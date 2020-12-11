WRAPUP 3-U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The United States said it authorized the
use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, with the
first inoculations expected within days, marking a turning point
in a country where the pandemic has killed more than 295,000
people.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency
use authorization for the vaccine, developed with German partner
BioNTech, which was shown to be 95% effective in
preventing the disease in a late-stage trial. It said the
vaccine can be given to people aged 16 and older.
Healthcare workers and elderly people in long-term care
facilities are expected to be the main recipients of a first
round of 2.9 million doses this month.
BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said the vaccine "will
help to save lives across the United States and could accelerate
a return to normality."
U.S. health authorities, shipping services, hospitals and
pharmacies have been readying a nationwide inoculation
campaign. Pfizer said it would start shipping
immediately and state public health systems have been planning
to begin shots as early as Monday.
The government plans to accelerate vaccinations in the
coming weeks and months, especially if a second vaccine from
Moderna Inc is quickly approved. An advisory group to
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on
Saturday to make crucial recommendations about whether some
groups such as pregnant women and 16-year-olds should be
immunized.
The authorization comes as cases are surging in the United
States, with thousands of death per day, while hospital
intensive care units across the country are nearing capacity,
threatening to overwhelm healthcare systems.
"It is one step in a sequence of steps that will bring this
pandemic to an end," said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the
Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.
He added: "A lot of people will be infected, a lot will be
hospitalized and a lot will die before the vaccine is able to
have a meaningful impact on spread."
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was first approved in Britain
earlier this month, and UK residents began receiving the shots
on Tuesday. Canada also authorized the vaccine and expects to
start inoculations next week.
Mexico, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have also approved the
Pfizer vaccine.
U.S. President Donald Trump, in a video posted on Twitter,
trumpeted the achievement and blamed China for the pandemic.
Critics have said his focus on China was aimed at deflecting
attention from his missteps in combating the pandemic.
"The United States is the first nation in the world to
produce a verifiably safe and effective vaccine. Today's
achievement is a reminder of America's unlimited potential,"
Trump said.
COMPLEX CHALLENGES
Others with vaccines in advanced development include
Moderna, which could win emergency U.S. authorization as soon as
next week, AstraZeneca Plc with Oxford University, and
Johnson & Johnson.
BioNTech began developing the vaccine in January, using a
technology called synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA) that had yet to
produce an approved product. The technology uses a chemical
messenger to instruct cells to make proteins that mimic part of
the new coronavirus, which the immune system learns to recognize
as an invader. BioNTech struck a development deal with Pfizer in
March.
The vaccine comes with complex distribution challenges as it
must be shipped and stored at -70 Celsius (-94 F), requiring
specialized ultra-cold freezers or supplies of dry ice.
Moderna's vaccine employs the same technology but does not
need to be stored at sub-Arctic temperatures.
Pfizer has developed a special shipping container that will
be filled with dry ice to keep the vaccine from spoiling. Many
states are concerned about whether there is enough dry ice for
shipments to rural areas that lack the specialized freezers, but
Pfizer believes there should be sufficient supply.
U.S. health officials have said they will have enough to
supply all of the 330 million U.S. residents who wish to be
vaccinated by the middle of 2021.
'HERD IMMUNITY'
The government has ordered 100 million doses of the Pfizer
vaccine - enough to inoculate 50 million people - through its
Operation Warp Speed virus development program and could
negotiate for more. The status of those talks are unclear.
Pfizer board member and former FDA commissioner Scott
Gottlieb said in an interview with CNBC earlier this week that
the company had offered to sell the United States more doses as
recently as last month but had been turned down.
The United States has agreed to buy 200 million doses of
Moderna's two-dose vaccine. The government also has supply deals
with J&J and AstraZeneca, but authorization of those vaccines
are not imminent.
Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said
if distribution goes well and enough Americans agree to get
vaccinated, relief for a pandemic weary nation may be on the
horizon, with enough immunizations providing safety for the
'herd' of collective society.
"By the end of summer or end of third quarter, we may
actually have enough herd immunity protecting our society," he
said.
