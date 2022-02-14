Log in
    ASAX   US04637C1062

ASTREA ACQUISITION CORP.

(ASAX)
HotelPlanner, Reservations.com scrap $688 mln merger with Astrea SPAC

02/14/2022 | 10:28am EST
Feb 14 (Reuters) - Blank-check firm Astrea Acquisition Corp , travel tech company HotelPlanner and online hotel booking platform Reservations.com have mutually ended their $688 million merger deal, the parties said on Monday.

Shares of Astrea were up over 16% in early trading.

"All three companies believe that terminating the business combination is the best path forward for all parties," the companies said in a statement, without citing a reason.

HotelPlanner, Reservations.com and Astrea decided to merge in August last year, with the deal potentially resulting in cash proceeds of $120 million for the combined entity.

Astrea went public in a $150 million initial public offering in February last year. Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) typically have up to two years to hunt for a company to take public, failing which they must return their shareholders' money.

Last week, 3D printing firm Essentium Inc and telecom services firm Syniverse Technologies also ended their blank-check mergers, as inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions add to worries for companies seeking to go public through the SPAC route.

A SPAC is a shell company that raises money in an IPO and puts it in a trust to merge with a private company and take it public. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2022
