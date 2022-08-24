Astronics Selected by U.S. Army for Radio Test Set Program

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced today that it has been selected by the U.S. Army as the down select winner for the development of its Radio Test Set referred to as TS-4549/T. This program will replace aging GRM-122 radio test equipment for tactical radios in the U.S. Army. It will be an ID/IQ program (Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity) with anticipated deliverables over multiple years.

Astronics will be working with the Army to finalize contract terms and expects to issue further information as available.

