    ATRO   US0464331083

ASTRONICS CORPORATION

(ATRO)
09:34:56 2023-03-21 am EDT
12.99 USD   +2.93%
09:26aAstronics Corporation Announces Reliability Testing Solution for Defense Microelectronics
BU
03/10ASTRONICS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03/09Astronics : Conference Call Transcript FY 2022
PU
Astronics Corporation Announces Reliability Testing Solution for Defense Microelectronics

03/21/2023 | 09:26am EDT
Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced today its reliability test solution for defense microelectronics, TORCH (Thermally-controlled Operational Reliability Chip Tester). A fully automated, massively parallel test system, TORCH simplifies reliability testing using accelerated thermal technology with the capability to simultaneously test up to 384 sites/ Devices Under Test (DUTs) with independent test profiles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005196/en/

TORCH offers simultaneous testing of up to 384 sites with independent test profiles and temperature control. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ideal for testing high-power RF devices, such as Gallium Nitride (GaN), for telecom infrastructure and defense applications, TORCH streamlines test activities by eliminating the labor-intensive and time-consuming manual process currently used to validate semiconductor operational life. It supports various in-situ dwell test modes, including High-Temperature Operating Life (HTOL), Steady-State Life (SSL), Step Stress Testing (SST), and fully customizable profiles. The intuitive graphical user interface allows quick and easy creation of test profiles and offers convenient viewing and selection of a variety of data, tests, and charts in one user-friendly dashboard.

"As technology continues to evolve and defense-related chip manufacturing expands in the U.S., the need to ensure perfect performance of high-power RF devices is essential for our nation’s defense strategy. TORCH is designed to validate these mission-critical devices can consistently operate as designed," commented James Mulato, President, Astronics Test Systems.

TORCH is a fully-customizable COTS solution built on a foundation of modular instruments, which provides platform sustainability and allows for future technology insertions. With the capability to scale operations over time, the system tests up to 384 individually-controlled sites (in up to four racks) using independent temperature control of each DUT from ambient to 200°C. Offering In-Situ Characterization for unmatched, DUT-level granularity, TORCH delivers high-precision voltage and current SMU stimulus and measurements for device characterization before and after dwell testing.

A demonstration of TORCH will be available at the upcoming Annual GOMACTech Conference in San Diego, CA, March 21-22, 2023. Visit Astronics Test Systems at Booth #504 and call/email to schedule an appointment for a demonstration.

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.


© Business Wire 2023
09:26aAstronics Corporation Announces Reliability Testing Solution for Defense Microelectroni..
BU
03/10ASTRONICS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
03/09Astronics : Conference Call Transcript FY 2022
PU
03/03Astronics Swings to Q4 Loss, Maintains 2023 Revenue Outlook; Shares Slump
MT
03/03Astronics Corporation Appoints Linda O'Brien to Its Board of Directors
AQ
03/02Transcript : Astronics Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2023
CI
03/02Astronics Guides For Q1 Revenue of $140-$150 Million, vs CIQ Analyst Consensus of $153 ..
MT
03/02Earnings Flash (ATRO) ASTRONICS CORPORATION Posts Q4 Revenue $158.2M
MT
03/02Astronics Corporation Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
BU
03/02Astronics Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31..
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 637 M - -
Net income 2023 1,10 M - -
Net Debt 2023 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 421x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 409 M 409 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
EV / Sales 2024 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 82,6%
Managers and Directors
Peter J. Gundermann Director
David Charles Burney Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Robert T. Brady Lead Independent Director
Raymond W. Boushie Independent Director
Jeffry D. Frisby Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRONICS CORPORATION22.52%409
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.36%142 209
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.22%121 075
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-17.66%68 341
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-11.37%60 304
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.36%37 429
