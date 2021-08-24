Astronics : Announces Cooperative Agreement with Aerotec Concept

New cooperative agreement expands Astronics' existing

EASA certification capabilities

The agreement between Astronics and Aerotec will allow the companies to collaborate in innovation for both EASA and FAA certification markets.

EAST AURORA, NY, August 24, 2021 - Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced today a cooperative agreement with Aerotec Concept of Toulouse, France. The agreement will provide both companies the opportunity to offer a greater breadth of new technologies, applications, and/or modifications requiring EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) and FAA (U.S. Federal Aviation Administration) certifications to the marketplace. More specifically, the cooperative agreement provides Astronics the means to expand its comprehensive design, development, analysis, substantiation, certification, kitting and manufacturing capabilities further into the aerospace market in Europe.

Astronics and Aerotec have a rich history of successful collaborative efforts including qualification of The Edge, Astronics' newly launched fully scalable Cabin Network IFE Platform, certification of large radome installations and power solutions for portable electronic devices.

'Given the success we've had to date on multiple projects completed in partnership with Aerotec, we are pleased to formalize our future collaboration through a mutually-beneficial cooperative agreement,' says Mike Kuehn, President of Astronics CSC. 'Aerotec's expertise in testing, engineering and certification along with our integrated connectivity and data solutions make this an exciting partnership, and we look forward to supporting the European market as it continues to recover from the impact of COVID-19.'

Johan Clochet, CEO of Aerotec, commented, 'Astronics' innovative cabin connectivity products and solutions are a great complement to our highly skilled abilities in aeronautics design, certification, manufacturing and maintenance. We believe that together we are in a great position to serve both EASA and FAA customers.'

For more information on the collective capabilities of Astronics and Aerotec, contact business development representatives from the respective companies and learn more about how the companies can provide integration and certification solutions ranging from cabin reconfigurations and wireless systems, to large radomes in either FAA or EASA markets.

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world's aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over

50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company's strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

About Aerotec Concept

Aerotec provides a wide range of designs, modifications and STC certifications for the aeronautics industry. Aerotec's added value lies in the full monitoring of the service from the design in the Design office (DOA) to the installation and the ground and flight tests (certificate for manufacturing and maintenance).

Since 2011, Aerotec Concept has designed more than 2,100 modifications on more than 5,000 aircraft making the company one of the European leaders for aircraft aftermarket sales. Aerotec Concept is part the Expleo group (https://expleogroup.com/). For more information on Aerotec, visit https://www.aerotec-concept.co.

Released August 24, 2021