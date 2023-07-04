Astron Connect Inc. announces the resignation of Shixin Huang who has served as a member of its board of directors.
Astron Connect Inc. Announces Executive Changes
Today at 01:24 pm
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11:00:00 2023-07-04 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.005000 CAD
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-95.24%
|May. 29
|Astron Connect Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Apr. 21
|Astron Connect Inc. Announces Resignation of Hai Xing as Director and Audit Committee Member
|CI
Astron Connect Inc. announces the resignation of Shixin Huang who has served as a member of its board of directors.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.005000 CAD
|0.00%
|0.00%
|63 959 $
|Astron Connect Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Astron Connect Inc. Announces Resignation of Hai Xing as Director and Audit Committee Member
|CI
|Astron Connect Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Astron Connect Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
|Astron Connect Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
|CI
|Astron Connect Inc. Announces an Appointment of A New Director and an Audit Committee Member to the Board of Directors
|CI
|Astron Connect Inc. Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|Astron Connect Inc. Announces Management Changes
|CI
|Astron Connect Inc. Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|Astron Connect Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022
|CI
|Astron Connect Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2022
|CI
|Astron Connect Inc. Appoints Huang Shi Xin as Director
|CI
|Astron Connect Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.5 million in funding
|CI
|Astron Connect Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
|CI
|Astron Connect Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.5 million in funding
|CI
|Astron Connect Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
|CI
|Astron Connect Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2021
|CI
|Astron Connect Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
|CI
|Astron Connect Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
|CI
|A New Gateway to the Chinese Market - Hainan Free Trade Port
|CI
|Astron Connect Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2020
|CI
|Astron Connect Inc. Announces Sales Result for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020
|CI
|Astron Connect Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
|CI
|Astron Connect Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
|CI
|Astron Connect Inc. acquired Manna Resources, Inc. for CAD 0.1 million.
|CI
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-04
|0.005000 $
|0.00%
|0
|2023-06-30
|0.005000 $
|+inf%
|24,093
Delayed Quote Bourse de Toronto - 11:00:00 2023-07-04 am EDTMore quotes
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-95.24%
|63 959 $
|+900.00%
|17 501 $
|+9900.00%
|15 436 $
|-71.43%
|112 701 $
|-.--%
|8 909 $
|-88.37%
|5 856 $
|+9900.00%
|1 212 $
|-.--%
|18 $
|-.--%
|- $
|+704.47%
|- $