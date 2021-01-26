Log in
ASTRON CORPORATION LIMITED

(ATR)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 01/25
0.21 AUD   +2.44%
Astron : Appendix 3x - Initial Directors Interest

01/26/2021
Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity: Astron Corporation Limited

ARBN 154 924 553

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mark Elliott

Date of appointment

22 January 2021

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Elliott Nominees Pty Ltd (Elliott Exploration S/F A/C) - Mark Elliott is a beneficiary of the superfund

Number & class of Securities

346,400 Ordinary Shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

Disclaimer

Astron Limited published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Disclaimer

Astron Limited published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 22:41:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
