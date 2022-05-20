Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Astron Paper & Board Mill Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540824   INE646X01014

ASTRON PAPER & BOARD MILL LIMITED

(540824)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-18
45.75 INR   -2.03%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Astron Paper & Board Mill : Appointment

05/20/2022 | 05:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Apblm/Exch./2022-23/12

20th May, 2022

To,

To,

Corporate Relationship Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block- G,

P.J Towers,

Bandra- Mumbai- 400 051

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai- 400 001

Company Code- 540824

Company Code- ASTRON

Subject: Changes in Directors (Appointment and Re-appointment)

Dear Sir / Madam,

This is to inform you that on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved Appointment of Ms. Dhyanam Vyas as (DIN: 08510955) as Woman Independent Director of the Company by way of circular resolution passed on 20th May, 2022, subject to approval of members in General Meeting to be held within a period of 3 months. (Brief profile is enclosed herewith as Annexure-A.

This is to inform you that on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved Re-appointment of Mr. Sudhir Maheshwari as (DIN: 07827789) as Independent Director of the Company for second term for the period of five consecutive years, by way of circular resolution passed on 20th May, 2022 subject to approval of members in General Meeting to be held within a period of 3 months. (Brief profile is enclosed herewith as Annexure-B.

Kindly take on your records.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For, Astron Paper & Board Mill Limited

Uttam Patel,

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Reg Office : D-702, Ganesh Meridian, Opp High Court, S G Highway, Ahmedabad-380060.

Phone No : +91 : 079-40081221

Email id : info@astronpaper.com

Website : www.astronpaper.com

CIN: L21090GJ2010PLC063428

ANNEXURE -A

Ms. Dhyanam Vyas (DIN: 08510955)

Independent Director Databank Registration No : IDDB-NR-202204-036360

Reason for change

Appointment

Date

and

Term

of

Appointment as Independent Woman Director for term of 5

appointment

(Five) years, subject to the approval of the members at

General Meeting to be held within a period of 3 months.

Brief Profile.

Ms. Dhyanam Vyas holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce

from Gujarat University. She is an Associate Member of the

Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Currently She is

Practicing Company Secretary having an experience of about

3 years and having expertise in the field of Legal and

Secretarial Compliances.

Disclosure of

relationship

Ms. Dhyanam Vyas is not related to any Director / promoter

between Directors.

of the Company.

ANNEXURE-B

Mr. Sudhir Maheshwari (DIN: 07827789)

Independent Director Databank Registration No.: IDDB-DI-201912-001810

Reason for change

Appointment

Date

and

Term

of

Re-Appointment as Independent Director for second term of

appointment

5 (Five) Consecutive years, subject to the approval of the

members at General Meeting to be held within a period of 3

months.

Brief Profile.

Mr. Sudhir Maheshwari is an Independent Director. He is a

Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

He has been a partner in M/s. Sudhir Maheshwari and

Associates since 1997 till date. His areas of expertise includes

Statutory Audit, Bank Audit, Concurrent Audit, Professional

Consultancy, MIS Services and Project Finance.

Disclosure of

relationship

Mr. Sudhir Maheshwari is not related to any Director /

between Directors.

promoter of the Company.

Reg Office : D-702, Ganesh Meridian, Opp High Court, S G Highway, Ahmedabad-380060.

Phone No : +91 : 079-40081221

Email id : info@astronpaper.com

Website : www.astronpaper.com

CIN: L21090GJ2010PLC063428

Disclaimer

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 09:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 351 M 56,2 M 56,2 M
Net income 2021 103 M 1,33 M 1,33 M
Net Debt 2021 471 M 6,07 M 6,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 127 M 27,5 M 27,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 329
Free-Float 28,7%
