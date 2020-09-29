Log in
Astronics : Enhanced Vision STC Approved for Aerial Firefighting on DC-10 Air Tankers

09/29/2020 | 02:15pm EDT
Astronics Enhanced Vision STC Approved for Aerial Firefighting on DC-10 Air Tankers
Download as PDFSeptember 29, 2020
Aerial firefighting pilots can see through smoke and identify targets and terrain on their incredible missions

EAST AURORA, NY, September 29, 2020 - Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for the global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, announced that a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) has been approved for its Max-Viz 1400 Enhanced Vision System (EVS) on DC 10-30 Air Tankers.

In cooperation with AVIO dg in Calgary Canada and 10 Tanker, the Astronics Max-Viz EVS was installed in one of 10 Tanker's DC-10 aircraft, representing the first aerial firefighting tanker outfitted with the system. To achieve a supplemental type certificate, the Max-Viz 1400 system successfully underwent flight testing and evaluation during water drops.

The Astronics Max-Viz 1400 has an enhanced vision sensor using a 640x480 pixel resolution long wave infrared thermal imager with electronic zoom, which allows aerial firefighting pilots to see through smoke and readily identify targets and terrain on their incredible missions. Individual pins for control switches allow maximum placement flexibility and multiple horizontal field of view options: 45, 69, and 90 degrees.

Max-Viz 1400 installed on DC-10

The imager uses a lightweight, solid-state, low power, uncooled thermal camera. The sensor image can be presented on any display that accepts NTSC or PAL/Analog RS-170 signals. It utilizes a metal fairing design, is DO-160G compliant, and has integral window heaters for operation in all conditions with a temperature operating environment of -55 degrees C to +70 degrees C. The Astronics Max-Viz 1400 is manufactured in an AS9100 Certified facility, with solid state technology that requires no routine maintenance. It is exportable under the U.S. Department of Commerce.

'This specialized technology provides aerial tanker pilots with an unprecedented level of situational awareness and safety,' said Tom Geiger, Max-Viz Business Unit Director for Astronics PECO. 'We worked closely with AVIO dg and 10 Tanker to get this technology approved for these specialized aerial firefighting missions involving the DC-10.'

Astronics Max-Viz EVS provides improved safety and enhanced vision, enabling pilots to see more precisely in adverse weather conditions, such as haze, smoke, smog, and light fog, even on the darkest night. In addition, pilots can see and avoid clouds delivering a smoother ride at night. Aerial Firefighting pilots using the Max-Viz EVS at low altitudes can clearly avoid terrain hazards while flying their missions.

About 10 Tanker

10 Tanker Air Carrier began researching the development of Next Generation air-tankers in 2002. Company personnel were assembled with an extensive history of heavy jet operations, modifications and ownership. After two years of research into aerial firefighting requirements and future direction, 10 Tanker selected the DC-10 type for development. A Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) from the FAA for modifications of DC-10 aircraft to be used for the aerial disbursement of liquids was issued in March 2006. 10 Tanker then obtained a 14 CFR Part 137 Operating Certificate for aerial firefighting and IAB approval for agency use.

The company has achieved operational success by development of a safe and effective Structural Integrity Program, a reliable maintenance program, a robust aircraft type, and an effective, proven retardant delivery system capable of delivering full or split loads at all desired coverage levels.

10 TANKER'S DC-10s have proven to be a valuable tool for professional firefighting agencies to contain and suppress wildfires of all terrain and fuel types. For more information go to www.10tanker.com.

About AVIO dg

AVIO dg offers avionics system design, product design, electrical and structural design and substantiations, development and testing, aircraft livery design and drawings, aero medical HEMS, certification for human factors and ergonomic evaluations, advanced 3d printing/part creation, NVIS lighting designs, and repair designs. AVIO dg will serve as the point of contact for obtaining new installations of the Astronics Max-Viz 1400 with this STC and can be reached at www.avio-dg.com

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world's aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

Company Contact:
Astronics PECO
Tom Geiger
Max-Viz Business Unit Director
tom.geiger@astronics.com
+1.503.387.6062

Investor Contact:
Kei Advisors LLC
Deborah K. Pawlowski
Investor Relations
dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com
+1.716.843.3908

Released September 29, 2020

Disclaimer

Astronics Corporation published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 18:14:03 UTC
