March 17 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the
coronavirus right now:
Britain approves AstraZeneca's preventative COVID therapy
Britain's medicines regulator has approved AstraZeneca's
antibody-based COVID-19 treatment for preventing infections in
adults with poor immune response, marking a major step in the
fight against the pandemic.
The decision to grant approval for the treatment, Evusheld,
was endorsed by the government's independent scientific advisory
body, Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory
Agency said on Thursday.
China's Shenzhen plans 'orderly' work resumption
China's technology hub of Shenzhen will allow firms to
resume work in an "orderly" manner after the restriction of
non-essential businesses in an effort to contain a COVID
outbreak, a city official said Thursday.
Shenzhen, close to Hong Kong, reported 71 new local
confirmed transmissions on Wednesday, up from 55 the previous
day. While the outbreak is small by international standards,
authorities are leaving nothing to chance.
To keep factory lines open, Chinese firms are asking workers
to eat, sleep and work in bubbles isolated from the wider world,
sterilising premises as often as three times a day and testing
for COVID daily.
Hong Kong leader to review curbs in coming days
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday she would
review COVID restrictions in the coming days, as she understands
people are increasingly impatient with rules that have isolated
the international financial centre and hurt business.
Restrictions, including a ban on flights from nine countries
such as Britain and the United States, a quarantine of up to 14
days for people arriving in Hong Kong, a ban on face-to-face
classes and the closings of gyms and most public venues, have
frustrated many residents in the city of 7.4 million.
South Korea looks to end restrictions
South Korea recorded a record 621,328 new daily cases and a
daily record 429 deaths, authorities said on Thursday, as the
country which once took an aggressive anti-pandemic approach is
set to end restrictions.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said the
Omicron variant was driving the record wave of infections and
while a public survey revealed many expected to catch the virus,
few feared serious health consequences.
Cambodia drops testing requirements for overseas visitors
Cambodia on Thursday dispensed with a requirement for
visitors from overseas to take COVID tests, as the country moved
ahead of most neighbours by relaxing most restrictions to spur
more investment and tourism, officials said.
White House COVID chief to exit
White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients will leave his
post next month and will be replaced by public health expert Dr.
Ashish Jha, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday. Jha, an
internist who leads the Brown University School of Public
Health, takes on the new role as the United States shifts to a
new phase of the pandemic.
