Astronics : Conference Call Transcript FY 2022

Astronics Corporation Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast March 2, 2023 Nasdaq: ATRO

Craig Mychajluk: Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. We certainly appreciate your time today and your interest in Astronics. On the call here with me are Pete Gundermann, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dave Burney, our Chief Financial Officer. You should have a copy of our fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results, which we released just after the market closed today. If you do not have the release, you can find it at our website, astronics.com.

As you are aware, we may make some forward-looking statements during the formal discussion and the Q&A session of this conference call. These statements apply to future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from what is stated here today. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors are provided in the earnings release and with other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You can find those documents on our website or at sec.gov.

During today's call, we will also discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these will be useful in evaluating our performance. You should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have provided reconciliations of non-GAAP measures with comparable GAAP measures in the tables that accompany today's release.

With that, let me turn it over to Pete to begin. Pete?

Pete Gundermann: Thanks, Craig, and good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for tuning in for our fourth quarter conference call. As usual, or as is often the case, I have tried to simplify the headlines for the quarter and the things that I would broadly categorize as good news, things that I think will be well-received by our investor base and some other things that are less good, maybe bad, challenges, that we want to also give equal time to. And we will kind of close with turning our attention away from 2022 and turning towards 2023 and talking about what we expect to happen in the current year, and how we think it's going to play out, recognizing that it's pretty early and a lot can happen.

So, the good news headlines, strong demand continues, as evidenced by our bookings, $182 million in bookings is a very solid performance, our second highest since COVID came in, and a very good close for the year. We'll talk in detail about bookings and how that's translated into a record backlog and how that sets us up for a solid opening frame for 2023. We'll also talk about some reasons why we think that strong bookings level is very likely to continue based on how our market is evolving, and how some of our programs are playing out.

Second positive good news headline is that the revenue ramp that we've been looking for, we believe, has begun. We have, since COVID struck, been stuck in a quarterly revenue band of about $105 million to $130 million, and just seemed to have a really hard time getting beyond that level until the fourth quarter. $159 million, frankly, was higher than we thought we would be as we started the quarter. We think it's a positive indicator. Again, as we head into 2023, it gives us more confidence that our supply chain is pulling out of the real funk that it was in for most of the second half of 2021, and the first half or two-thirds of 2022. Not to say it's perfect, but we think it's getting better, not getting worse.

Third good news headline is that we got our refinance completed. That was technically a January event, not a fourth quarter event, but there was a lot happening behind the scenes in the fourth quarter to bring that about. And we want to talk that over in adequate detail when we get to it.

If I flip over to the other side of the coin, kind of the bad news things that you might pick up on or might be concerned about: margins were under pressure, primarily due to inflation that we've incurred, and some