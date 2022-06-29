Astrocast : AGM minutes 28.06.2022

AGM - business year 2021

6. Re-election of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Chairman of the Board of Directors

The Chairperson reminds the meeting that the Board of Directors proposed to re-elect the current directors of the Company for a new term of one year.

The Chairperson explains that the vote will be done separately and in the following order:

6.1. Re-election of José Achache as member and as Chairman of the Board of Directors

The Chairperson proposes the re-election of José Achache as member of the Board of Directors and as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term of one year which will end until completion of the next AGM.

This proposal is approved by the general meeting as follows:

For Against Abstain 4 909 878 0 0

6.2. Re-election of Fabien Jordan as member of the Board of Directors

The Chairperson proposes the re-election of Fabien Jordan as member of the Board of Directors for a term which will end until completion of the next AGM.

This proposal is approved by the general meeting as follows:

For Against Abstain 4 909 878 0 0

6.3. Re-election of Federico Belloni as member of the Board of Directors

The Chairperson proposes the re-election of Federico Belloni as member of the Board of Directors for a term which will end until completion of the next AGM.

This proposal is approved by the general meeting as follows:

For Against Abstain 4 909 878 0 0

6.4. Re-election of Roland Loos as member of the Board of Directors

The Chairperson proposes the re-election of Roland Loos as member of the Board of Directors for a term which will end until completion of the next AGM.

This proposal is approved by the general meeting as follows: