Astrea Acquisition : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending March 31, 2022 (Form 10-Q)

Table of Contents UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 10-Q FORM (MARK ONE) ☒ QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarter ended March 31, 2022 ☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to Commission file number: 001-39996 ASTREA ACQUISITION CORP. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) Delaware 85-2609730 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 55 Ocean Lane Drive, Apt. 3021 Key Biscayne, Florida33149 (Address of principal executive offices) 607-8025 (347) (Issuer's telephone number) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered one-half of one redeemable warrant Units, each consisting of one share of Common Stock andof one redeemable warrant ASAXU The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share ASAX The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Redeemable warrants, exercisable for shares of Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share ASAXW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Check whether the issuer (1) filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act during the past 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation(§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company", and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, afiler, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company", and "emerging growth company" inof the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Ruleof the Exchange Act). Yes ☒ No ☐ As of August 19, 2022, 22,037,500 shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, were issued and outstanding. Table of Contents ASTREA ACQUISITION CORP. 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 FORMFOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Part I. Financial Information Item 1. Financial Statements 1 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2021 1 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) 2 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) 3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) 4 Notes to Condensed consolidated financial Statements (Unaudited) 5 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 18 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures Regarding Market Risk 21 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 21 Part II. Other Information Item 1A. Risk Factors 22 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 23 Item 5. Other Information 23 Item 6. Exhibits 24 Part III. Signatures 25 i Table of Contents PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Interim Financial Statements. ASTREA ACQUISITION CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 30,094 $ 67,689 Prepaid expenses 255,933 344,659 Total Current Assets 286,027 412,348 Cash and marketable securities held in Trust Account 172,625,112 172,561,080 TOTAL ASSETS $ 172,911,139 $ 172,973,428 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Accrued expenses $ 349,884 $ 459,988 Promissory note - related party 1,140,000 750,000 Total Current Liabilities 1,489,884 1,209,988 Warrant liabilities 40,114 342,190 Total Liabilities 1,529,998 1,552,178 Commitments Common stock subject to possible redemption; $0.0001 par value; 17,250,000 shares at redemption value as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 172,500,000 172,500,000 Stockholders' Deficit Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 4,787,500 shares issued and outstanding (excluding 17,250,000 shares subject to possible redemption) as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 479 479 paid-in capital Additionalcapital 554,160 554,160 Accumulated deficit (1,673,498 ) (1,633,389 ) Total Stockholders' Deficit (1,118,859 ) (1,078,750 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 172,911,139 $ 172,973,428 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. 1 Table of Contents ASTREA ACQUISITION CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Operating and formation costs $ 406,217 $ 220,267 Loss from operations (406,217 ) (220,267 ) Other income (expense): Interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account 44,835 10,390 Unrealized gain on marketable securities held in Trust Account 19,197 - Change in fair value of warrant liability 302,076 52,250 Change in fair value of over-allotment option liability - 134,105 Transaction costs associated with Initial Public Offering - (17,428 ) Total other income, net 366,108 $ 179,317 Net loss $ (40,109 ) $ (40,950 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, Common stock 22,037,500 $ 13,795,417 Basic and diluted net loss per share, Common stock $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. 2 Table of Contents ASTREA ACQUISITION CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 Common Stock Additional

Paid in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Total

Stockholders'

Deficit Shares Amount Balance - January 1, 2022 4,787,500 $ 479 $ 554,160 $ (1,633,389 ) $ (1,078,750 ) Net loss - - - (40,109 ) (40,109 ) Balance - March 31, 2022 4,787,500 $ 479 $ 554,160 $ (1,673,498 ) $ (1,118,859 ) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 Common Stock Additional

Paid in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Total

Stockholders'

Equity Shares Amount Balance - January 1, 2021 4,312,500 $ 431 $ 24,569 $ (627 ) $ 24,373 Accretion of Common Stock to redemption value - - (11,262,350 ) - (11,262,350 ) Sale of 475,000 Private Placement Units 475,000 48 4,562,327 - 4,562,942 Fair value of Public Warrants - - 6,780,799 - 6,780,799 Allocated value of transaction costs to warrants - - (165,442 ) - (165,442 ) Elimination of over-allotment option liability - - 614,257 - 614,257 Net loss - - - (40,950 ) (40,950 ) Balance - March 31, 2021 4,787,500 $ 479 $ 554,160 $ (41,577 ) $ 513,062 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. 3 Table of Contents ASTREA ACQUISITION CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (40,109 ) $ (40,950 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (302,076 ) (52,250 ) Interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account (44,835 ) (10,390 ) Unrealized gain on marketable securities held in Trust Account (19,197 ) - Change in fair value of over-allotment option liability - (134,105 ) Transaction costs incurred in connection with Initial Public Offering - 17,428 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses 88,726 (840,249 ) Accrued expenses (110,104 ) 89,200 Net cash used in operating activities (427,595 ) (971,316 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Investment in cash into Trust Account - (172,500,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities - (172,500,000 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from sale of Units, net of underwriting discounts - 169,050,000 Proceeds from sale of Private Placement Units - 4,750,000 Proceeds from promissory note - related party 390,000 350,000 Repayment of promissory note - related party - (85,302 ) Payment of offering costs - (355,934 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 390,000 173,708,764 Net Change in Cash (37,595 ) 237,448 Cash - Beginning of period 67,689 - Cash - End of period $ 30,094 $ 237,448 Non-cash investing and financing activities: investing and financing activities: Initial Classification of Warrant Liability $ - $ 187,625 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. 4 Table of Contents ASTREA ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS MARCH 31, 2022 (Unaudited) NOTE 1. DESCRIPTION OF ORGANIZATION AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS Astrea Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") was incorporated in Delaware on August 11, 2020. The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities (the "Business Combination"). The Company has one subsidiary, Peregrine Merger Sub, LLC, a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated in Florida on August 5, 2021 ("Merger Sub"). The Company is not limited to a particular industry or sector for purposes of consummating a Business Combination. The Company is an early stage and emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with early stage and emerging growth companies. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity for the period from August 11, 2020 (inception) through March 31, 2022 relates to the Company's formation and the initial public offering ("Initial Public Offering"), which is described below, and identifying a target company for a Business Combination. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of a Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company generates non-operating income in the form of interest income on marketable securities held in the Trust Account (as defined below). The registration statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering was declared effective on February 3, 2021. On February 8, 2021, the Company consummated the Initial Public Offering of 15,000,000 units (the "Units" and, with respect to the shares of common stock included in the Units sold, the "Public Shares"), at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $150,000,000, which is described in Note 3. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the sale of 430,000 units (each, a "Private Placement Unit" and, collectively, the "Private Placement Units") at a price of $10.00 per Private Placement Unit in a private placement to Astrea Acquisition Sponsor, LLC (the "Sponsor"), generating gross proceeds of $4,300,000, which is described in Note 4. Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"), as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the consummation of a Business Combination or (ii) the distribution of the funds in the Trust Account to the Company's stockholders, as described below. Following the closing of the Initial Public Offering on February 8, 2021, an amount of $150,000,000 ($10.00 per Unit) from the net proceeds of the sale of the Units in the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Units was placed in a trust account (the "Trust Account"), invested in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less, or in any open-ended investment company that holds itself out as a money market fund meeting the conditions of Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"), as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the consummation of a Business Combination or (ii) the distribution of the funds in the Trust Account to the Company's stockholders, as described below. On February 18, 2021, the underwriters fully exercised their over-allotment option, resulting in an additional 2,250,000 Units issued at $10.00 per Unit. In connection with the underwriters' full exercise of their over-allotment option, the Company also consummated the sale of an additional 45,000 Private Placement Units at $10.00 per Private Placement Unit. The sale of the additional Units and Private Placement Units generated total proceeds of $22,950,000. A total of $22,500,000 was deposited into the Trust Account, bringing the aggregate proceeds held in the Trust Account to $172,500,000. Transaction costs amounted to $4,664,421, consisting of $3,450,000 of underwriting fees, $466,059 of deferred underwriting fees, and $748,362 of other offering costs. 5 Table of Contents ASTREA ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS MARCH 31, 2022 (Unaudited) The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Units, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward completing a Business Combination. The Company must complete a Business Combination having an aggregate fair market value of at least 80% of the assets held in the Trust Account (as defined below) (excluding taxes payable on income earned on the Trust Account) at the time of the agreement for the initial Business Combination. The Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-Business Combination company owns or acquires 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. The Company is required to provide its stockholders with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a stockholder meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The Company has determined to provide this opportunity through a stockholder meeting in connection with its currently planned proposed Business Combination described below. The public stockholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then in the Trust Account (initially $10.00 per Public Share, plus any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its tax obligations). There will be no redemption rights upon the completion of a Business Combination with respect to the Company's warrants. The Company will proceed with a Business Combination if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 immediately prior to or upon such consummation of a Business Combination and, if the Company seeks stockholder approval, a majority of the shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. In connection with its currently proposed Business Combination, the Company will offer to redeem shares in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to the proxy rules. The Sponsor has agreed to vote its Founder Shares (as defined in Note 5) and its Private Shares (as defined in Note 6) (a) in favor of approving the Business Combination and (b) not to redeem any shares in connection with a stockholder vote to approve the Business Combination. Additionally, each public stockholder may elect to redeem their Public Shares, without voting, and if they do vote, irrespective of whether they vote for or against the proposed Business Combination. The Sponsor has agreed (a) to waive its redemption rights with respect to its Founder Shares, Private Shares and any Public Shares held by it in connection with the completion of a Business Combination, (b) to waive its liquidation rights with respect to the Founder Shares and Private Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination by February 8, 2023 and (c) not to propose an amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation that would affect a public stockholders' ability to convert or sell their shares to the Company in connection with a Business Combination or affect the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to redeem 100% of its Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination, unless the Company provides the public stockholders with the opportunity to redeem their Public Shares in conjunction with any such amendment. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company's warrants, which will expire worthless if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The Company will have up until February 8, 2023 to complete a Business Combination (the "Combination Period"). If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and such period is not otherwise extended by the Company's stockholders, the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay taxes (less up to $100,000 to pay liquidation expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), subject to applicable law, and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining stockholders and the Company's board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to the Company's obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company's warrants, which will expire worthless if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The Company will have up until February 8, 2023 to complete a Business Combination (the "Combination Period"). If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and such period is not otherwise extended by the Company's stockholders, the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay taxes (less up to $100,000 to pay liquidation expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), subject to applicable law, and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining stockholders and the Company's board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to the Company's obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company's warrants, which will expire worthless if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. 6 Table of Contents ASTREA ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS MARCH 31, 2022 (Unaudited) In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor has agreed to be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a vendor for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below $10.00 per Public Share, except as to any claims by a third party who executed a valid and enforceable agreement with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind they may have in or to any monies held in the Trust Account and except as to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Moreover, in the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers (other than the Company's independent auditors), prospective target businesses or other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. Liquidity and Going Concern As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $30,094 in its operating bank accounts, and an adjusted working capital deficit of $1,078,745, which excludes franchise taxes payable of $125,112, of which such amounts will be paid from interest earned on the Trust Account. As of March 31, 2022, approximately $125,112 of the amount on deposit in the Trust Account represents interest income, which is available to pay the Company's tax obligations. As of March 31, 2022, the Sponsor loaned the Company an aggregate of $1,140,000 to cover expenses related to the Business Combination. The notes may be repaid upon completion of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion (see Note 5). The Company will need to raise additional capital through loans or additional investments from its initial stockholders, officers or directors. The Company's initial stockholders, officers or directors may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds, from time to time or at any time, in whatever amount they deem reasonable in their sole discretion, to meet the Company's working capital needs. Accordingly, the Company may not be able to obtain additional financing. If the Company is unable to raise additional capital, it may be required to take additional measures to conserve liquidity, which could include, but not necessarily be limited to, curtailing operations, suspending the pursuit of a potential transaction, and reducing overhead expenses. The Company cannot provide any assurance that new financing will be available to it on commercially acceptable terms, if at all. These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern through February 8, 2023, the date that the Company will be required to cease all operations, except for the purpose of winding up, if a Business Combination is not consummated. These consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments relating to the recovery of the recorded assets or the classification of the liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. Risks and Uncertainties Management is currently evaluating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of the financial statement. The financial statement does not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS MARCH 31, 2022 (Unaudited) NOTE 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of Presentation 10-Q and Article 8 of Regulation S-X of the SEC. Certain information or footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP have been condensed or omitted, pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC for interim financial reporting. Accordingly, they do not include all the information and footnotes necessary for a complete presentation of financial position, results of operations, or cash flows. In the opinion of management, the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements include all adjustments, consisting of a normal recurring nature, which are necessary for a fair presentation of the financial position, operating results and cash flows for the periods presented. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") for interim financial information and in accordance with the instructions to Form 10-Q and Article 8 of Regulation S-X of the SEC. Certain information or footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP have been condensed or omitted, pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC for interim financial reporting. Accordingly, they do not include all the information and footnotes necessary for a complete presentation of financial position, results of operations, or cash flows. In the opinion of management, the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements include all adjustments, consisting of a normal recurring nature, which are necessary for a fair presentation of the financial position, operating results and cash flows for the periods presented. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on May 23, 2022. The interim results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for the year ending December 31, 2022 or for any future periods. Principles of Consolidation The accompanying consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary. All significant intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation. Emerging Growth Company The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and stockholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. non-emerging growth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statement with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply togrowth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statement with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Use of Estimates The preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the consolidated financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the financial statements, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. One of the more significant accounting estimates included in these condensed consolidated financial statements is the determination of the fair value of the warrant liabilities. Such estimates may be subject to change as more current information becomes available and accordingly the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Cash and Cash Equivalents The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company did not have any cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Marketable Securities Held in Trust Account At March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, substantially all of the assets held in the Trust Account were in U.S. Treasury securities. All of the Company's investments held in the Trust Account are classified as trading securities. Trading securities are presented on the balance sheet at fair value at the end of each reporting period. Gains and losses resulting from the change in fair value of investments held in Trust Account are included in interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account in the accompanying condensed statements of operations. The estimated fair values of investments held in Trust Account are determined using available market information. 8 Table of Contents ASTREA ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS MARCH 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption The Company accounts for its common stock subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." Shares of common stock subject to mandatory redemption is classified as a liability instrument and is measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable common stock (including common stock that features redemption rights that is either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, common stock is classified as stockholders' equity. The Company's common stock features certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, common stock subject to possible redemption is presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity (deficit) section of the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets. 9 Table of Contents ASTREA ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS MARCH 31, 2022 (Unaudited) The Company recognizes changes in redemption value immediately as they occur and adjusts the carrying value of redeemable common stock to equal the redemption value at the end of each reporting period. Increases or decreases in the carrying amount of redeemable common stock are affected by charges against additional paid in capital and accumulated deficit. At March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the common stock reflected in the condensed consolidated balance sheets are reconciled in the following table: Gross proceeds $ 172,500,000 Less: Proceeds allocated to Public Warrants (6,780,799 ) Common stock issuance costs (3,733,189 ) Overallotment Liability (748,362 ) Plus: Accretion of carrying value to redemption value 11,262,350 Common stock subject to possible redemption $ 172,500,000 Warrant Liabilities The Company accounts for warrants as either equity-classified or liability-classified instruments based on an assessment of the warrant's specific terms and applicable authoritative guidance in Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 480, Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity ("ASC 480") and ASC 815, Derivatives and Hedging ("ASC 815"). The assessment considers whether the warrants are freestanding financial instruments pursuant to ASC 480, meet the definition of a liability pursuant to ASC 480, and whether the warrants meet all of the requirements for equity classification under ASC 815, including whether the warrants are indexed to the Company's own common stock, among other conditions for equity classification. This assessment, which requires the use of professional judgment, is conducted at the time of warrant issuance and as of each subsequent quarterly period end date while the warrants are outstanding. For issued or modified warrants that meet all of the criteria for equity classification, the warrants are required to be recorded as a component of additional paid-in capital at the time of issuance. For issued or modified warrants that do not meet all the criteria for equity classification, the warrants are required to be recorded at their initial fair value on the date of issuance, and each balance sheet date thereafter. Changes in the estimated fair value of the warrants are recognized as a non-cash gain or loss on the statements of operations. The fair value of the private warrants was estimated using the Binomial Lattice Model (see Note 9). The fair value of the private warrants was estimated using the Binomial Lattice Model (see Note 9). For issued or modified warrants that meet all of the criteria for equity classification, the warrants are required to be recorded as a component of additionalcapital at the time of issuance. For issued or modified warrants that do not meet all the criteria for equity classification, the warrants are required to be recorded at their initial fair value on the date of issuance, and each balance sheet date thereafter. Changes in the estimated fair value of the warrants are recognized as again or loss on the statements of operations. The fair value of the private warrants was estimated using the Binomial Lattice Model (see Note 9). Convertible Instruments Derivatives and Hedging Activities ( "ASC No. 815" ). The Company accounts for its promissory notes that feature conversion options in accordance with ASC No. 815, Derivatives and Hedging Activities ( "ASC No. 815" ). ASC No. 815 requires companies to bifurcate conversion options from their host instruments and account for them as freestanding derivative financial instruments according to certain criteria. The criteria includes circumstances in which (a) the economic characteristics and risks of the embedded derivative instrument are not clearly and closely related to the economic characteristics and risks of the host contract, (b) a promissory note that embodies both the embedded derivative instrument and the host contract is not re-measured at fair value under otherwise applicable GAAP with changes in fair value reported in earnings as they occur and (c) a separate instrument with the same terms as the embedded derivative instrument would be considered a derivative instrument. ASC No. 815 requires companies to bifurcate conversion options from their host instruments and account for them as freestanding derivative financial instruments according to certain criteria. The criteria includes circumstances in which (a) the economic characteristics and risks of the embedded derivative instrument are not clearly and closely related to the economic characteristics and risks of the host contract, (b) a promissory note that embodies both the embedded derivative instrument and the host contract is notat fair value under otherwise applicable GAAP with changes in fair value reported in earnings as they occur and (c) a separate instrument with the same terms as the embedded derivative instrument would be considered a derivative instrument. Income Taxes The Company follows the asset and liability method of accounting for income taxes under ASC 740, "Income Taxes." Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized for the estimated future tax consequences attributable to differences between the financial statement carrying amounts of existing assets and liabilities and their respective tax bases. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured using enacted tax rates expected to apply to taxable income in the years in which those temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. The effect on deferred tax assets and liabilities of a change in tax rates is recognized in income in the period that included the enactment date. Valuation allowances are established, when necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount expected to be realized. ASC 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more likely than not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. There were no unrecognized tax benefits and no amounts accrued for interest and penalties as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. Net Loss per Common Share The Company complies with accounting and disclosure requirements of FASB ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share". Net loss per share of common stock is calculated by dividing net loss by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding for the respective period. Accretion associated with the redeemable shares of common stock is excluded from loss per common share as the redemption value approximates fair value. The calculation of diluted loss per common stock does not consider the effect of the warrants issued in connection with the (i) Initial Public Offering, and (ii) the private placement since the exercise of the warrants is contingent upon the occurrence of future events. The warrants are exercisable to purchase 8,862,500 shares of common stock in the aggregate. As of March 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company did not have any dilutive securities or other contracts that could, potentially, be exercised or converted into common stock and then share in the earnings of the Company. As a result, diluted net loss per common stock is the same as basic net loss per common stock for the periods presented. 10 Table of Contents ASTREA ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS MARCH 31, 2022 (Unaudited) The following table reflects the calculation of basic and diluted net loss per common share (in dollars, except per share amounts): Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Basic and diluted net loss per common stock Numerator: Allocation of net loss, as adjusted $ (40,109 ) $ (40,950 ) Denominator: Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 22,037,500 13,795,417 Basic and diluted net loss per common stock $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of cash accounts in a financial institution, which, at times may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Coverage of $250,000. The Company has not experienced losses on this account and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such account. Fair Value of Financial Instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under ASC Topic 820, "Fair Value Measurement," approximates the carrying amounts represented in the accompanying condensed balance sheets, primarily due to their short-term nature, except for warrant liabilities (see Note 9). Recent Accounting Standards 2020-06, "Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity" ("ASU 2020-06"), which simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current GAAP. ASU 2020-06 removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception and it also simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. In August 2020, the FASB issued ASU No. 2020-06, "Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity" ("ASU 2020-06"), which simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current GAAP. ASU 2020-06 removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception and it also simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. ASU 2020-06 is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2023, including interim periods within those fiscal years, with early adoption permitted. The Company is currently assessing the impact, if any, that ASU 2020-06 ASUis effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2023, including interim periods within those fiscal years, with early adoption permitted. The Company is currently assessing the impact, if any, thatwould have on its financial position, results of operations or cash flows. Management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on our condensed consolidated financial statements. 11 Table of Contents ASTREA ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS MARCH 31, 2022 (Unaudited) NOTE 3. PUBLIC OFFERING one-half of one redeemable warrant ("Public Warrant"). Each whole Public Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share (see Note 8). Pursuant to the Initial Public Offering, the Company sold 17,250,000 Units, inclusive of 2,250,000 Units sold to the underwriters on February 18, 2021 upon the underwriters' election to fully exercise their over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one share of common stock andof one redeemable warrant ("Public Warrant"). Each whole Public Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share (see Note 8). NOTE 4. PRIVATE PLACEMENT Simultaneously with the closing of Initial Public Offering, the Sponsor purchased an aggregate of 430,000 Private Units at a price of $10.00 per Private Unit, for an aggregate purchase price of $4,300,000, in a private placement. The Sponsor has agreed to purchase up to an additional 45,000 Private Units, at a price of $10.00 per Private Unit, or $450,000 in the aggregate, if the over-allotment option was exercised in full or in part by the underwriters. On February 18, 2021, in connection with the underwriters' election to fully exercise their over-allotment option, the Company sold an additional 45,000 Private Units to the Sponsor, at a price of $10.00 per Private Unit, generating gross proceeds of $450,000. Each Private Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per full share, subject to adjustment (see Note 8). The proceeds from the Private Units were added to the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering to be held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the proceeds from the sale of the Private Units will be used to fund the redemption of the Public Shares (subject to the requirements of applicable law) and the Private Units will be worthless. NOTE 5. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Founder Shares On August 11, 2020, the Sponsor paid $25,000 to cover certain offering costs of the Company in consideration for 4,312,500 shares of common stock (the "Founder Shares"). The Founder Shares included an aggregate of up to 562,500 shares that were subject to forfeiture by the Sponsor. As a result of the underwriters' election to fully exercise their over-allotment option on February 18, 2021, no Founder Shares are currently subject to forfeiture. 30-trading day period commencing after the Business Combination, or earlier if, subsequent to a Business Combination, the Company consummates a liquidation, merger, stock exchange or other similar transaction which results in all of the Company's stockholders having the right to exchange their shares of common stock for cash, securities or other property. The Sponsor has agreed, subject to certain limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of the Founder Shares until the earlier of nine months after the date of the consummation of a Business Combination and the date on which the closing price of the Company's common stock equals or exceeds $12.50 per share (as adjusted for share splits, share dividends, reorganizations and recapitalizations) for any 20 trading days within anyday period commencing after the Business Combination, or earlier if, subsequent to a Business Combination, the Company consummates a liquidation, merger, stock exchange or other similar transaction which results in all of the Company's stockholders having the right to exchange their shares of common stock for cash, securities or other property. Administrative Services Agreement The Company entered into an agreement, commencing on February 3, 2021, through the earlier of the Company's consummation of a Business Combination and its liquidation, to pay the Sponsor a total of up to $10,000 per month for office space, utilities and secretarial support services. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company incurred $30,000 and $20,000 in fees for these services, respectively. At March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, $140,000 and $110,000 are included in accrued expenses in the accompanying condensed balance sheets respectively. $10,000$30,000 and $20,000$140,000 and $110,000 12 Table of Contents ASTREA ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS MARCH 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Promissory Note - Related Party non-interest bearing and payable on the earlier of (i) June 30, 2021 or the consummation of the Initial Public Offering. The outstanding balance under the Promissory Note of $130,061 was repaid on February 22, 2021. On August 19, 2020, the Company issued an unsecured promissory note to the Sponsor (the "Promissory Note"), pursuant to which the Company may borrow up to an aggregate principal amount of $150,000. The Promissory Note was amended on December 31, 2020, such that it isbearing and payable on the earlier of (i) June 30, 2021 or the consummation of the Initial Public Offering. The outstanding balance under the Promissory Note of $130,061 was repaid on February 22, 2021. Related Party Loans In order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors or their affiliates may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans"). Such Working Capital Loans would be evidenced by promissory notes. The notes may be repaid upon completion of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1,500,000 of notes may be converted upon completion of a Business Combination into units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Such units would be identical to the Private Unit. non-convertible promissory notes. The Promissory Notes are non-interest bearing and payable on the earlier of the date on which the Company consummates a Business Combination or the date that the winding up of the Company is effective. If the Company does not consummate a Business Combination, the Company may use a portion of any funds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Promissory Notes; however, no proceeds from the Trust Account may be used for such repayment. As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the outstanding principal balance under the Promissory Notes amounted to an aggregate of $1,140,000 and $750,000, respectively. On March 17, 2021, August 25, 2021, October 10, 2021 and December 12, 2021, the Company entered into convertible promissory notes with the Sponsor pursuant to which the Sponsor agreed to loan the Company up to an aggregate principal amount of $1,500,000 (the "Promissory Notes"). The Company subsequently amended and restated the Promissory Notes to remove the convertible option feature. On January 24, 2022, January 28, 2022, March 1, 2022, March 8, 2022 and March 31, 2022, the company entered into additionalpromissory notes. The Promissory Notes arebearing and payable on the earlier of the date on which the Company consummates a Business Combination or the date that the winding up of the Company is effective. If the Company does not consummate a Business Combination, the Company may use a portion of any funds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Promissory Notes; however, no proceeds from the Trust Account may be used for such repayment. As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the outstanding principal balance under the Promissory Notes amounted to an aggregate of $1,140,000 and $750,000, respectively. NOTE 6. COMMITMENTS Registration Rights Pursuant to a registration rights agreement entered into on February 3, 2021, the holders of the Founder Shares, Private Units and any units issued in payment of Working Capital Loans made to Company (and underlying securities) will have registration rights to require the Company to register a sale of any of our securities held by them. The holders of a majority of these securities are entitled to make up to two demands that the Company register such securities. The holders of the majority of the Founder Shares can elect to exercise these registration rights at any time commencing three months prior to the date on which these shares of common stock are to be released from escrow. The holders of a majority of the Private Units and units issued to the Sponsor, officers, directors or their affiliates in payment of Working Capital Loans made to the Company (or underlying securities) can elect to exercise these registration rights at any time after the consummation of a Business Combination. In addition, the holders have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the consummation of a Business Combination. The registration rights agreement does not contain liquidated damages or other cash settlement provisions resulting from delays in registering our securities. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Underwriting Agreement 45-day option to purchase up to 2,250,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments at the Initial Public Offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. On February 18, 2021, the underwriters elected to fully exercise the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 2,250,000 Units at a price of $10.00 per Unit. The Company granted the underwriters aoption to purchase up to 2,250,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments at the Initial Public Offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. On February 18, 2021, the underwriters elected to fully exercise the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 2,250,000 Units at a price of $10.00 per Unit. 13 Table of Contents ASTREA ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS MARCH 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Business Combination Marketing Agreement The Company engaged EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. ("EarlyBirdCapital"), the representative of the underwriters in the Initial Public Offering, as an advisor in connection with its Business Combination to assist in holding meetings with the Company stockholders to discuss the potential Business Combination and the target business' attributes, introduce, introduce the Company to potential investors that are interested in purchasing its securities in connection with its initial Business Combination, assist in obtaining stockholder approval for the Business Combination and assist with press releases and public filings in connection with the Business Combination. The Company will pay EarlyBirdCapital a cash fee for such services upon the consummation of its initial business combination in an amount equal to 3.5% of the gross proceeds of the Initial Public Offering (exclusive of any applicable finder's fees which might become payable). Right of First Refusal Subject to certain conditions, the Company granted EarlyBirdCapital the right, but not the obligation, to act as book running manager, placement agent and/or arranger, as the case may be, in any and all such financing or financings. This right of first refusal extends from the date of the Initial Public Offering until the earlier of the consummation of a Business Combination or the liquidation of the Trust Account if the Company fails to consummate a Business Combination within the Combination Period. Termination of Agreement and Plan of Merger On August 9, 2021, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, by and among Astrea, Merger Sub, Lexyl Travel Technologies, LLC ("HotelPlanner.com"), Double Peregrine Merger Sub, LLC ("Reservations.com Merger Sub"), and Benjamin & Brothers, LLC ("Reservations.com"). On February 13, 2022, the Company and HotelPlanner.com terminated the Agreement and Plan of Merger in a mutual decision not to pursue the Business Combination. NOTE 7. STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY Preferred Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 shares of preferred stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share with such designations, voting and other rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the Company's board of directors. At March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there were no shares of preferred stock issued or outstanding. The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 shares of preferred stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share with such designations, voting and other rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the Company's board of directors. At March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there were no shares of preferred stock issued or outstanding. Common Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 50,000,000 shares of common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. At March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there are 4,787,500 shares of common stock issued and outstanding, excluding 17,250,000 shares of common stock subject to possible redemption which are presented as temporary equity. - The Company is authorized to issue 50,000,000 shares of common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. At March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there are 4,787,500 shares of common stock issued and outstanding, excluding 17,250,000 shares of common stock subject to possible redemption which are presented as temporary equity. 14 Table of Contents ASTREA ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS MARCH 31, 2022 (Unaudited) NOTE 8. WARRANTS Warrants - The Public Warrants will become exercisable 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination. No warrants will be exercisable for cash unless the Company has an effective and current registration statement covering the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants and a current prospectus relating to such shares of common stock. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if a registration statement covering the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants is not effective within a specified period following the consummation of a Business Combination, warrant holders may, until such time as there is an effective registration statement and during any period when the Company shall have failed to maintain an effective registration statement, exercise warrants on a cashless basis pursuant to the exemption provided by Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act, provided that such exemption is available. If that exemption, or another exemption, is not available, holders will not be able to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis. The Public Warrants will expire five years after the completion of a Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. - The Public Warrants will become exercisable 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination. No warrants will be exercisable for cash unless the Company has an effective and current registration statement covering the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants and a current prospectus relating to such shares of common stock. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if a registration statement covering the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants is not effective within a specified period following the consummation of a Business Combination, warrant holders may, until such time as there is an effective registration statement and during any period when the Company shall have failed to maintain an effective registration statement, exercise warrants on a cashless basis pursuant to the exemption provided by Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act, provided that such exemption is available. If that exemption, or another exemption, is not available, holders will not be able to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis. The Public Warrants will expire five years after the completion of a Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the Public Warrants (excluding the Private Warrants and any warrants underlying units issued upon conversion of the Working Capital Loans): • in whole and not in part; • at a price of $0.01 per warrant; • at any time after the warrants become exercisable; • upon not less than 30 days' prior written notice of redemption to each warrant holder; • if, and only if, the reported last sale price of the shares of common stock equals or exceeds $18.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations and recapitalizations), for any 20 trading days within a 30 trading day period ending on the third business day prior to the notice of redemption to warrant holders; and • if, and only if, there is a current registration statement in effect with respect to the shares of common stock underlying the warrants. If the Company calls the Public Warrants for redemption, management will have the option to require all holders that wish to exercise the Public Warrants to do so on a "cashless basis," as described in the warrant agreement. The exercise price and number of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants may be adjusted in certain circumstances including in the event of a stock dividend, or recapitalization, reorganization, merger or consolidation. However, except as described below, the warrants will not be adjusted for issuance of common stock at a price below its exercise price. Additionally, in no event will the Company be required to net cash settle the warrants. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of warrants will not receive any of such funds with respect to their warrants, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with the respect to such warrants. Accordingly, the warrants may expire worthless. In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional common stock or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of a Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per common stock (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the Company's board of directors and, in the case of any such issuance to the Sponsor or its affiliates, without taking into account any Founder Shares held by the Sponsor or such affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of a Business Combination on the date of the consummation of a Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of its common stock during the 20 trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which the Company consummates its Business Combination (such price, the "Market Value") is below $9.20 per share, the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the greater of (i) the Market Value or (ii) the price at which we issue the additional shares of common stock or equity-linked securities. non-redeemable so long as they are held by the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees. If the Private Warrants are held by someone other than the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees, the Private Warrants will be redeemable by the Company and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. The Private Warrants are identical to the Public Warrants underlying the Units sold in the Initial Public Offering, except that the Private Warrants and the shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Private Warrants are not transferable, assignable or saleable until after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions. Additionally, the Private Warrants will be exercisable for cash or on a cashless basis, at the holder's option, and beso long as they are held by the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees. If the Private Warrants are held by someone other than the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees, the Private Warrants will be redeemable by the Company and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. 15 Table of Contents ASTREA ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS MARCH 31, 2022 (Unaudited) NOTE 9. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS re-measured and reported at fair value at each reporting period, and non-financial assets and liabilities that are re-measured and reported at fair value at least annually. The Company follows the guidance in ASC 820 for its financial assets and liabilities that areand reported at fair value at each reporting period, andassets and liabilities that areand reported at fair value at least annually. The fair value of the Company's financial assets and liabilities reflects management's estimate of amounts that the Company would have received in connection with the sale of the assets or paid in connection with the transfer of the liabilities in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. In connection with measuring the fair value of its assets and liabilities, the Company seeks to maximize the use of observable inputs (market data obtained from independent sources) and to minimize the use of unobservable inputs (internal assumptions about how market participants would price assets and liabilities). The following fair value hierarchy is used to classify assets and liabilities based on the observable inputs and unobservable inputs used in order to value the assets and liabilities: Level 1: Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. An active market for an asset or liability is a market in which transactions for the asset or liability occur with sufficient frequency and volume to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis. Level 2: Observable inputs other than Level 1 inputs. Examples of Level 2 inputs include quoted prices in active markets for similar assets or liabilities and quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in markets that are not active. Level 3: Unobservable inputs based on our assessment of the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability. The following table presents information about the Company's assets that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation inputs the Company utilized to determine such fair value: Description Level March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets: Marketable securities held in Trust Account 1 $ 172,625,112 $ 172,561,080 Liabilities: Warrant Liability - Private Warrants 3 $ 40,114 $ 342,190 815-40 and are presented within warrant liability in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. The warrant liability is measured at fair value at inception and on a recurring basis, with changes in fair value presented within change in fair value of warrant liability in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. The Private Warrants are accounted for as liabilities in accordance with ASCand are presented within warrant liability in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. The warrant liability is measured at fair value at inception and on a recurring basis, with changes in fair value presented within change in fair value of warrant liability in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. Measurement one-half of one redeemable warrant), and (2) the sale of Private Warrants, first to the Private Warrants based on their fair values as determined at initial measurement, with the remaining proceeds allocated to common stock subject to possible redemption based on their relative fair values at the initial measurement date. The Private Warrants are classified as Level 3 due to the use of unobservable inputs. The Company established the initial fair value for the Private Warrants on February 8, 2021, the date of the Company's Initial Public Offering, using a binomial lattice model for the Private Warrants. The Company allocated the proceeds received from (i) the sale of Units (which is inclusive ofone share of common stock andof one redeemable warrant), and (2) the sale of Private Warrants, first to the Private Warrants based on their fair values as determined at initial measurement, with the remaining proceeds allocated to common stock subject to possible redemption based on their relative fair values at the initial measurement date. The Private Warrants are classified as Level 3 due to the use of unobservable inputs. The key inputs into binomial lattice model for the Private Warrants were as follows: Input December 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 Risk-free interest rate 1.18 % 2.44 % Effective expiration date (1)

6/23/2026 6/23/2026 Dividend yield 0.00 % 0.00 % Expected volatility 10.6 % 4.8 % Exercise price $ 11.50 $ 11.50 Unit Price $ 9.88 $ 9.77 Probability of De-SPAC transaction

75 %

90 %

16 Table of Contents ASTREA ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS MARCH 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (1) The effective expiration date equals the probability-weighted average between a 2.0 year life of the warrants in the event there is no de-SPAC transaction and the contractual life if a transaction is closed. The following table presents the changes in the fair value of Level 3 warrant liabilities: Private

Warrant

Liability Fair value as of December 31, 2021 $ 342,190 Change in fair value (302,076 ) Fair value as of March 31, 2022 $ 40,114 Level 3 financial liabilities consist of the Private Warrant liability for which there is no current market for these securities such that the determination of fair value requires significant judgment or estimation. Changes in fair value measurements categorized within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy are analyzed each period based on changes in estimates or assumptions and recorded as appropriate. There were no transfers between levels during the three months ended March 31, 2022. The following table presents the change in the fair value of the Level 3 overallotment liability for the period ended March 31, 2021: Overallotment

Option Fair value as of August 11, 2020 $ - Fair value at issuance February 8, 2021 748,362 Change in fair value February 18, 2021 (134,105 ) Elimination of overallotment liability February 18, 2021 (614,257 ) Fair Value at March 31, 2021 $ - NOTE 10. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS The Company evaluated subsequent events and transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date up to the date that the financial statements were issued. Based upon this review, the Company did not identify any subsequent events that would have required adjustment or disclosure in the financial statements. 17 Table of Contents Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations References in this report (the "Quarterly Report") to "we," "us" or the "Company" refer to Astrea Acquisition Corp. References to our "management" or our "management team" refer to our officers and directors, and references to the "Sponsor" refer to Astrea Acquisition Sponsor, LLC. The following discussion and analysis of the Company's financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the notes thereto contained elsewhere in this Quarterly Report. Certain information contained in the discussion and analysis set forth below includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 10-Q including, without limitation, statements in this "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" regarding the completion of the Proposed Business Combination (as defined below), the Company's financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "seek" and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect management's current beliefs, based on information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including that the conditions of the Proposed Business Combination are not satisfied. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's securities filings can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This Quarterly Report includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this Formincluding, without limitation, statements in this "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" regarding the completion of the Proposed Business Combination (as defined below), the Company's financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "seek" and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect management's current beliefs, based on information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including that the conditions of the Proposed Business Combination are not satisfied. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Formfiled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's securities filings can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Overview We are a blank check company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on August 11, 2020 for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities (the "Business Combination"). We intend to effectuate our Business Combination using cash from the proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Units, our capital stock, debt or a combination of cash, stock and debt. We expect to continue to incur significant costs in the pursuit of our acquisition plans. We cannot assure you that our plans to complete a Business Combination will be successful. Results of Operations non-operating income in the form of interest income on marketable securities held in the Trust Account. We incur expenses as a result of being a public company (for legal, financial reporting, accounting and auditing compliance), as well as for due diligence expenses. We have neither engaged in any operations nor generated any revenues to date. Our only activities from August 11, 2020 (inception) through March 31, 2022 were organizational activities, those necessary to prepare for the Initial Public Offering, described below, and identifying a target company for a Business Combination. We do not expect to generate any operating revenues until after the completion of our Business Combination. We generateincome in the form of interest income on marketable securities held in the Trust Account. We incur expenses as a result of being a public company (for legal, financial reporting, accounting and auditing compliance), as well as for due diligence expenses. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, we had a net loss of $40,109, which consists of formation and operational costs of $406,217, offset by change in fair value of warrant liability of $302,076, interest earned on marketable securities held in the Trust Account of $44,835, and unrealized gain on marketable securities held in Trust Account of $19,197. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, we had a net loss of $40,950, which consists of formation and operational costs of $220,267 and transaction costs of $17,428, offset by change in fair value of warrant liability of $52,250, interest earned on marketable securities held in the Trust Account of $10,390, and change in fair value of over-allotment option liability of $134,105. 18 Table of Contents Liquidity and Capital Resources On February 8, 2021, we consummated the Initial Public Offering of 15,000,000 Units at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $150,000,000. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, we consummated the sale of 430,000 Private Placement Unit a price of $10.00 per Private Placement Unit in a private placement to the Sponsor generating gross proceeds of $4,300,000. On February 18, 2021, in connection with the underwriters' exercise of their over-allotment option in full, we consummated the sale of an additional 2,250,000 Units at a price of $10.00 per Unit, generating total gross proceeds of $22,500,000. In addition, we also consummated the sale of an additional 45,000 Private Units at $10.00 per Private Unit, generating total gross proceeds of $450,000. Following the Initial Public Offering, the full exercise of the over-allotment option, and the sale of the Private Units, a total of $172,500,000 was placed in the Trust Account. We incurred $3,916,059 in Initial Public Offering related costs, including $3,450,000 of underwriting fees and $466,059 of other costs. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, cash used in operating activities was $427,595. Net loss of $40,109 was affected by change in fair value of warrant liability of $302,076, interest earned on marketable securities held in the Trust Account of $44,835, and unrealized gain on marketable securities held in Trust Account of $19,197. Changes in operating assets and liabilities used $21,378 of cash for operating activities. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, cash used in operating activities was $971,316. Net loss of $40,950 was affected by transaction costs of $17,428, change in fair value of warrant liability of $52,250, interest earned on marketable securities held in the Trust Account of $10,390, and change in fair value of overallotment liability of $134,105. Changes in operating assets and liabilities used $751,049 of cash for operating activities. As of March 31, 2022, we had marketable securities held in the Trust Account of $172,625,112 (including $44,835 of interest income) consisting of U.S. Treasury Bills with a maturity of 185 days or less. Interest income on the balance in the Trust Account may be used by us to pay taxes. Through March 31, 2022, we have not withdrawn any interest earned from the Trust Account. We intend to use substantially all of the funds held in the Trust Account, including any amounts representing interest earned on the Trust Account (less income taxes payable), to complete our Business Combination. To the extent that our capital stock or debt is used, in whole or in part, as consideration to complete our Business Combination, the remaining proceeds held in the Trust Account will be used as working capital to finance the operations of the target business or businesses, make other acquisitions and pursue our growth strategies. As of March 31, 2022, we had cash of $30,094. We intend to use the funds held outside the Trust Account primarily to identify and evaluate target businesses, perform business due diligence on prospective target businesses, travel to and from the offices, plants or similar locations of prospective target businesses or their representatives or owners, review corporate documents and material agreements of prospective target businesses, and structure, negotiate and complete a Business Combination. In order to fund working capital deficiencies or finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor, or certain of our officers and directors or their affiliates may, but are not obligated to, loan us funds as may be required. If we complete a Business Combination, we would repay such loaned amounts. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, we may use a portion of the working capital held outside the Trust Account to repay such loaned amounts but no proceeds from our Trust Account would be used for such repayment. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, we determined that there was substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern through one year from the date of the March 31, 2022 report. We will need to raise additional capital through loans or additional investments from our Sponsor, officers or directors. Our Sponsor, officers or directors may, but are not obligated to, loan us funds, from time to time or at any time, in whatever amount they deem reasonable in their sole discretion, to meet our working capital needs. Accordingly, we may not be able to obtain additional financing. If we are unable to raise additional capital, we may be required to take additional measures to conserve liquidity, which could include, but not necessarily be limited to, curtailing operations, suspending the pursuit of a potential transaction, and reducing overhead expenses. We cannot provide any assurance that new financing will be available to us on commercially acceptable terms, if at all. These conditions resulted in the conclusion that there is substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern through February 8, 2023, the date that we will be required to cease all operations, except for the purpose of winding up, if a Business Combination is not consummated. Our consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments relating to the recovery of the recorded assets or the classification of the liabilities that might be necessary should we be unable to continue as a going concern. 19 Table of Contents Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements Sheet Arrangements off-balance sheet arrangements as of March 31, 2022. We do not participate in transactions that create relationships with unconsolidated entities or financial partnerships, often referred to as variable interest entities, which would have been established for the purpose of facilitating off-balance sheet arrangements. We have not entered into any off-balance sheet financing arrangements, established any special purpose entities, guaranteed any debt or commitments of other entities, or purchased any non-financial assets. We have no obligations, assets or liabilities, which would be consideredsheet arrangements as of March 31, 2022. We do not participate in transactions that create relationships with unconsolidated entities or financial partnerships, often referred to as variable interest entities, which would have been established for the purpose of facilitatingsheet arrangements. We have not entered into anysheet financing arrangements, established any special purpose entities, guaranteed any debt or commitments of other entities, or purchased anyassets. Contractual obligations We do not have any long-term debt, capital lease obligations, operating lease obligations or long-term liabilities, other than an agreement to pay the Sponsor a total of up to $10,000 per month for office space, utilities and secretarial support services. We began incurring these fees on February 3, 2021 and will continue to incur these fees monthly until the earlier of the completion of the Business Combination and our liquidation. We engaged EarlyBirdCapital, the representative of the underwriters in the Initial Public Offering, as an advisor in connection with our Business Combination to assist in holding meetings with our stockholders to discuss the potential Business Combination and the target business' attributes, introduce, introduce us to potential investors that are interested in purchasing our securities in connection with our initial Business Combination, assist in obtaining stockholder approval for the Business Combination and assist with press releases and public filings in connection with the Business Combination. We will pay EarlyBirdCapital a cash fee for such services upon the consummation of our initial Business Combination in an amount equal to 3.5% of the gross proceeds of the Initial Public Offering, or $6,037,500 (exclusive of any applicable finder's fees which might become payable). Critical Accounting Policies The preparation of condensed consolidated financial statements and related disclosures in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements, and income and expenses during the periods reported. Actual results could materially differ from those estimates. We have identified the following critical accounting policies: Convertible Instruments Derivatives and Hedging Activities ( "ASC No. 815" ). ASC No. 815 requires companies to bifurcate conversion options from their host instruments and account for them as freestanding derivative financial instruments according to certain criteria. The criteria includes circumstances in which (a) the economic characteristics and risks of the embedded derivative instrument are not clearly and closely related to the economic characteristics and risks of the host contract, (b) a promissory note that embodies both the embedded derivative instrument and the host contract is not re-measured at fair value under otherwise applicable GAAP with changes in fair value reported in earnings as they occur and (c) a separate instrument with the same terms as the embedded derivative instrument would be considered a derivative instrument. The Company accounts for its promissory notes that feature conversion options in accordance with ASC No. 815,). ASC No. 815 requires companies to bifurcate conversion options from their host instruments and account for them as freestanding derivative financial instruments according to certain criteria. The criteria includes circumstances in which (a) the economic characteristics and risks of the embedded derivative instrument are not clearly and closely related to the economic characteristics and risks of the host contract, (b) a promissory note that embodies both the embedded derivative instrument and the host contract is notat fair value under otherwise applicable GAAP with changes in fair value reported in earnings as they occur and (c) a separate instrument with the same terms as the embedded derivative instrument would be considered a derivative instrument. Warrant Liabilities 815-40 under which the Private Placement Warrants do not meet the criteria for equity treatment and must be recorded as liabilities. Accordingly, we classify the Private Placement Warrants as liabilities at their fair value and adjust the Private Placement Warrants to fair value at each reporting period. This liability is subject to re-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. The Private Placement Warrants are valued using binomial lattice model. We account for the Warrants in accordance with the guidance contained in ASCunder which the Private Placement Warrants do not meet the criteria for equity treatment and must be recorded as liabilities. Accordingly, we classify the Private Placement Warrants as liabilities at their fair value and adjust the Private Placement Warrants to fair value at each reporting period. This liability is subject toat each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. The Private Placement Warrants are valued using binomial lattice model. Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption The Company accounts for its common stock subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." Shares of common stock subject to mandatory redemption is classified as a liability instrument and is measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable common stock (including common stock that features redemption rights that is either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, common stock is classified as stockholders' equity. The Company's common stock features certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, common stock subject to possible redemption is presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity (deficit) section of the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets. 20 Table of Contents Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share Net income (loss) per common share is computed by dividing net income (loss) by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Net income (loss) per share of common stock is calculated by dividing net income (loss) by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding for the respective period. Accretion associated with the redeemable shares of common stock is excluded from income (loss) per common share as the redemption value approximates fair value. Recent Accounting Standards 2020-06, "Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity" ("ASU 2020-06"), which simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current GAAP. ASU 2020-06 removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception and it also simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. ASU 2020-06 is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2023, including interim periods within those fiscal years, with early adoption permitted. The Company is currently assessing the impact, if any, that ASU2020-06would have on its financial position, results of operations or cash flows. In August 2020, the FASB issued ASU No.with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopicand Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (SubtopicAccounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity" ("ASUwhich simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current GAAP. ASUremoves certain settlement conditions that are required for equity contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception and it also simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. ASUis effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2023, including interim periods within those fiscal years, with early adoption permitted. The Company is currently assessing the impact, if any, that ASU2020-06would have on its financial position, results of operations or cash flows. The Company's management does not believe that any other recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards if currently adopted would have a material effect on the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk Not required for smaller reporting companies. Item 4. Controls and Procedures Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures Disclosure controls and procedures are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed by us in our Exchange Act reports is recorded, processed, summarized, and reported within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms, and that such information is accumulated and communicated to our management, including our principal executive officer and principal financial officer or persons performing similar functions, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. 13a-15 and 15d-15 under the Exchange Act, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer carried out an evaluation of the effectiveness of the design and operation of our disclosure controls and procedures as of March 31, 2022. Based on this evaluation, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer have concluded that our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective, due solely to the material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting related to the Company's accounting for complex financial instruments and fair value instruments, including fair value measurement. As a result, we performed additional analysis as deemed necessary to ensure that our financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Accordingly, management believes that the financial statements included in this Form 10-Q present fairly in all material respects our financial position, results of operations and cash flows for the period presented. As required by Rulesandunder the Exchange Act, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer carried out an evaluation of the effectiveness of the design and operation of our disclosure controls and procedures as of March 31, 2022. Based on this evaluation, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer have concluded that our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective, due solely to the material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting related to the Company's accounting for complex financial instruments and fair value instruments, including fair value measurement. As a result, we performed additional analysis as deemed necessary to ensure that our financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Accordingly, management believes that the financial statements included in this Formpresent fairly in all material respects our financial position, results of operations and cash flows for the period presented. Management intends to implement remediation steps to improve our disclosure controls and procedures and our internal control over financial reporting. Specifically, we intend to expand and improve our review process for complex securities and related accounting standards. We have improved this process by enhancing access to accounting literature, identification of third-party professionals with whom to consult regarding complex accounting applications and consideration of additional staff with the requisite experience and training to supplement existing accounting professionals. Management's Report on Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting 10-Q does not include a report of management's assessment regarding internal control over financial reporting or an attestation report of our independent registered public accounting firm due to a transition period established by rules of the SEC for newly public companies. This Quarterly Report on Formdoes not include a report of management's assessment regarding internal control over financial reporting or an attestation report of our independent registered public accounting firm due to a transition period established by rules of the SEC for newly public companies. Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting 13a-15(f) and 15d-15(f) of the Exchange Act) during the most recent fiscal quarter that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. There were no changes in our internal control over financial reporting (as such term is defined in Rulesandof the Exchange Act) during the most recent fiscal quarter that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. 21 Table of Contents PART II-OTHER INFORMATION Item 1A. Risk Factors 10-K, dated May 23, 2022 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, except as set forth below. Any of these factors could result in a significant or material adverse effect on our results of operations or financial condition. Additional risk factors not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business or results of operations. As of the date of this Quarterly Report, there have been no material changes with respect to those risk factors previously disclosed in our Annual Report on Formdated May 23, 2022 and Quarterly Report on Formfor the quarter ended March 31, 2021, except as set forth below. Any of these factors could result in a significant or material adverse effect on our results of operations or financial condition. Additional risk factors not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business or results of operations. Changes in applicable laws or regulations, including the SEC's proposed new rules regarding SPAC transactions (if adopted), or a failure to comply with any applicable laws and regulations, may adversely affect our business, including our ability to negotiate and complete our Business Combination and results of operations. We are subject to laws and regulations enacted by national, regional and local governments. In particular, we will be required to comply with certain SEC and other legal requirements. Compliance with, and monitoring of, applicable laws and regulations may be difficult, time consuming and costly. Those laws and regulations and their interpretation and application may also change from time to time and those changes could have a material adverse effect on our business, investments and results of operations. In addition, a failure to comply with applicable laws or regulations, as interpreted and applied, could have a material adverse effect on our business, including our ability to negotiate and complete our Business Combination and results of operations. On March 30, 2022, the SEC issued proposed rules relating to, among other items, enhancing disclosures in business combination transactions involving special purpose acquisition companies ("SPACs") and private operating companies; amending the financial statement requirements applicable to transactions involving shell companies; effectively limiting the use of projections in SEC filings in connection with proposed business combination transactions; increasing the potential liability of certain participants in proposed business combination transactions; and the extent to which SPACs could become subject to regulation under the Investment Company Act of 1940. These rules, if adopted, whether in the form proposed or in revised form, may materially adversely affect our ability to negotiate and complete our Business Combination and may significantly increase the costs and time related thereto. 22 Table of Contents Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds. S-1 (No. 333-252010). The Securities and Exchange Commission declared the registration statements effective on February 3, 2021. On February 8, 2021, we consummated the Initial Public Offering of 15,000,000 Units. The Units were sold at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, generating total gross proceeds of $150,000,000. EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. acted as sole book-running manager of the Initial Public Offering. The securities in the offering were registered under the Securities Act on registration statement on Form(No.The Securities and Exchange Commission declared the registration statements effective on February 3, 2021. one-half of one redeemable warrant ("Private Warrant"). Each whole Private Warrant is exercisable to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The issuance was made pursuant to the exemption from registration contained in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act. Simultaneous with the consummation of the Initial Public Offering, the Sponsor consummated the private placement of an aggregate of 430,000 Units at a price of $10.00 per Private Unit, generating total proceeds of $4,300,000. Each Private Unit consists of one share of common stock ("Private Share") andof one redeemable warrant ("Private Warrant"). Each whole Private Warrant is exercisable to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The issuance was made pursuant to the exemption from registration contained in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act. The Private Warrants are identical to the warrants underlying the Units sold in the Initial Public Offering, except that the Private Warrants are not transferable, assignable or salable until after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions. On February 18, 2021, the underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in full, resulting in the sale of an additional 2,250,000 Units for gross proceeds of $22,500,000, less the underwriters' discount of $450,000. In connection with the underwriters' exercise of their over-allotment option, the Company also consummated the sale of an additional 45,000 Private Units at $10.00 per Private Unit, generating total proceeds of $450,000. A total of $22,500,000 was deposited into the Trust Account. Of the gross proceeds received from the Initial Public Offering, the exercise of the over-allotment option and the Private Units, an aggregate of $172,500,000 was placed in the Trust Account. We paid a total of $3,450,000 in underwriting discounts and commissions and $466,059 for other costs and expenses related to the Initial Public Offering. 10-Q. For a description of the use of the proceeds generated in our Initial Public Offering, see Part I, Item 2 of this Form Item 5. Other Information non-interest bearing, unsecured and will be repaid upon the consummation of an initial business combination or converted into units at the option of the holder. If the Company does not consummate an initial business combination, all amounts loaned to the Company will be forgiven except to the extent that it has funds available outside of the Trust Account to repay such loans. As of March 31, 2022, the Sponsor loaned the Company an aggregate of $1,140,000 to cover expenses related to the Business Combination. The notes may be repaid upon completion of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion. On August 16, 2021, the Sponsor committed to provide the Company with an aggregate of up to $400,000 in loans through August 16, 2022 if needed. Any loan made pursuant to this commitment will bebearing, unsecured and will be repaid upon the consummation of an initial business combination or converted into units at the option of the holder. If the Company does not consummate an initial business combination, all amounts loaned to the Company will be forgiven except to the extent that it has funds available outside of the Trust Account to repay such loans. As of March 31, 2022, the Sponsor loaned the Company an aggregate of $1,140,000 to cover expenses related to the Business Combination. The notes may be repaid upon completion of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion. 23 Table of Contents Item 6. Exhibits 10-Q. The following exhibits are filed as part of, or incorporated by reference into, this Quarterly Report on Form No. Description of Exhibit 31.1* Certification of Principal Executive Officer Pursuant to Securities Exchange Act Rules 13a-14(a), as adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 31.2* Certification of Principal Financial Officer Pursuant to Securities Exchange Act Rules 13a-14(a), as adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 32.1* Certification of Principal Executive Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 32.2* Certification of Principal Financial Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 101.INS* Inline XBRL Instance Document. 101.SCH* Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document. 101.CAL* Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document. 101.DEF* Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document. 101.LAB* Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document. 101.PRE* Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document. 104* Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101). * Filed herewith. Legal to updated Exhibit and Printer will remove extra page 24 Table of Contents SIGNATURES In accordance with the requirements of the Exchange Act, the registrant caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. ASTREA ACQUISITION CORP. 