Astronics : Conference Call Transcript Q1 2023

Operator: Good afternoon and welcome to the Astronics Corporation First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Instructions] After speakers' presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Deborah Pawlowski, Investor Relations for Astronics. Please go ahead.
Deborah Pawlowski: Thank you, Priscilla, and good afternoon, everyone. We certainly appreciate your time today and your interest in Astronics. On the call here with me are Peter Gundermann, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dave Burney, our Chief Financial Officer. You should have a copy of our first quarter 2023 financial results which we just released after the market closed today. If you do not have the release, you can find it on our website at astronics.com.
As you are aware, we may make some forward looking statements during the formal discussion and the Q&A session of this conference call. These statements apply to future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is stated here today.
These risks and uncertainties and other factors are provided in the earnings release, as well as with other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You can find those documents on our website or at sec.gov.
During today's call we will also discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these will be useful in evaluating our performance. You should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have provided reconciliations of non-GAAP measures with comparable measures in the tables that accompany today's release.
With that, let me turn it over to Pete to begin. Peter?
Pete Gundermann: Thank you, Dave and good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for tuning in for our call.
In general, we feel the first quarter was a reasonably good start to the year and we're making lots of good progress, though there are challenges. We will divide this conversation generally into a discussion of the positive points to begin with and then focus a little bit on the challenges towards the end.
Sales were up 35% year-over-year to $156 million that exceeded the range that we predicted, when we last talked. Aerospace was up 34%, to $135 million. Our test business was up 42% to $20.9 million, but that includes a $5.8 million non-operating addition, which we will discuss in some detail a little bit later.
Jumping to the bottom line, we had a net loss of $4.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million, which was 3.9% of sales. That's a nice improvement from where we were one year ago when we had adjusted EBITDA of $1 million. It is even an improvement over the fourth quarter when adjusted EBITDA was $4 million on higher sales.
Evaluating the quarter and comparing it to last year's first quarter is somewhat complicated due to several factors, including:
this non-operating revenue of $5.8 million in our test segment;
an equity investment payable write-off of $1.8 million;
earn-outincome on our semiconductor test sale from a few years ago of $3.4 million in the current quarter versus $11.3 million in the comparator quarter a year ago;
and AMJP, Aerospace Aircraft Manufacturing Jobs Protection Act, grant receipts of $6 million in the comparator quarter a year ago.
Page 1 of 10
Astronics Corporation
First Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast
May 9, 2023
Nasdaq: ATRO
Dave will dive into some of those specific items when he gets a turn at the mic in a few minutes.
Demand remains pretty strong with bookings at $158 million and once again setting a new record backlog at the end of the quarter. Aerospace orders in particular were strong at $150 million, resulting in a book to bill of 1.11. Test was light by comparison at $7.8 million in bookings for the quarter. Test orders tend to be lumpy and vary quite a bit from quarter to quarter, so we don't get too worked up about one quarter being light in that business.
In terms of new business, two significant developments occurred shortly after quarter end that are worth mentioning. On April 6, the General Accounting Office, the GAO, dismissed the Lockheed protest on the Army's FLRAA program, clearing the way for Textron Bell to proceed. We're not allowed to say too much about the program at this point, but we expect to be turned on with development work in the coming few weeks. As we have discussed on these calls in the past, this program promises, or has the potential to be, one of the most significant programs in our Company's history, before it's done.
Also, in April we were awarded the handheld radio test sets program by the Marine Corps, which is otherwise known as HHRTS. This is an award that we expected to come out almost a year ago, but we're happy to get it later than never. This radio test program for the Marine's is an IDIQ, which stands for indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity, we expect will be worth approximately $40 million in revenue over a five-year period and we expect it to be mostly front loaded in the first three years. We expect a first major test order potentially of about $10 million in shipments in the coming weeks. This is a complement to the TS-4549/T program we talked about before, which is a radio test program for the US Army that we won last fall that is currently in contract negotiation.
As an aside, HHRTS is the final major new program pursuit that we had in our sights when the pandemic began in early 2020. We made a conscious decision to maintain certain resources and pursuits, even though we knew that our business was going to struggle, as the pandemic took its hold on the aerospace industry. At this point, I can say we've been stunningly successful at actually winning pretty much every item on that list, except for a couple that are on indefinite hold. This includes in addition to FLRAA and
HHRTS:
TS-4549/Tthat I just discussed,
The new generation in-seat power architecture, which was instrumental in winning Southwest Airlines as a customer, and has subsequently been successful with narrowbody operators all around the world;
an antenna program for Safran and Airbus,
establishing ourselves in the emerging electric and eVTOL aircraft market
and a few other programs that we are not yet allowed to discuss.
These programs as a group are barely represented in our backlog and have not yet meaningfully affected our results, but they will begin to do so as 2023 rolls along.
Looking forward, we are holding our 2023 revenue forecast at $640 million to $680 million and establishing second quarter guidance at $165 million to $175 million. At the midpoint, this implies second quarter growth of 32% year-over-year and 9% sequentially.
For most of the pandemic, we have oscillated between $100 million and $125 million in quarterly revenue. The last two quarters have been in the $155 million to $160 million. And now we feel we are stepping up to $170 million and $175 million or slightly more for the rest of 2023. At that level, we would expect for the rest of the year to be strongly cash positive and profitable.
Page 2 of 10
Astronics Corporation
First Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast
May 9, 2023
Nasdaq: ATRO
Some discussion on margins: we are reasonably comfortable with how our aerospace segment is progressing. As volume increases, the margin profile will continue to improve, especially since the growth is largely in commercial aerospace, a market that has traditionally been quite lucrative for us.
We are making margin progress in our test business also, but first quarter results make it less obvious. We restructured the business in mid-April and took out about $4 million to $5 million of annual cost, and expect those savings becoming evident in the third quarter this year after severance costs are finished.
This action was necessary due to delays with some of the new programs we have won, particularly in the area of the radio test, HHRTS and TS-4549/T programs discussed recently; but also with some transit test work that is progressing slowly due to customer delays. We expect these new programs eventually to contribute $20 million to $40 million of annual revenue which will be a significant add to the current business level of about $80 million per year. But they've been slow to take off and they're not here yet, and to bridge the gap, we felt it necessary to cut some costs. This action will allow the business to establish profitability at current revenue levels of $85 million per year while waiting for the new programs to launch. So, the test business has been a challenge.
Another of our challenges is working capital. The sales ramp we are experiencing is a good thing, but it has led to higher receivable balances and ongoing supply chain snags have resulted in increased levels of stranded inventory. This was especially apparent in the first quarter. Receivables will remain high in the near term as revenue continues to ramp. But we believe we are at the high point on inventory and expect to see a gradual decline from here.
At this point, I'll turn it over to Dave to go into some details of some of the topics I brought out, Dave.
Dave Burney:
Thanks, Pete. As Pete mentioned, there are several unusual income and expense items to point out in the quarter and one in the comparable 2022 first quarter. For reference, you can see these items called out on Page 8 of the release in the table that reconciles adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss.
The first and most significant item was a $5.8 million increase to sales. This was the result of reversing an opening balance sheet contract liability. It was created with one of our acquisitions a few years back. The short explanation is that we bought a test company and assumed a $5.8 million deferred revenue liability related to a customer contract, which is no longer expected to occur.
The second item I'd like to point out is the reversal of another liability of $1.8 million, it was recorded in other income this quarter and it was related to an equity investment in another company that we no longer are required to make. It was a start-up company that failed to meet certain milestones.
For the third item, we recorded a final earn-out payment of $3.4 million from the sale of our semiconductor test product line a few years ago. In last year's first quarter, we recognized a $11.3 million for the earn-out and as compared to $3.4 million this year. And it was the final earn-out from the sale of that business several years ago.
The fourth item: our legal costs defending our positions in IP related suits was high in the quarter, at $4.4 million, about $3.2 million higher than last year's first quarter.
Then last, I'd like to point out that in last year's first quarter we recognized $6 million from the AMJP grant program that Pete mentioned. It's a reduction in the cost of sales for that period, and there have been no comparable grants available since then.
But, considering all these puts and takes, our adjusted EBITDA improved from $949,000 in 2022's first quarter to $6.1 million this quarter on a $34 million increase of sales, excluding the adjustments for the $5.8 million of non-operating sales that I previously referred to. I'd like to add that adjusted EBITDA also improved when compared to the preceding fourth quarter of 2022.
Page 3 of 10
Astronics Corporation
First Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast
May 9, 2023
Nasdaq: ATRO
Looking at segments, our aerospace business continues to see a strong recovery and is ramping to satisfy customer demand. Aerospace sales were $135.6 million, up $34.2 million or 33.7% from last year, and bookings were strong at $150 million. We expect aerospace sales to ramp to $150 million to $160 million in each of the final three quarters of the year, which will see their segment return to solid profitability. So, we're still expecting to incur some spot buy expense in the second quarter, which will impact margins in that period. Aerospace operating margin was $4.1 million or 3%, an improvement of $7 million compared to the 2022 first quarter when you exclude the impact of the $6 million AMJP grant from last year.
Our test business, on the other hand, had a mixed quarter. The top-line of $20.9 million looks all right, but it includes $5.8 million of non-operating adjustment discussed earlier and also mentioned by Pete. If one backs out that adjustment the test results were not so good. We expect sales to pick back up to $20 million in the second quarter and stay there for the rest of the year. Shortly after the quarter close, we had a restructuring. Pete went through that a little bit, where we expect to benefit $4 million to $5 million annually from that restructuring. They'll start to show up in the third quarter and the restructuring again was necessary due to the slow take off of some of the higher dollar programs for the test segment.
Turning to debt and the balance sheet. Cash flow continues to be a challenge due to inventory growth. Cash flow from operations was negative $19 million due primarily to inventory growth, which increased by
$13.9 million and receivable growth which increased by $4.2 million during the quarter. While the supply chain is improving, parts shortages and last-minute reschedules from suppliers are hampering our efforts to reduce inventory levels and improve inventory turnover.
Receivable growth was mostly due to the timing of shipments weighted toward the last month of the quarter, where roughly 50% of our shipments occurred in the month of March.
We're compliant with our debt covenants and are forecasting continued compliance and positive cash flow for the balance of the year. And as Pete mentioned maintaining revenue guidance of $640 million to $680 million for the year. And that's all I have Pete.
Pete Gundermann: Okay. I think that concludes our prepared remarks. With everything being said, we feel that the first quarter was a reasonable start to the year. There are challenges, there always are. But we think the rest of 2023 is setting up to be a pretty exciting time for our company and we will open it up at this point for questions, Priscilla.
Question & Answer
Operator: Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Instructions] At this time, we will pause momentarily to assemble. Our first question comes from Jon Tanwanteng with CJS Securities.
Jon Tanwanteng: Hi, Pete. Thanks for taking my questions. My first one is: just wondering how much you left on the table in terms of sales because of the inventory that was stranded, whether there is component shortages or timing of all the stuff that was going on.
Dave Burney: Probably about $25 million. We got about $25 million of orders that are scheduled or overdue, past due at this point. And most of that is due to part shortages.
Jon Tanwanteng: Okay. Yes. Are you seeing relief?
Pete Gundermann: So, we're seeing continued, I'd say continued progress on our supply chain in general. We've been saying that now for probably about five or six months, and it continues to get better, but it's still not perfect. And so, you end up with these situations and you never know what it's going to be
Page 4 of 10
Astronics Corporation
First Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast
May 9, 2023
Nasdaq: ATRO
from period to period or week to week or month to month. But in general, $25 million is the number that we think is past due. Now, I should distinguish a little bit because we have this backlog and customers would happily take stuff faster and sooner if we could accelerate and do it. As our supply chain improves, sometimes it improves in fits and starts. To give you some color on that we were putting guidance out there for the second quarter of $165 million to $175 million. We've got scheduled orders well in excess of the high end of the range there.
We're taking into account our current performance level of our supply chain and we're not assuming significant improvements in the short term, but I might point out that for each of the last two quarters, we've actually exceeded the high end or hit the high end of our range. So, it's starting to come back, and it's starting to come back, we think a little bit faster, which is a good thing in general for the world and for our industry. But it also caught us a little bit by surprise with inventory growth in the first quarter. So, there's a flip side to it that's not so positive.
Jon Tanwanteng: Got it. That's helpful. Just thinking about the run rate that you were forecasting for the rest of the year. $150 million to $160 million on the aerospace side and $20 million on the test side. That gets you to the high end of your range already. So, I'm wondering if that's kind of what you're pointing at in your guidance with those expectations. Second, what's the profitability you're expecting at that run rate, the $160 million to $170 million?
Pete Gundermann: Well, we don't typically… did you say profitability or possibility - profitability?
Jon Tanwanteng: I said what's the profit at that range, the profitability?
Pete Gundermann: Okay. That's what I thought. We don't do bottom-line guidance as you know, but we would expect as we get to that range and you're right, the kind of the numbers we're forecasting put us at the high end of our stated range. We would expect to be in positive cash flow and reasonably profitable in the second half of this year in particular. And as far as the range goes, we're sticking with $640 million to $680 million as I said. The supply chain and all the unpredictability of the world certainly means that there is some risk of downside potential there; but there's also opportunity for upside potential, in my opinion, as the supply chain continues to improve. We certainly have the business, and we have the orders. So - and the customers will generally take the product if we can deliver it earlier than what we're currently agreeing to. So, I think the second half is going to be an exciting time for the company. And it'll begin to feel and look a lot more like it did kind of pre-pandemic than it has since.
Jon Tanwanteng: Okay.
Dave Burney: Yeah, I think John, one of the things that as a general rule of thumb is to think about is, our contribution margin and incremental sales is going to be close to 40%, 35%, 40%. We have some spot buys that are continuing to happen, but they're much smaller than I think last year. Some quarters we had $3 million of costs related to spot buys. First quarter this year, it was somewhere around… rounded to $1 million or so that those will drop off as we move into the second half of the year. But the contribution margins should improve too, we were down in the 30% to 35% last year. I think we're progressing, moving toward that 40% contribution margin on the incremental sales.
Jon Tanwanteng: Okay, great. The last one for me: within that $20 million run rate for the test business for the rest of the year, does that assume any pickup from these the Army or Marine contracts that that you landed, or are you expecting more ramp in 2024?
Peter Gundermann: They're going to significantly ramp in 2024. We do have some kind of lower-level assumptions in 2023, but they're for test units and low-rate initial production units, things like that. We don't have this HHRTS test yet. We expect that shortly, but it'll probably become more of an early 2024 issue than a 2023. 4549/T on the other hand, we are at this point expecting formal contract awards sometime in the August, September timeframe and there will be some positive impact at that point in