ASTRIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

75 State Street, Suite 1400

Boston, MA 02109

NOTICE OF 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

To be held on June 5, 2024

You are cordially invited to attend the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Annual Meeting"), which is scheduled to be held at the offices of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP at 60 State Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02109 on June 5, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

At the Annual Meeting, stockholders will consider and vote on the following matters:

The election of three Class III Directors to our Board of Directors, to serve for a three-year term until the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders; The approval of the second amendment and restatement of our Amended and Restated 2015 Stock Incentive Plan, as amended, to, among other things, increase the number of shares of our common stock available for grant under the plan by 5,750,000 shares and extend the term of the plan to ten years from the date such second amendment and restatement is approved by our stockholders; The ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024; The approval, by non-binding advisory vote, of our executive compensation; and The transaction of any other business properly brought before the Annual Meeting or any continuation, adjournment or postponement thereof.

You can find more information, including the nominees for directors, in the attached proxy statement. The Board of Directors recommends that you vote in favor of each of the director nominees and proposals two through four as outlined in the attached proxy statement.

Pursuant to rules adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, we have elected to make our proxy materials available to all of our stockholders over the Internet. On or about April 22, 2024, we will commence sending to our stockholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice"), containing instructions on how to access our proxy statement for the Annual Meeting and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 ("2023 Annual Report"). The Notice will also provide instructions on how to receive a paper copy of our proxy materials, including this proxy statement, our 2023 Annual Report and a form of proxy card.

We invite all stockholders to attend the Annual Meeting in person. Stockholders of record that hold common stock at the close of business on April 9, 2024, the record date for the Annual Meeting, are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting or any continuation, adjournment or postponement of the Annual Meeting.

Whether or not you expect to attend the Annual Meeting in person, please vote your shares by proxy as promptly as possible to ensure your representation and the presence of a quorum at the Annual Meeting.

Most stockholders can vote over the Internet. In addition, if you received a paper copy of the proxy statement in the mail, you may also vote by telephone or by returning a proxy card. Your vote is important regardless of the number of shares you own. If you vote by the Internet or by telephone or send in your proxy card and then decide to attend the Annual Meeting to vote your shares in person, you may still do so. Your proxy is revocable in accordance with the procedures set forth in the proxy statement. If your shares are held in "street name," that is, held for your account by a broker or other nominee, you will receive instructions from the holder of record that you must follow for your shares to be voted.