Astrocast : to exhibit at SIDO Lyon
When: September 14-15, 2022
Where: Cité Internationale, Lyon - Meet Astrocast at booth E020
The European meeting point for IoT
The leading European solutions and technologies event for IoT, AI, Robotics and XR,
SIDO, is back on 14 and 15 September at the Cité Internationale de Lyon, France. With more than 300 exhibitors and 180 top-notch speakers, there will be exciting talks & workshops. Among the 9,000 visitors, the biggest French decision-makers will be attending: Thales, AirFrance, Airbus, Renault Trucks, PSA Group, Sanofi Pasteur, Total, Safran…
Meet Astrocast at SIDO Lyon and book your meeting on-site with our team to find out how our Satellite IoT Service can take your IoT strategy further:
You can also drop by booth E020 and discuss in person your IoT project with the Astrocast team.
Workshop: Astrocast improves supply chain visibility with ArrowSpot
For organisations to truly harness the power and sophistication of IoT, connectivity must be global, affordable and accessible - and easily integrated into existing, proven IoT solutions.
There is so much at stake when tracking and monitoring moving cargothat increasingly sophisticated IoT sensors are already embedded within a global infrastructure, adding resilience to complex global supply chains.
Don't miss
Eric Ménard, Head of Product, Management and Strategy at Astrocast, and Yoav Mimra, Head of Strategy and Business Development ArrowSpot, address this critical connectivity issue:
Disclaimer
Astrocast SA published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 11:13:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASTROCAST SA
Sales 2022
2,72 M
2,82 M
2,82 M
Net income 2022
-22,7 M
-23,6 M
-23,6 M
Net cash 2022
38,6 M
40,0 M
40,0 M
P/E ratio 2022
-1,44x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
30,6 M
31,7 M
31,7 M
EV / Sales 2022
-2,93x
EV / Sales 2023
0,43x
Nbr of Employees
74
Free-Float
94,3%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,82 CHF
Average target price
5,81 CHF
Spread / Average Target
610%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.