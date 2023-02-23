Astrocast : to speak at IMC's IoT Days Winter

The IoT M2M Council's IoT Days Winter

The IoT M2M Council (IMC) is the largest and fastest-growing IoT/M2M organisation in the world. The IMC is comprised of companies providing solutions from all parts of the global IoT/M2M ecosystem, and it has brought together large-scale connectivity providers, more dedicated network operators, systems integrators, equipment manufacturers, and chipware maker giants.

Astrocast joined the IMC board in May 2022, resulting in direct communications with 25,000 Adopter Members, covering every vertical market and geographic region where IoT technology is deployed.

As the largest community of qualified IoT adopters, the IMC also organizes its own online events in the form of conferences and webinars. We are proud to announce that Astrocast will join the "IoT Days Winter - IoT Sourcing and Supply Chain", hosted online on March 8-9, 2023.

Join Fabien Jordan, CEO of Astrocast, and other industry experts in the panel session "IoT Has Taken Over the Supply Chain" to learn what technologies will see the broadest possible applications in supply chain management, and how they will help alleviate bottlenecks:

Session: Day 2 - IoT Has Taken Over the Supply Chain

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Time: 10 AM (EST)



To register online, please view registration options and more information here.

Satellite IoT into supply chain solutions

A resilient supply chain requires 24/7 monitoring but connectivity via terrestrial networks covers only 15% of the planet. Any system integrators exploring the viability of adding SatIoT to existing cellular IoT solutions across supply chains must ensure the deployment model supports rather than undermines the IoT business case.