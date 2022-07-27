Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Astrocast SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASTRO   CH1122548808

ASTROCAST SA

(ASTRO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:00 2022-07-27 am EDT
8.400 NOK    0.00%
03:12aASTROCAST : provides Soracom customers access to global Satellite IoT connectivity
PU
07/26ASTROCAST : Fast-tracking IoT solutions to climate change
PU
07/04Astrocast SA - Annual general meeting held
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Astrocast : to speak at IoT Tech Expo Europe

07/27/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

When: September 20-21, 2022
Where: RAI, Amsterdam & online - Meet Astrocast at booth 117

Powering the connected world with IoT

With growing opportunities and innovations within the Internet of Things, IoT Tech Expo Europe will address the impact it has across industry sectors and gather the community of industry experts to explore and debate the technological advancements throughout the IoT ecosystem and beyond.

Over 250 speakers will share their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences during solo presentations, expert panel discussions and in-depth chats. Some of the key topics include data analytics, IIoT & smart manufacturing, sensor deployment, device & asset management, connected fleets & smart logistics. 5,000 attendees from across Europe will benefit from live demos and networking opportunities while exploring the latest IoT challenges.

Meet Astrocast at IoT Tech Expo Europe and book your meeting on-site with our team to find out how our Satellite IoT Service can take your IoT strategy further:

You can also drop by booth 117 and discuss in person your IoT project with the Astrocast team.

Astrocast as a key panelist

Tackling interoperability and latency issues, formalising the infrastructure, dealing with policy, privacy, trust, and certification, or using a digital twin to optimise products and services, let's explore together the next frontier of IoT connectivity.

Astrocast is all about taking IoT further and we are excited to join on September 21st from 11:15h to 11:55h the panel session "Connectivity for 2023 and Beyond".

Your IoT strategy can go further with Astrocast, let's book a meeting!
To attend, register here for free.

Disclaimer

Astrocast SA published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 11:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASTROCAST SA
03:12aASTROCAST : provides Soracom customers access to global Satellite IoT connectivity
PU
07/26ASTROCAST : Fast-tracking IoT solutions to climate change
PU
07/04Astrocast SA - Annual general meeting held
AQ
06/30ASTROCAST : partners with ArrowSpot and integrates SatIoT into supply chain solutions
PU
06/30ASTROCAST : Transforming supply chain visibility with Satellite IoT
PU
06/30Astrocast SA Partners with ArrowSpot and Integrates SatIoT into Supply Chain Solutions
CI
06/29ASTROCAST : AGM minutes 28.06.2022
PU
06/09ASTROCAST : Fabien Jordan to speak at IMC's Summer IoT Days
PU
06/08ASTROCAST : to exhibit at VivaTechnology
PU
05/30Nanosatellite Operator Astrocast to Buy Dutch Company Hiber
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2,72 M 2,82 M 2,82 M
Net income 2022 -22,7 M -23,6 M -23,6 M
Net cash 2022 38,6 M 40,0 M 40,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,44x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30,6 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 -2,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart ASTROCAST SA
Duration : Period :
Astrocast SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,82 CHF
Average target price 5,81 CHF
Spread / Average Target 610%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabien Jordan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Jerome Achache Chairman
Federico Belloni Chief Technology Officer & Director
Laurent Vieira de Mello Chief Operating Officer
Yves Pillonel Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTROCAST SA-82.50%32
THALES61.50%25 920
HENSOLDT AG98.88%2 648
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-1.91%2 538
PLANET LABS PBC-19.51%1 349
TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION-54.90%610