Hygiene and
Tropical Medicine, told the BBC.
