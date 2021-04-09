WRAPUP 1-Countries emphasise importance of AstraZeneca shot as they look to alternatives

* Australia orders alternative to AstraZeneca for under 50s
* Hong Kong delays delivery of AstraZeneca shots
* Vaccine arrives in Costa Rica under global COVAX plan
April 9 (Reuters) - Australia said on Friday it had ordered
more alternatives for the AstraZeneca vaccine, setting
back its vaccination rollout, and Hong Kong delayed deliveries
of the shot amid concern about a possible very small risk of
rare blood clots.
The Australian decision effectively puts paid to plans to
have its entire population vaccinated by the end of October,
highlighting the delicate public health balancing act the issue
has created.
Millions of doses of the AstraZeneca shot have been
safely administered around the world and millions more have been
ordered but some countries have limited its use to older age
groups as a precaution while cases of clotting are investigated.
Australia said it had doubled its order of the Pfizer
shot after health authorities recommended that those
under 50 take it instead of AstraZeneca, which had been the
mainstay of its vaccination programme.
"It is not a prohibition on the AstraZeneca vaccine," Prime
Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra. "For those
who are over 50, there is a strong encouragement to be taking
this AstraZeneca vaccine."
The Anglo-Swedish company said it respected the Australian
recommendation and was working with regulators around the world
"to understand the individual cases, epidemiology and possible
mechanisms that could explain these extremely rare events".
European and British medicine regulators said this week they
had found possible links with extremely rare cases of brain
blood clots, while emphatically reaffirming the vaccine's
importance in mass vaccination against COVID-19.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) received reports of 169
cases of the rare brain blood clot by early April, after 34
million doses had been administered, Sabine Straus, chair of the
EMA's safety committee, said this week.
Most of the cases reported had occurred in women under 60.
On Friday, the EMA said that if a causal relationship is
confirmed or considered likely, regulatory action will be needed
to minimise risk. It also said it was looking into Johnson &
Johnson's shot over reports of blood clots.
The AstraZeneca shot is by far the cheapest and most
high-volume vaccine launched so far, making it likely to be
central to many of the worldwide inoculation programmes that are
vital to curbing the global pandemic and averting damaging
lockdowns.
Germany, one of several European countries which have
recommended alternatives to AstraZeneca for people under 60,
said on Friday a surge in infections meant a new lockdown was
needed.
"Every day in which we don't act, we lose lives," Lothar
Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute, said.
GLOBAL SUPPLY
Hong Kong Health Secretary Sophia Chan said the city would
delay shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine it had ordered this
year to avoid other countries going short.
"We believe that AstraZeneca vaccines will not need to be
supplied to Hong Kong this year, so as not to cause a waste when
the vaccine is still in short supply globally," she said.
The government was considering buying a new type of vaccine
that may offer better protection, she added.
The Chinese-ruled city had ordered 7.5 million AstraZeneca
doses, which were scheduled to arrive in the second half of
2021. But Chan said the global financial centre had sufficient
alternatives.
Costa Rica said on Thursday it would use the AstraZeneca
shot after assessing the EMA's guidance.
More than 40,000 doses of the vaccine arrived in the country
on Wednesday, the first delivery under an agreement for a
million vaccines with the COVAX mechanism of the World Health
Organization (WHO) and GAVI alliance to ensure vaccines reach
poorer states.
All the countries recommending age limits have emphasised
that the vaccine is effective and its benefits far outweigh the
risks of catching COVID-19 for older people.
The top health body in France, where vaccine hesitancy is
high, recommended on Friday that those over 55 who had received
a first dose of the AstraZeneca shot be given an alternative for
the second one.
The Haute Autorite de la Sante suggested they get a
new-style messenger-RNA vaccine, confirming an earlier Reuters
exclusive. Two such vaccines, one from Pfizer and
BioNTech and another from Moderna, have been
approved for use in France.
Messenger RNA vaccines prompt the human body to make a
protein that mimics part of the virus, triggering an immune
response. AstraZeneca's shot generates an immune response using
a harmless, weakened version of a chimpanzee common cold virus.
The French health body also said there should be an interval
of 12 weeks between the two shots in such cases and recommended
a study to assess the immune responses given by these mixed
vaccine prescriptions.
(Reporting by Reuters bureaux worldwide; writing by Philippa
Fletcher; editing by Nick Macfie)