Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Astro Resources NL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARO   AU000000ARO8

ASTRO RESOURCES NL

(ARO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Astro Resources NL : Application for quotation of securities - ARO

01/14/2022 | 12:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ASTRO RESOURCES NL

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday January 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ARO

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

102,739,726

14/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ASTRO RESOURCES NL

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

96007090904

1.3

ASX issuer code

ARO

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Ordinary shares in Astro Resources NL (Astro) issued in satisfaction of part payment for contract drilling services provided by the driller of the Needles Gold Project. The terms of the of the arrangement between Astro and the recipient of the shares (Drillrite LLC) are defined under a Subscription Agreement and outlined under the Company's announcement titled 'Drilling Group subscribes for ARO shares' dated 14 January 2022.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

ARO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

14/1/2022

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

102,739,726

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00400000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Refer to the Company's announcement dated 14 January 2022 titled 'Drilling Group subscribes for ARO shares'.

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To pay for services rendered

Please provide additional details

Refer to the Company's announcement dated 14 January 2022 titled 'Drilling Group subscribes for ARO shares'.

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

ARO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,866,932,739

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

AROAR : OPTION EXPIRING 21-APR-2022 EX $0.01

1,098,500,001

AROAS : PERFORMANCE SHARE RIGHTS

63,000,000

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Astro Resources NL published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 05:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASTRO RESOURCES NL
01/10Astro Resources Intersects Pyrite at Needles Project in Nevada
MT
01/09ASTRO RESOURCES NL : Drilling Update at Needles Gold Project
PU
01/09Astro Resources NL Provides Update of its Drilling at the Needles Gold Project in Nevad..
CI
2021Astro Resources Completes Drill Hole at Nevada's Needles Gold Project
MT
2021ASTRO RESOURCES NL : Drilling Update at Needles Gold Project
PU
2021Astro Resources NL Announces Drilling Update At Needles Gold Project
CI
2021ASTRO RESOURCES NL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ARO
PU
2021ASTRO RESOURCES NL : Loan Funded Share Plan Rules
PU
2021Astro Resources Hits Pyrite at Needles Project in Nevada
MT
2021ASTRO RESOURCES NL : Pyrite Mineralisation Intersects at Needles Gold Project
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -1,02 M -0,74 M -0,74 M
Net cash 2021 3,28 M 2,39 M 2,39 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,9 M 12,4 M 12,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 19 013x
EV / Sales 2021 13 660x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart ASTRO RESOURCES NL
Duration : Period :
Astro Resources NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRO RESOURCES NL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vincent John Paul Fayad CEO, Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Jacob Leo Khouri Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory Francil Patrick Jones Non-Executive Director
Kurt Laney Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRO RESOURCES NL-10.00%12
CRH PLC1.10%41 144
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED0.89%29 939
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-4.10%26 923
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-6.73%26 361
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED15.52%16 684