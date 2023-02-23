Advanced search
    ASTRO   CH1122548808

ASTROCAST SA

(ASTRO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:47:46 2023-02-23 am EST
7.180 NOK   -0.28%
05:33aAstrocast : to speak at IMC's IoT Days Winter
PU
02/22Astrocast Nominated for Via Satellite's 2022 Satellite Technology of the Year Award
AQ
02/16Astrocast Successfully Optimizes Satellite Constellation for Increased Service Quality and Reliability
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Astrocast : to speak at IMC's IoT Days Winter

02/23/2023 | 05:33am EST
The IoT M2M Council's IoT Days Winter

The IoT M2M Council (IMC) is the largest and fastest-growing IoT/M2M organisation in the world. The IMC is comprised of companies providing solutions from all parts of the global IoT/M2M ecosystem, and it has brought together large-scale connectivity providers, more dedicated network operators, systems integrators, equipment manufacturers, and chipware maker giants.

Astrocast joined the IMC board in May 2022, resulting in direct communications with 25,000 Adopter Members, covering every vertical market and geographic region where IoT technology is deployed.

As the largest community of qualified IoT adopters, the IMC also organizes its own online events in the form of conferences and webinars. We are proud to announce that Astrocast will join the "IoT Days Winter - IoT Sourcing and Supply Chain", hosted online on March 8-9, 2023.

Join Fabien Jordan, CEO of Astrocast, and other industry experts in the panel session "IoT Has Taken Over the Supply Chain" to learn what technologies will see the broadest possible applications in supply chain management, and how they will help alleviate bottlenecks:

Session: Day 2 - IoT Has Taken Over the Supply Chain

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Time: 10 AM (EST)

Satellite IoT into supply chain solutions

A resilient supply chain requires 24/7 monitoring but connectivity via terrestrial networks covers only 15% of the planet. Any system integrators exploring the viability of adding SatIoT to existing cellular IoT solutions across supply chains must ensure the deployment model supports rather than undermines the IoT business case.

To provide an effective, global IoT tracking solution, Astrocast partnered with ArrowSpot to integrate SatIoT technology into their tracking device, ArrowTrack SAT. ArrowSpot, enables shipping lines, freight forwarders and cargo owners to remotely track assets in areas where a cellular connection is not available. By integrating Astrocast's technology into ArrowTrack SAT and connecting to Astrocast's nanosatellite network, ArrowSpot's customers will achieve full visibility of their supply chains and fleets - providing them with effective global management of their assets at an affordable price.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Astrocast SA published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 10:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
