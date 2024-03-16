Certain Stock Options of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-MAR-2024.

Certain Stock Options of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-MAR-2024. These Stock Options will be under lockup for 46 days starting from 30-JAN-2024 to 16-MAR-2024.



The officers and directors have agreed, subject to specified exceptions, not to directly or indirectly: offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, lend, or otherwise transfer or dispose of any shares of its common stock beneficially owned (as such term is used in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act) or any other securities so owned that are convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for its common stock; dispose of any shares of common stock, options or warrants to acquire shares of common stock, or securities exchangeable or exercisable for or convertible into shares of common stock currently or hereafter owned either of record or beneficially; or publicly announce an intention to do any of the foregoing for a period of 45 days after the date of this prospectus supplement without the prior written consent of Jefferies LLC and Evercore Group L.L.C.