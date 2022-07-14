Astron Paper & Board Mill : Appointment

Apblm/Exch./2022-23/33 14th July, 2022 To, To, Corporate Relationship Department, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. BSE Limited, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block- G, P.J Towers, Bandra- Mumbai- 400 051 Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai- 400 001 Company Code- 540824 Company Code- ASTRON

Subject: Appointment of Mr. Anand Maheshwari as Independent Director w.e.f 14th July, 2022.

Dear Sir / Madam,

This is to inform you that on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved Appointment of Mr. Anand Maheshwari (DIN: 09662124) as Independent Director of the Company in the meeting held on today i.e 14th July, 2022 subject to approval of members in General Meeting to be held within a period of 3 months for the period of five (5) consecutive years. (Brief profile is enclosed herewith as Annexure-A.

For, Astron Paper & Board Mill Limited

Uttam Patel,

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

