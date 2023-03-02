Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:05 2023-03-02 am EST
10864.00 GBX   +0.44%
12:50pMerck, AstraZeneca Say US FDA's Panel to Review Cancer Drug Lynparza on April 28
MT
12:22pUS FDA to discuss AstraZeneca and Merck's Lynparza cancer drug combo
AN
12:19pUpdate on US regulatory review of Lynparza in combination with abiraterone for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US FDA to discuss AstraZeneca and Merck's Lynparza cancer drug combo

03/02/2023 | 12:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - AstraZeneca PLC and Merck & Co Inc said on Thursday that the US Food & Drug Administration will convene a meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee to discuss the supplemental new drug application for Lynparza in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone.

The ODAC meeting is scheduled for April 28 and will discuss the Lynparza combination for the treatment of adults with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

The Lynparza combination is already approved in the EU and several other countries for the treatment of adults with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, the pharmaceutical companies said.

Lynparza is being jointly developed and commercialised by AstraZeneca and Merck. In July 2017, the two companies announced a oncology collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialise Lynparza, a PARP inhibitor, and Koselugo, a mitogen-activated protein kinase inhibitor, for multiple cancers.

Shares in AstraZeneca closed 0.3% higher at 10,843.16 pence on Thursday in London. Merck shares were trading 0.2% higher at USD106.91 on Thursday afternoon in New York.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.44% 10864 Delayed Quote.-3.58%
MERCK & CO., INC. 0.31% 106.9724 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
12:50pMerck, AstraZeneca Say US FDA's Panel to Review Cancer Drug Lynparza on April 28
MT
12:22pUS FDA to discuss AstraZeneca and Merck's Lynparza cancer drug combo
AN
12:19pUpdate on US regulatory review of Lynparza in combination with abiraterone for metasta..
AQ
09:47aAstraZeneca, Merck & Co.'s Supplemental New Drug Application for Lynparza up for Review..
MT
07:27aASTRAZENECA : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
01:52aValneva Secures Shelf Life Extension for COVID-19 Vaccine
MT
03/01AstraZeneca prices three tranche global bond offering
AN
03/01Astrazeneca : Transparency Directive - Form 6-K
PU
03/01AstraZeneca Prices Three-Tranche Global Bond Offering of $2.3 Billion
MT
02/28Rising Bank Stocks Not Enough to Counter Lower European Equities
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRAZENECA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 45 964 M - -
Net income 2023 7 245 M - -
Net Debt 2023 20 532 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,4x
Yield 2023 2,32%
Capitalization 201 B 200 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,83x
EV / Sales 2024 4,31x
Nbr of Employees 83 500
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 130,01 $
Average target price 155,50 $
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-3.58%201 493
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-13.24%397 336
NOVO NORDISK A/S6.38%322 629
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-14.93%283 349
ABBVIE INC.-3.92%274 735
MERCK & CO., INC.-3.88%270 741