2023 ANNUAL REPORT
Dear Stockholders,
In the past year at Astria, we have made significant progress towards our goal of becoming a leading allergy and immunology company through the development of potential first-choice products that could improve the health of patients. Our exciting pipeline of products is based on established mechanisms with differentiated profiles that we believe will improve patient outcomes and experiences. Our lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which we are developing as a potential first-choice preventative treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE), which is now supported by positive initial proof-of-concept data in patients with HAE. In 2023, we also expanded Astria's pipeline to include STAR- 0310, a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist that we are developing as a potential best-in-class treatment for atopic dermatitis (AD) and additional indications. We believe that these programs put us in a strong position to make a positive impact on patients' lives, and we are looking forward to delivering on that vision in the years to come.
Our goal for STAR-0215 is to normalize the lives of patients with HAE by providing them with a safe, highly effective, and long-acting preventative therapy, and our recent initial proof-of-concept results in HAE patients (announced in March 2024) give us conviction that we have the potential market-leading treatment for HAE. Specifically, the initial data showed a 90-96% reduction in monthly attacks, rapid attack prevention, a favorable safety profile with no reports of injection site pain, and support for the potential to dose STAR-0215 once every three to six months. These data are best in class, and support progressing to a Phase 3 pivotal trial of STAR-0215, with trial initiation expected in the first quarter of 2025. We are working to bring this treatment to HAE patients as quickly as possible.
This past year, we also expanded our pipeline with the addition of STAR-0310, a high-affinity OX40 antagonist with YTE half-life extension technology that we are developing as a long-acting treatment for AD, with the opportunity to expand into additional indications. We are on track to submit an investigational new drug application (IND) for STAR-0310 by year-end 2024, and we anticipate sharing data on the preclinical profile of the program at scientific conferences in 2024. Subject to clearance of the IND, we plan to initiate a Phase 1a trial of STAR-0310 in the first quarter of 2025 and expect to have initial results that could inform on STAR-0310's profile as a long-acting OX40 inhibitor in the third quarter of 2025. We believe that the ongoing development of our pipeline programs will enable Astria to make a difference broadly for allergy and immunology patients.
Thank you for your support and strong belief in our mission to bring life-changing therapies to patients with allergic and immunological diseases. We are proud of all that we accomplished in 2023 and believe we are in a strong position to deliver on our 2024 goals. We look forward to an exciting year and sharing our success along the way.
Sincerely,
Jill C. Milne, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer
April 22, 2024
Summary of the Material Risks Associated with Our Business
Investing in our common stock involves a high degree of risk because our business is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. The principal factors and uncertainties that make investing in our common stock risky include, among others:
- We are entirely dependent on the success of our product candidates, STAR-0215 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, or HAE, and STAR-0310 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, or AD. We cannot give any assurance that we will generate preclinical, clinical or other data for STAR-0215 or STAR-0310 sufficiently supportive to receive regulatory approval, which will be required before either can be commercialized.
- Interim topline and preliminary data from our clinical trials that we announce or publish from time to time may change as more study participant data become available and are subject to audit and verification procedures that could result in material changes in the final data.
- We will need substantial additional funding. If we are unable to raise capital when needed or on acceptable terms, we could be forced to delay, reduce or eliminate our product development programs or commercialization efforts.
- Raising additional capital may cause dilution to our stockholders, restrict our operations or require us to relinquish rights to our technologies or product candidates.
- We have never generated any revenue from product sales and may never be profitable.
- We have never obtained marketing approval for a product candidate, and we may be unable to obtain, or may be delayed in obtaining, marketing approval for any future product candidate we may seek to develop.
- Clinical trials are costly, time consuming, difficult to enroll and inherently risky, and we may fail to demonstrate safety and efficacy on the timelines that we expect or to the satisfaction of applicable regulatory authorities. We also expect that any later stage clinical trials we conduct for STAR-0310 will be larger and more expensive when compared to those we are conducting, and plan to conduct, for STAR-0215 because AD, the indication for which we are developing STAR-0310, is not a rare disease.
- STAR-0215,STAR-0310 or any future product candidates may cause adverse events or undesirable side effects or have other unexpected properties that could delay or halt clinical trials, delay or prevent their regulatory approval, limit the commercial viability of an approved label, or result in significant negative consequences following marketing approval, if any.
- We face substantial competition from other pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and our operating results may suffer if we fail to compete effectively.
- Product development involves a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results.
- We rely on in-licensed patent and other intellectual property rights for our STAR-0310 program and we may need to obtain licenses from third parties to other intellectual property rights for the development and commercialization of our STAR-0310 and STAR-0215 programs; if we fail to comply with our existing or future obligations under these licenses, or if these licenses are terminated, we could lose license rights that are important to our business.
- We rely on third parties to conduct our preclinical studies and clinical trials. If they do not perform satisfactorily, our business could be significantly harmed.
- We will need to maintain a master cell bank for STAR-0215, a master cell bank for STAR-0310 and cell lines or banks for any other future biologic candidate that generate sufficient material for preclinical, nonclinical and clinical studies, and also build and maintain sufficient preclinical, clinical and commercial manufacturing drug substance and drug product capacity, in each case, through third party manufacturers, for STAR-0215,STAR-0310 and any other future product candidate that advances into such stages, on the timetables and in a manner that, in each case, are consistent with our expected development timetables and financial projections, the failure of which could materially harm our business and operating results and require us to raise capital sooner than we expect.
- Our forecasts of cash usage and how long we expect our existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements may not be accurate and we may therefore use our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments more rapidly than we expect, which could force us to delay, reduce or eliminate our product development programs or commercialization efforts, if any, and therefore materially harm our operating results, and we could be required to raise capital sooner than we expect.
- We have incurred significant losses since inception, have a limited operating history on which to assess our business, and anticipate that we will continue to incur significant losses for the foreseeable future.
- If we are unable to obtain and maintain sufficient patent and/or regulatory protection for product candidates, or if the scope of the patent and/or regulatory protection is not sufficiently broad, our competitors could develop and commercialize products similar or identical to ours, and our ability to commercialize such product candidates successfully may be adversely affected.
- The price of our common stock has been and is likely to continue to be highly volatile, which could result in substantial losses for our stockholders.
The summary risk factors described above should be read together with the text of the full risk factors below, in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of this Annual Report on Form 10-K and the other information set forth in this Annual Report on Form 10-K, including under the heading "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and our consolidated financial statements and the related notes, as well as in other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The risks summarized above or described in full below are not the only risks that we face. Additional risks and uncertainties not precisely known to us, or that we currently deem to be immaterial may also materially adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and future growth prospects.
SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INDUSTRY DATA
This Annual Report on Form 10-K contains forward-looking statements, which reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance, strategy, future financial condition and clinical development programs. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this Annual Report on Form 10-K, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, clinical development programs, regulatory filings and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to those described under the heading "Summary of the Material Risks Associated with our Business" and the "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of this Annual Report on Form 10-K and include, among other things, statements about:
- our expectations regarding the potential significance of the results from the Phase 1a clinical trial of STAR-0215;
- our expectations regarding the timing, nature, goals and results of the ALPHA-STAR Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of STAR-0215, including the expected timing of release of proof-of-concept data from such trial, and that favorable results from such trial could allow us to move directly into a Phase 3 pivotal trial of STAR-0215 as a potential treatment for hereditary angioedema, or HAE;
- our expectations about the design and anticipated timing of a Phase 3 pivotal trial for STAR-0215 as a potential treatment for HAE, assuming positive data from the Phase 1b/2 trial;
- our expectations about the unmet medical need for HAE, the potential differentiating attributes of STAR-0215 as a potential treatment for HAE, along with the potential market impact of such differentiation, the potential of STAR-0215 to be a best-in-class monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein able to provide long-acting, effective attack prevention for HAE, and our vision for STAR-0215 to become the first-choice preventative treatment for HAE with administration every three or six months with the goal of normalizing the lives of people living with HAE;
- the nature and anticipated growth of the global HAE market and HAE therapies;
- our plans to optimize the formulation of STAR-0215 and corresponding work to develop a drug-device combination for STAR-0215 for potential use in late-stage clinical trials and commercially, if approved;
- our expectations that we have scaled the manufacturing process for STAR-0215 in a manner to generate sufficient material for our planned STAR-0215 nonclinical and clinical studies;
- the potential therapeutic benefits and potential attributes of STAR-0310, a preclinical stage product candidate which we licensed in October 2023, and our plans to develop STAR-0310 as a treatment for atopic dermatitis, or AD;
- our expectations regarding the timing of regulatory submissions for STAR-0310;
- our expectations about the design and anticipated timing of planned clinical trials of STAR-0310;
- our expectations regarding the timing and nature of anticipated data for planned clinical trials of STAR-0310;
- the potential commercial opportunity for STAR-0310 in AD and the likelihood that it can effectively compete in AD, assuming it is approved;
- the estimated size and anticipated growth of the AD market and the need for treatments for AD;
- the potential to pursue the development of STAR-0310 in additional indications;
- our goals and visions for the STAR-0310 program;
- our expectations regarding our ability to expand our pipeline;
- the potential benefits of any future acquisition, in-license, collaboration or preclinical development activities;
- our manufacturing plans, capabilities and strategy;
- our intellectual property position and strategy;
- our estimates regarding our cash runway, expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing, including additional financing to fund our long-term operations;
- developments relating to our competitors and our industry; and
- the impact of government laws and regulations.
We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. We have included important factors in the cautionary statements included in this Annual Report on Form 10-K, particularly in the "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of this Annual Report on Form 10- K, that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that we make. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, collaborations, joint ventures or investments that we may make or enter into.
You should read this Annual Report on Form 10-K with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
REFERENCES TO ASTRIA
Except as otherwise indicated herein or as the context otherwise requires, references in this Annual Report on Form 10-K to "Astria," "the Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Astria Therapeutics, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries.
PART I
Item 1. Business
Overview
We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases. Our focus is to develop first-choice therapies that improve the health and outcomes of patients with allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a potential best-in-class monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, or HAE, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease. STAR-0215 has the potential to be the most patient-friendly chronic treatment option for HAE, based on the data generated to date and the existing HAE treatment landscape. Our second product candidate is STAR-0310, a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist that is in preclinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, or AD, an immune disorder associated with loss of skin barrier function and itching. We believe that with both of these programs, we are advancing a pipeline of products with meaningfully differentiated profiles based on validated mechanisms.
STAR-0215
The treatment options for patients with HAE have improved in recent years, however, there is remaining unmet medical need and the global market for HAE therapy is strong and growing. The goal for STAR-0215 is to develop a best-in-class monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein able to provide long-acting, effective attack prevention for HAE. Our vision for STAR-0215 is to become the first-choice preventative treatment for HAE with administration every three or six months with the goal of normalizing the lives of people living with HAE. Targeted plasma kallikrein inhibition can prevent HAE attacks by suppressing the pathway that generates bradykinin and causes excessive swelling. STAR-0215 is currently in clinical development and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, has granted Fast Track designation to STAR-0215 for the treatment of HAE.
We initiated a Phase 1a clinical trial of STAR-0215 in August 2022 and we announced initial results in December 2022. We presented additional preliminary results from the trial in February 2023 and further results were shared at the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Conference in November 2023. Final results from the trial were shared at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Conference in February 2024. This Phase 1a randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled single ascending dose clinical trial evaluated the safety, pharmacokinetics, or PK, and pharmacodynamics, or PD, of STAR-0215 at a single U.S. center. Forty-one healthy subjects received a single dose of STAR-0215 or placebo in four cohorts of 100mg, 300mg, 600mg, and 1200mg administered by subcutaneous, or SC, injection or a fifth cohort of 600mg or placebo administered by intravenous, or IV, injection. STAR-0215 was well-tolerated at all dose levels, with no serious adverse events or discontinuations due to an adverse event, and low risk of injection pain. STAR-0215 demonstrated rapid and sustained drug levels with dose-dependent PK. STAR-0215 achieved potentially therapeutic levels in less than one day after single doses greater than 100mg and showed an estimated half-life of up to 109 days. PK modeling of potential once-every-three-month and once-every-six-month clinical dose regimens over one to two years indicate STAR-0215 has the potential for PK coverage that would confer HAE attack prevention. PD data showed statistically significant inhibition of Factor XIIa-induced plasma kallikrein activity compared to levels prior to dosing, observed using two different assay formats. The percentage inhibition of plasma kallikrein observed was consistent with clinical activity for doses greater than 300mg. Treatment-emergentanti-drug antibodies, or ADAs, were observed in eleven subjects from completed cohorts, all first observed on or after 140 or more days after the single dose of STAR-0215. ADAs were determined not to affect the PK or PD of STAR-0215. With a preliminary favorable safety profile, long half-life and durable PD, STAR-0215 demonstrated early proof of concept in healthy subjects as a potential HAE therapy with robust efficacy and dosing every three or six months.
In February 2023 we advanced STAR-0215 to a Phase 1b/2 trial called ALPHA-STAR, or Astria Long-acting Prophylaxis for Hereditary Angioedema: STAR-0215. This global, multi-center,open-label, single and multiple dose proof-of-concept clinical trial in people with HAE is evaluating safety, tolerability, HAE attack rate, PK, PD, and quality of life in patients three and six months after STAR-0215 administration. The trial has three cohorts, which all begin with an eight week run-in period to assess baseline attack rate. Cohort 1 receives a 450mg single dose of STAR-0215, Cohort 2 receives an initial 600mg dose followed by a 300mg dose on Day 84, to simulate a potential three-month dosing regimen with maintenance doses of 300mg every three months. Cohort 3 receives an initial 600mg dose, followed by a second 600mg dose 28 days later, to simulate a potential six-month dosing regimen with maintenance doses of 600mg every six months. All doses are administered subcutaneously and all patients in the trial are followed for six months after the last dose administered. We expect to report initial proof-of-concept data in HAE patients in the first quarter of 2024, which would include safety, tolerability, PK, PD, and HAE attack-rate reduction, and we expect these data to provide information on both three and six month administration. If the results from ALPHA-STAR are positive, we expect to progress STAR-0215 directly to a Phase 3 pivotal trial which we anticipate initiating in the first quarter of 2025.
We have initiated and are enrolling subjects in ALPHA-SOLAR, a long-termopen-label trial assessing the long-term safety and efficacy of STAR-0215. We are currently administering STAR-0215 to those patients who have completed ALPHA-STAR and have enrolled in ALPHA-SOLAR, and data is accruing in patients who have received multiple doses of STAR-0215. Participants are being assigned to receive STAR-0215 in one of two dosing regimens: either 300mg every three months or 600mg every six months.
STAR-0310
We believe that OX40 inhibition has the potential to treat AD and other diseases. The current treatment options in AD are insufficient to address the needs of many patients, and standard of care treatments include steroids and topical medications which can treat symptoms but do not address the underlying disease. Our goal for STAR-0310 is to reduce disease activity, relapse rate, and treatment burden for patients with moderate-to-severe AD. STAR-0310 was engineered with YTE half-life extension technology to enable infrequent dosing. As a potential long-acting OX40 inhibitor, STAR-0310 aims to address the need for a safe, effective, and infrequently administered AD treatment.
In 2024, we plan to share preclinical profile results for STAR-0310 and we anticipate submitting an investigational new drug application, or IND, to the FDA for STAR-0310 for the treatment of AD by year-end. If the IND is cleared, we anticipate initiating a Phase 1a clinical trial of STAR-0310 in healthy subjects in the first quarter of 2025 and reporting initial results from the Phase 1a clinical trial in the third quarter of 2025, including PK and PD data and early signals on safety and tolerability. Assuming positive results from the Phase 1a clinical trial, we plan to initiate a Phase 1b clinical trial of STAR-0310 in patients with AD in the second half of 2025 and would expect to report results from such trial in the second quarter of 2026. The goals of the Phase 1b trial would be to demonstrate initial efficacy in AD as well as show differentiation in safety and tolerability as compared to existing therapies.
Our Product Candidates
STAR-0215
STAR-0215 is a monoclonal antibody that was designed to inhibit plasma kallikrein for the treatment of HAE. Plasma kallikrein is a critical component of the plasma contact system, which causes pathologic vascular permeability in Type I and Type II HAE. STAR- 0215 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that was developed through a hybridoma screening and antibody optimization process. Following humanization and optimization for affinity and overall properties, the antibody was modified to increase its plasma half-life. This process resulted in STAR-0215, a humanized monoclonal antibody having the following desirable features: high affinity and kallikrein inhibitory activity, selectivity for plasma kallikrein compared to prekallikrein, reduced chemistry, manufacturing and controls or, CMC, liabilities and long plasma half-life. Based on these characteristics, preclinical experiments, healthy subject clinical results with STAR-0215, and the HAE market landscape, we believe that STAR-0215 has the potential to be a best-in-class and the most patient-friendly monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that could combine the benefits of infrequent dosing with the inhibition of attacks over long periods of time and low risk of injection pain while maintaining high levels of efficacy. We believe that we can establish clinical proof of concept early in the development program with our Phase 1b/2 ALPHA-STAR trial in people with HAE. If we achieve this goal, we believe that we can develop a differentiated, best-in-class new preventative therapy for HAE with a well-understood monoclonal antibody modality to provide patients with improved outcomes and quality of life.
2
