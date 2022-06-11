Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Astron Paper & Board Mill Limited
  News
  Summary
    540824   INE646X01014

ASTRON PAPER & BOARD MILL LIMITED

(540824)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
42.65 INR   -0.70%
05:03aASTRON PAPER & BOARD MILL : Financial Result Updates
PU
04:53aASTRON PAPER & BOARD MILL : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
05/20Astron Paper and Board Mill to Close Plants in Gujarat, India
MT
Astron Paper & Board Mill : Financial Result Updates

06/11/2022 | 05:03am EDT
Apbml/Sec./2022-23/20

11th June, 2022

To

To

Corporate Relationship Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block- G,

P.J Towers,

Bandra- Mumbai- 400 051

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai- 400 001

Company Code- 540824

Company Code- ASTRON

Subject: Financial Results & Outcome of Board Meeting dated 11th June, 2022.

Dear Sir / Madam,

The Board of Directors in meeting held on today, approved following businesses.

  1. On the recommendations of Audit Committee Meeting held on 11th June, 2022, Board of Directors have approved the audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Auditor's Report for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2022.
    Pursuant to the proviso to Regulations 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board declares that the above Auditor's Reports are with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter/ Year ended on 31st March, 2022.
  2. On the recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meeting, Board of Directors have approved re-appointment of Mr. Mitul Patel, Head- Business Development w.e.f 5th August, 2022 for the period of 3 (Three) years on a salary and perquisites (evaluated as per Income-tax rules wherever applicable and otherwise at actual cost to the Company) on the terms and conditions as may be decided by the Board. (appointment of related party within the limit of board).
  1. On the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meeting, Board of Directors have approved re-appointment of Mr. Rohit Patel, Manager: Forwarding And Clearing Import Consignment w.e.f 05th August, 2022 for the period of 3 (three) years on a salary and perquisites (evaluated as per Income- tax rules wherever applicable and otherwise at actual cost to the Company) on the terms and conditions as may be decided by the Board. (appointment of related party within the limit of board).
  2. The Board also discussed and approved some other agenda/businesses routine in nature.

The meeting of the Board commenced at 11.00 am and concluded at 01.25 pm.

Kindly take on your record.

For, Astron Paper & Board Mill Limited

Uttam Patel

Company Secretary

Reg Office : D-702, Ganesh Meridian, Opp High Court, S G Highway, Ahmedabad-380060.

Phone No : +91 : 079 - 40081221

Email id : info@astronpaper.com

Website : www.astronpaper.com

CIN:L21090GJ2010PLC063428

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2022 09:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
