HotelPlanner, Reservations.com scrap $688 mln merger with Astrea SPAC

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Blank-check firm Astrea Acquisition Corp
, travel tech company HotelPlanner and online hotel
booking platform Reservations.com have mutually ended their $688
million merger deal, the parties said on Monday.
Shares of Astrea were up over 16% in early trading.
"All three companies believe that terminating the business
combination is the best path forward for all parties," the
companies said in a statement, without citing a reason.
HotelPlanner, Reservations.com and Astrea decided to merge
in August last year, with the deal potentially resulting in cash
proceeds of $120 million for the combined entity.
Astrea went public in a $150 million initial public offering
in February last year. Special purpose acquisition companies
(SPACs) typically have up to two years to hunt for a company to
take public, failing which they must return their shareholders'
money.
Last week, 3D printing firm Essentium Inc and telecom
services firm Syniverse Technologies also ended their
blank-check mergers, as inflation concerns and geopolitical
tensions add to worries for companies seeking to go public
through the SPAC route.
A SPAC is a shell company that raises money in an IPO and
puts it in a trust to merge with a private company and take it
public.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)