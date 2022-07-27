Astrocast : to speak at IoT Tech Expo Europe

When: September 20-21, 2022

Where: RAI, Amsterdam & online - Meet Astrocast at booth 117

Powering the connected world with IoT

With growing opportunities and innovations within the Internet of Things, IoT Tech Expo Europe will address the impact it has across industry sectors and gather the community of industry experts to explore and debate the technological advancements throughout the IoT ecosystem and beyond.

Over 250 speakers will share their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences during solo presentations, expert panel discussions and in-depth chats. Some of the key topics include data analytics, IIoT & smart manufacturing, sensor deployment, device & asset management, connected fleets & smart logistics. 5,000 attendees from across Europe will benefit from live demos and networking opportunities while exploring the latest IoT challenges.

Meet Astrocast at IoT Tech Expo Europe and book your meeting on-site with our team to find out how our Satellite IoT Service can take your IoT strategy further:

You can also drop by booth 117 and discuss in person your IoT project with the Astrocast team.

Astrocast as a key panelist

Tackling interoperability and latency issues, formalising the infrastructure, dealing with policy, privacy, trust, and certification, or using a digital twin to optimise products and services, let's explore together the next frontier of IoT connectivity.