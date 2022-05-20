Astron Paper & Board Mill : Appointment

Subject: Changes in Directors (Appointment and Re-appointment)
Dear Sir / Madam,
This is to inform you that on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved Appointment of Ms. Dhyanam Vyas as (DIN:08510955) as Woman Independent Director of the Company by way of circular resolution passed on 20th May, 2022, subject to approval of members in General Meeting to be held within a period of 3 months. (Brief profile is enclosed herewith as Annexure-A.
This is to inform you that on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved Re-appointment of Mr. Sudhir Maheshwari as (DIN:07827789) as Independent Director of the Company for second term for the period of five consecutive years, by way of circular resolution passed on 20th May, 2022 subject to approval of members in General Meeting to be held within a period of 3 months. (Brief profile is enclosed herewith as Annexure-B.
Kindly take on your records.
Thanking You,
Yours Faithfully,
For, Astron Paper & Board Mill Limited
Uttam Patel,
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Reg Office : D-702, Ganesh Meridian, Opp High Court, S G Highway, Ahmedabad-380060.
Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 09:44:01 UTC.