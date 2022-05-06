Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Astronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATRO   US0464331083

ASTRONICS CORPORATION

(ATRO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/05 04:00:01 pm EDT
9.800 USD   -1.01%
07:03aEarnings Flash (ATRO) ASTRONICS CORPORATION Reports Q1 Revenue $116.2M
MT
07:01aAstronics Expands and Enhances CorePower® Product Offering for Emerging Electric Aircraft Industry
BU
07:01aAstronics Corporation Reports 2022 First Quarter Financial Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Astronics Expands and Enhances CorePower® Product Offering for Emerging Electric Aircraft Industry

05/06/2022 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced today that it has expanded its CorePower® product portfolio and capabilities to address the needs of the emerging electric aircraft industry.

The Company’s CorePower product line offers advanced flight-critical electrical power generation, conversion, distribution and control, primarily for smaller rotary and fixed wing aircraft in both commercial and military markets. Astronics has over 50 years of experience designing and manufacturing highly efficient and reliable aircraft electrical power solutions.

The aerospace industry today is making significant investments in More Electric Aircraft (MEA) architectures, including specifically electric propulsion and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. These new aircraft aim to reduce the carbon footprint and noise pollution associated with today’s aircraft, as well as enable new business models like urban air mobility (UAM) and cargo delivery. Significant investments are being made both by newcomers to the aerospace industry and established airframe OEMs.

Astronics has expanded its CorePower product offerings to include a new line of high voltage power conversion products (950VDC to 28VDC) and high voltage/high current solid state switching devices, for both uni- and bi-directional power distribution, along with required load protection. These products are designed to meet stringent regulatory certification requirements, including dissimilar topologies to minimize common-cause failure modes. The new products complete a flexible, modular line of high-voltage DC power conversion and distribution capabilities required by the new aircraft, and do so with increased efficiency and lower weight, leading to aircraft benefits such as increased run time, longer ranges, and higher passenger or cargo loads. The Company has added intelligence to every element of the power system to meet industry demands for higher reliability, increased safety, and extended periods of sustained, no-maintenance operation.

"Our Airborne Power and Control team has specialized in creating innovative and market leading Airframe Power solutions for small to medium sized rotorcraft and business jets - now with the advent of eVTOL and More Electric Aircraft, there are a number of new platforms that will benefit from our new CorePower high voltage products," said Jon Neal, President of Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems. "Astronics is excited to be part of the evolution of aviation moving towards more sustainable and cleaner modes of transportation."

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ASTRONICS CORPORATION
07:03aEarnings Flash (ATRO) ASTRONICS CORPORATION Reports Q1 Revenue $116.2M
MT
07:01aAstronics Expands and Enhances CorePower® Product Offering for Emerging Electric Aircra..
BU
07:01aAstronics Corporation Reports 2022 First Quarter Financial Results
BU
04/26Astronics Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call an..
BU
04/11Tonit M. Calaway Not Stand for Re-Election as Director of Astronics Corporation
CI
03/04ASTRONICS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
03/02TRANSCRIPT : Astronics Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2022
CI
03/02ASTRONICS : Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
03/02ASTRONICS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations and Fin..
AQ
03/02Astronics Corporation Amends Existing Credit Facility
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRONICS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 548 M - -
Net income 2022 4,49 M - -
Net cash 2022 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 70,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 312 M 312 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart ASTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Astronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,80 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 73,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter J. Gundermann Director
David Charles Burney Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP-Finance
Robert T. Brady Lead Independent Director
Raymond W. Boushie Independent Director
Jeffry D. Frisby Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRONICS CORPORATION-18.33%312
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION11.92%142 849
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION24.69%118 115
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.51%72 540
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION14.76%66 311
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.24%46 575