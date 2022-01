Astro Resources NL : Application for quotation of securities - ARO

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Ordinary shares in Astro Resources NL (Astro) issued in satisfaction of part payment for contract drilling services provided by the driller of the Needles Gold Project. The terms of the of the arrangement between Astro and the recipient of the shares (Drillrite LLC) are defined under a Subscription Agreement and outlined under the Company's announcement titled 'Drilling Group subscribes for ARO shares' dated 14 January 2022.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)