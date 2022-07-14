Astron Paper & Board Mill : Appointment

Subject: Appointment of Mr. Anand Maheshwari as Independent Director w.e.f 14th July, 2022.
This is to inform you that on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved Appointment of Mr. Anand Maheshwari (DIN:09662124) as Independent Director of the Company in the meeting held on today i.e 14th July, 2022 subject to approval of members in General Meeting to be held within a period of 3 months for the period of five (5) consecutive years. (Brief profile is enclosed herewith as Annexure-A.
