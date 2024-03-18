Download as PDF March 18, 2024

Simplified, Dual LRU (Line Replaceable Unit) Ku system

provides maximum connectivity performance with a low-cost design

EAST AURORA, NY, March 18, 2024 - Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, launched today the Typhon T-400 Series system, which represents the next generation in Satellite Communications (SATCOM) connectivity technology. The Typhon T-400 Series is designed to seamlessly operate on any GEO-based Ku Satellite network, effectively addressing challenges associated with the high cost of equipping an aircraft with SATCOM connectivity.

"Astronics continues to lead the way in optimizing connectivity for airborne platforms," said Mike Kuehn, President of Astronics CSC. "By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and emphasizing installation flexibility, the Typhon T-400 series sets a new standard for connectivity hardware. This innovative system achieves significant optimization by reducing the number of LRUs required from four to two thereby streamlining installation and substantially cutting down the total fly-away cost. Furthermore, customizable variants of the system, including a modem-less configuration, offer special mission and military end-users heightened flexibility."

Advanced satellite technology combined with the innovative Modem Manager (MODMAN), the

Typhon T-400 Series is a streamlined Dual LRU system that provides both ease of installation and cost savings. To further facilitate a seamless and cost-effective installation process, the system incorporates commonly sourced connectors with low-cost cabling. As a result, the system also enables reduced total life cycle costs.

At the core of the Typhon T-400 series lies the integration of the iQ800 modem technology from iDirect, a renowned leader in satellite communications. This advanced, future-proofed modem technology ensures optimal connectivity and data transmission capabilities, empowering seamless communication and the highest available data rates in even the most demanding airborne environments.

One of the standout features of the Typhon T-400 series is the Modem Manager (MODMAN), which boasts a flange mount design and enhanced environmental specifications. This allows for secure mounting in any orientation, both inside and outside the pressure vessel. The antenna can be flexibly mounted on the aircraft fuselage or tail, offering unparalleled installation versatility. Moreover, the system offers options for a modem-less version, seamlessly integrating with external customer-furnished modems for enhanced security applications, ease of export, and flexible system integration.

For more details on the Typhon T-400 Series hardware, visit Astronics.com.

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world's aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company's strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

Astronics Aerospace Contact: Brian Perille Marketing Coordinator, AeroSat Brian.Perille@astronics.com +1.847.821.3000

Released March 18, 2024