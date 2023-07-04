Astron Connect Inc. is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of distribution and sale of beverage and food products in Canada, China and emerging markets. The Company is engaged in handling logistics, distribution, marketing, sales, and the legal documentation of importing Canadian food and beverage, skin care, supplements, and agricultural products to China. It brings Canadian food and beverage companies to the world through its connections and export logistics capabilities in China and emerging markets. It is also focused on implementing effective social media and content marketing strategies using its own e-commerce platform. Through its brands, Manna Water and Sachiel Water, the Company supplies pure Canadian bottled spring water. The Company's subsidiaries include Sachiel Holdings Ltd., Sachiel Water Inc. and Manna Resources Inc.