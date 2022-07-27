Astrocast : to exhibit at SIDO Lyon

When: September 14-15, 2022

Where: Cité Internationale, Lyon - Meet Astrocast at booth E020

The European meeting point for IoT

The leading European solutions and technologies event for IoT, AI, Robotics and XR, SIDO, is back on 14 and 15 September at the Cité Internationale de Lyon, France. With more than 300 exhibitors and 180 top-notch speakers, there will be exciting talks & workshops. Among the 9,000 visitors, the biggest French decision-makers will be attending: Thales, AirFrance, Airbus, Renault Trucks, PSA Group, Sanofi Pasteur, Total, Safran…

Meet Astrocast at SIDO Lyon and book your meeting on-site with our team to find out how our Satellite IoT Service can take your IoT strategy further:

You can also drop by booth E020 and discuss in person your IoT project with the Astrocast team.

Workshop: Astrocast improves supply chain visibility with ArrowSpot

For organisations to truly harness the power and sophistication of IoT, connectivity must be global, affordable and accessible - and easily integrated into existing, proven IoT solutions.

Taking IoT further, Astrocast partners with ArrowSpot to integrate Satellite IoT (SatIoT) into supply chain solutions.

This advanced hybrid communication tracking solution combines cellular and satellite communication network access. For the first time, the full visibility of supply chains and fleets allows for the effective management of assets globally.

There is so much at stake when tracking and monitoring moving cargothat increasingly sophisticated IoT sensors are already embedded within a global infrastructure, adding resilience to complex global supply chains.

Don't miss Eric Ménard, Head of Product, Management and Strategy at Astrocast, and Yoav Mimra, Head of Strategy and Business Development ArrowSpot, address this critical connectivity issue:

Workshop: Integrating Satellite IoT to transform Supply Chain Visibility

Date: September 15th, from 2pm to 2:45pm