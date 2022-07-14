Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Astron Paper & Board Mill Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540824   INE646X01014

ASTRON PAPER & BOARD MILL LIMITED

(540824)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-12
38.75 INR   -2.15%
04:24aASTRON PAPER & BOARD MILL : Appointment
PU
06/15Astron Paper Completes Trial of New Absorbant Paper, Production to Start Later
MT
06/13Astron Paper & Board Mill's Consolidated Net Profit Plunges in Fiscal Q4
MT
Summary 
Summary

Astron Paper & Board Mill : Appointment

07/14/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Apblm/Exch./2022-23/33

14th July, 2022

To,

To,

Corporate Relationship Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block- G,

P.J Towers,

Bandra- Mumbai- 400 051

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai- 400 001

Company Code- 540824

Company Code- ASTRON

Subject: Appointment of Mr. Anand Maheshwari as Independent Director w.e.f 14th July, 2022.

Dear Sir / Madam,

This is to inform you that on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved Appointment of Mr. Anand Maheshwari (DIN: 09662124) as Independent Director of the Company in the meeting held on today i.e 14th July, 2022 subject to approval of members in General Meeting to be held within a period of 3 months for the period of five (5) consecutive years. (Brief profile is enclosed herewith as Annexure-A.

Kindly take on your records.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For, Astron Paper & Board Mill Limited

Uttam Patel,

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Reg Office : D-702, Ganesh Meridian, Opp High Court, S G Highway, Ahmedabad-380060.

Phone No : +91 : 079-40081221

Email id : info@astronpaper.com

Website : www.astronpaper.com

CIN: L21090GJ2010PLC063428

ANNEXURE -A

Mr. Anand Maheshwari (DIN: 09662124)

Independent Director Databank Registration No : IDDB-NR-202207-043313

Reason for change

Appointment

Date

and

Term

of

Appointment as Independent Director for term of 5 (Five)

appointment

years effective from 14th July, 2022, subject to the approval of

the members at General Meeting to be held within a period of

3 months.

Brief Profile.

Anand Maheshwari holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce

from Kota University. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute

of Chartered Accountants of India. Currently he is Practicing

Chartered Accountant having an experience of about 9 years

in the field of Industrial Taxation, auditing, compliances, has

expertise in Statutory Audits & Internal Audits, Tax Audits,

GST Audits, Corporate Finance, Filing of IT Returns and

other statutory filings for Individuals and Companies. He

also has experience in attending Scrutiny and Assessments.

Disclosure of

relationship

Mr. Anand Maheshwari is not related to any Director /

between Directors.

promoter of the Company.

Date of Birth

03rd November, 1989

Number of Shares Held in

81282 having face value of Rs. 10/-.

the Company

Reg Office : D-702, Ganesh Meridian, Opp High Court, S G Highway, Ahmedabad-380060.

Phone No : +91 : 079-40081221

Email id : info@astronpaper.com

Website : www.astronpaper.com

CIN: L21090GJ2010PLC063428

Disclaimer

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 08:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
