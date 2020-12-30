Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wall St gains, dollar declines as extraordinary year winds down

12/30/2020 | 03:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* All three major U.S. stock averages higher

* Dollar sinks to lowest since April 2018

* Stimulus check negotiations continue in Washington

* Graphic: 2020 asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street edged higher and the dollar dipped to its lowest in more than two years on Wednesday, the penultimate trading day in a remarkable year of pandemic, recession and recovery.

All three major U.S. stock indexes were up modestly as recently enacted stimulus and the ongoing rollout of COVID-19 vaccines fed optimism over economic recovery in 2021.

"2021 is going to be the beginning of it," said Matthew Keator, managing partner in the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox, Massachusetts. "My anticipation will probably be more robust in the latter part of 2021."

"Once there's the sense of an all-clear sign, we would anticipate a robust response from the consumer," Keator added.

For now, Keator suggests the markets are in wait-and-see mode.

"The markets are saying 'what have you done for me lately?' and people are going to be focusing on what's going to happen if we see more and more restrictions due to the pandemic," he said.

Britain approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca in the latest development in the rapid progression, testing, approval and deployment of drugs to battle the disease.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.34 points, or 0.21%, to 30,400.01, the S&P 500 gained 4.91 points, or 0.13%, to 3,731.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.54 points, or 0.22%, to 12,878.76.

European stocks reversed gains to end a five-day winning streak, closing lower as investors locked in year-end gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.34% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.33%.

Emerging market stocks rose 1.70%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.81% higher, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.45%.

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower in thin trading as investors bet that Republicans were unlikely to approve the passage of proposed $2,000 stimulus checks.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price to yield 0.9264%, from 0.935% late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond last rose 9/32 in price to yield 1.6623%, from 1.674% late on Tuesday.

The dollar fell to the lowest since April 2018 against a basket of world currencies as investors bet on more fiscal support and positioned for year-end in light trading volume.

The dollar index fell 0.34%, with the euro up 0.27% to $1.228.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.30% versus the greenback at 103.28 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3607, up 0.79% on the day.

Crude oil prices inched higher on the back of the weaker dollar and a dip in U.S. inventories, but gains were capped by dimming hopes of a demand rebound.

U.S. crude futures gained 0.83% to settle at $48.40 per barrel and Brent settled at $51.34 per barrel, up 0.49% on the day.

Gold prices rose, countering a dip in the greenback, although global COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and increased risk appetite limited the safe-haven metal's gains.

Spot gold added 0.6% to $1,888.28 an ounce.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.82% 7401 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.37% 30434.28 Delayed Quote.6.54%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.34% 1.22944 Delayed Quote.9.27%
GOLD 0.69% 1891.46 Delayed Quote.23.68%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.74% 51.48 Delayed Quote.-22.88%
NASDAQ 100 0.07% 12852.679901 Delayed Quote.47.07%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.22% 12877.844364 Delayed Quote.43.76%
NIKKEI 225 -0.45% 27444.17 Real-time Quote.16.53%
S&P 500 0.22% 3733.92 Delayed Quote.15.36%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.34% 400.25 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
WTI 0.41% 48.268 Delayed Quote.-22.14%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
04:00pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Finishing Little Changed
MT
03:44pASTRAZENECA : Argentine regulator approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine -..
RE
03:44pASTRA-OXFORD VACCINE : what's been said about dosage and efficacy
RE
03:44pGermany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
03:34pWall Street gains, dollar declines as extraordinary year winds down
RE
03:30pANALYSIS : No half measures and mind the gap - UK nod for AstraZeneca vaccine ra..
RE
03:12pWall St gains, dollar declines as extraordinary year winds down
RE
02:49pWall Street edges higher on recovery outlook
RE
02:49pWall Street rises on hopes of vaccine-fueled recovery
RE
02:49pWall Street edges higher on recovery outlook
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 441 M - -
Net income 2020 2 985 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,9x
Yield 2020 2,80%
Capitalization 132 B 133 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,50x
EV / Sales 2021 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 122,93 $
Last Close Price 100,71 $
Spread / Highest target 58,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-1.91%132 323
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.67%405 780
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.25%296 974
NOVARTIS AG-10.25%212 264
MERCK & CO., INC.-10.48%205 995
PFIZER INC.-0.19%205 939
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ