Astronics : Conference Call Transcript Q1 2023

Astronics Corporation

First Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

May 9, 2023 Nasdaq: ATRO

Deborah Pawlowski, Investor Relations for Astronics.

Deborah Pawlowski: Thank you, Priscilla, and good afternoon, everyone. On the call here with me are Peter Gundermann, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dave Burney, our Chief Financial Officer. You should have a copy of our first quarter 2023 financial results which we just released after the market closed today.

As you are aware, we may make some forward looking statements during the formal discussion and the Q&A session of this conference call. These statements apply to future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is stated here today.

These risks and uncertainties and other factors are provided in the earnings release, as well as with other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

During today's call we will also discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these will be useful in evaluating our performance. You should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have provided reconciliations of non-GAAP measures with comparable measures in the tables that accompany today's release.

With that, let me turn it over to Pete to begin.

Pete Gundermann: Thank you, Dave and good afternoon, everybody.

In general, we feel the first quarter was a reasonably good start to the year and we're making lots of good progress, though there are challenges. We will divide this conversation generally into a discussion of the positive points to begin with and then focus a little bit on the challenges towards the end.

Sales were up 35% year-over-year to $156 million that exceeded the range that we predicted, when we last talked. Aerospace was up 34%, to $135 million. Our test business was up 42% to $20.9 million, but that includes a $5.8 million non-operating addition, which we will discuss in some detail a little bit later.

Jumping to the bottom line, we had a net loss of $4.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million, which was 3.9% of sales. That's a nice improvement from where we were one year ago when we had adjusted EBITDA of $1 million. It is even an improvement over the fourth quarter when adjusted EBITDA was $4 million on higher sales.

Evaluating the quarter and comparing it to last year's first quarter is somewhat complicated due to several factors, including: