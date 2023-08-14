Astronics Corporation Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast August 3, 2023 Nasdaq: ATRO

Operator: Good afternoon, and welcome to the Astronics Corporation Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Debbie Pawlowski, Investor Relations for Astronics. Please go ahead.

Deborah Pawlowski: Thank you, Anthony, and good afternoon, everyone. We certainly appreciate your time today and your interest in Astronics. On the call here with me are Peter Gundermann, our Chairman, President and CEO, and Dave Burney, our Chief Financial Officer. You should have a copy of our second quarter 2023 financial results, which just crossed the wires after the market closed today. If you do not have the release, you can find it on our website at astronics.com.

As you are aware, we may make some forward-looking statements during the formal discussion and the Q&A session of this conference call. These statements apply to future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is stated here today. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are provided in the earnings release as well as with other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You can find those documents on our website or at sec.gov.

During today's call, we will also discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these will be useful in evaluating our performance. You should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have provided reconciliations of non-GAAP measures with comparable GAAP measures in the tables that accompany today's release.

So, with that, let me turn it over to Pete to begin. Peter?

Pete Gundermann:

Thank you, Debbie, and good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for tuning in. We are here to talk about our second quarter and our prospects for the rest of the year. And in sum, we think our second quarter was a pretty strong step forward for our company, easily the best quarter we've had since COVID took over in early 2020. There are three prominent themes that are going to come up over and over again as we talk through our results, and you'll catch them, no doubt.

One is that volume continues to ramp. We're recovering our production rates and that has a lot to do with our supply chain, which is the second theme. Our supply chain, while certainly not perfect, is getting quite a bit better as time goes on. That's pretty evident in the volume that we've been able to produce. The third prominent theme is that demand for our products remains very strong. This gives us confidence of continued recovery as we move through the near-term quarters in the future.

Digging into the specifics, sales of $175 million were up 35% year-over-year and 11% sequentially. It continues a pretty strong pattern of recoveries set out over the last four, five, six quarters. The last four in succession saw revenues of $131 million, then $158 million, then $157 million, and now, $175 million. Our Aerospace segment was the key driver of our results with sales up 45% year-over-year to $158 million. Our Test segment by comparison had a pretty difficult quarter. Sales were down 19% year-over- year to $16.1 million.

Jumping to the bottom line, we had a net loss of $12 million, but an adjusted EBITDA of $15.8 million, which was 9.1% of sales. Dave will talk through the major EBITDA adjustments in a moment, but it was a pretty clean quarter compared to many we have had recently without any earn-outs, AMJP grants or etcetera. A tax line that jumps out was the strangest entry in the numbers and it was that way the last quarter too, and it will be for the near future. Again, Dave will explain that briefly in a minute. All in all, we think an adjusted EBITDA of $15.8 million is a nice improvement from a year ago when we had an adjusted EBITDA of $129,000 or just 1.6% of sales.