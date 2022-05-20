Astron Paper & Board Mill : Appointment

Apblm/Exch./2022-23/12 20th May, 2022 To, To, Corporate Relationship Department, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. BSE Limited, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block- G, P.J Towers, Bandra- Mumbai- 400 051 Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai- 400 001 Company Code- 540824 Company Code- ASTRON

Subject: Changes in Directors (Appointment and Re-appointment)

Dear Sir / Madam,

This is to inform you that on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved Appointment of Ms. Dhyanam Vyas as (DIN: 08510955) as Woman Independent Director of the Company by way of circular resolution passed on 20th May, 2022, subject to approval of members in General Meeting to be held within a period of 3 months. (Brief profile is enclosed herewith as Annexure-A.

This is to inform you that on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved Re-appointment of Mr. Sudhir Maheshwari as (DIN: 07827789) as Independent Director of the Company for second term for the period of five consecutive years, by way of circular resolution passed on 20th May, 2022 subject to approval of members in General Meeting to be held within a period of 3 months. (Brief profile is enclosed herewith as Annexure-B.

Kindly take on your records.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For, Astron Paper & Board Mill Limited

Uttam Patel,

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Reg Office : D-702, Ganesh Meridian, Opp High Court, S G Highway, Ahmedabad-380060.

Phone No : +91 : 079-40081221

Email id : info@astronpaper.com

Website : www.astronpaper.com

CIN: L21090GJ2010PLC063428