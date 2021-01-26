Astron : Appointment of Director - Dr M Elliott

25 January 2021

Appointment to the Board of Directors

Astron Corporation Limited (ASX:ATR) ("Astron") advises that it has appointed Dr Mark Elliott as a non-executive director of Astron, effective immediately.

Dr Elliott's appointment forms part of Astron's efforts to enhance its board capabilities as it advances the final scoping and evaluation of its major Donald Mineral Sands project, a potential significant new source of global mineral sands supply, including zircon and titanium dioxide products, as well as a rare earths product stream.

Commenting on the appointment of Dr Elliott as a non-executive director, Mr Gerard King, chairman, said "We are extremely fortunate to have been able to attract and appoint someone with Dr Elliott's expertise and experience, particularly given the calibre of his deep background and knowledge of the Donald deposit. Dr Elliott is well respected in the industry due to the breadth of his experience and knowledge, and we welcome him to the board of Astron".

Dr Elliott has chartered professional accreditation as a geologist with extensive experience in the resource sector, commencing his career as a senior geologist in 1979 with Anaconda Australia Inc. There followed over 27 years' experience in corporate roles, both as Chairman and Managing Director on a number of ASX-listed and private companies, including Mako Gold Ltd, HRL Holdings Ltd and Chinalco Yunnan Copper Resources Limited. In his various roles has been associated with identifying and securing quality resource projects, associated capital raisings, marketing and completing commercial agreements, feasibility studies, mine development and project execution, along with building experienced exploration and development teams.

For a period of 15 years, Dr Elliott owned and operated one of Australia's leading geological consulting firms providing advice on exploration programs, project generation, joint ventures, mine evaluation and technical audits to a range of clients including mining companies, merchant and investment banks and stockbrokers.

One of his key achievements was, in the role of Managing Director of Zirtanium Limited, acquiring the world-class,zircon-rich, mineral sands deposit, now known as the Donald Mineral Sands project, in Victoria in 2000. In this role he managed work in areas of innovative processing to improve recoveries from the fine grained WIM-style deposit. As such, he brings a deep knowledge of the Donald resource. The Donald deposit was sold to Astron in 2004 and has been the subject to extensive evaluation, as well as an advanced stage of regulatory approval, with the current principal focus of Astron the commercialisation of this world-class resource.

Dr Elliot has or has held numerous non-executive directorships, which currently include Nexus Minerals Limited and Aruma Resources Limited.

Dr Elliott holds a Diploma in Applied Geology from the Ballarat School of Mines and a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Geology from the University of New South Wales. He is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

