Astron Paper & Board Mill : Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors in meeting held on today, approved following businesses.
On the recommendations of Audit Committee Meeting held on 11th June, 2022, Board of Directors have approved the audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Auditor's Report for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2022.
Pursuant to the proviso to Regulations 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board declares that the above Auditor's Reports are with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter/ Year ended on 31st March, 2022.
On the recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meeting, Board of Directors have approved re-appointment of Mr. Mitul Patel, Head- Business Development w.e.f 5th August, 2022 for the period of 3 (Three) years on a salary and perquisites (evaluated as per Income-tax rules wherever applicable and otherwise at actual cost to the Company) on the terms and conditions as may be decided by the Board. (appointment of related party within the limit of board).
On the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meeting, Board of Directors have approved re-appointment of Mr. Rohit Patel, Manager: Forwarding And Clearing Import Consignment w.e.f 05th August, 2022 for the period of 3 (three) years on a salary and perquisites (evaluated as per Income- tax rules wherever applicable and otherwise at actual cost to the Company) on the terms and conditions as may be decided by the Board. (appointment of related party within the limit of board).
The Board also discussed and approved some other agenda/businesses routine in nature.
The meeting of the Board commenced at 11.00 am and concluded at 01.25 pm.
