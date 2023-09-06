Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and focused on life-changing therapies for rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that it will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences:

Noah Clauser, Chief Financial Officer, will present a corporate overview and information on STAR-0215 at the H.C. Wainwright 25 th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 12 th at 10:00am ET in New York, NY.

Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00am ET in New York, NY. Astria will be participating in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 13th in New York, NY.

A webcast of the presentation at H.C. Wainwright can be accessed at the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/8b0ad478-68ce-4168-8d0a-2383781f3a0c. An archived replay of the presentation will be available in the investors section of www.astriatx.com for 30 days following the event.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906961880/en/