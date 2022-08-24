Log in
    ATRO   US0464331083

ASTRONICS CORPORATION

(ATRO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-23 pm EDT
11.07 USD   -1.60%
07:31aAstronics Selected by U.S. Army for Radio Test Set Program
BU
08/11ASTRONICS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/10TRANSCRIPT : Astronics Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2022
CI
Astronics Selected by U.S. Army for Radio Test Set Program

08/24/2022 | 07:31am EDT
Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced today that it has been selected by the U.S. Army as the down select winner for the development of its Radio Test Set referred to as TS-4549/T. This program will replace aging GRM-122 radio test equipment for tactical radios in the U.S. Army. It will be an ID/IQ program (Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity) with anticipated deliverables over multiple years.

Astronics will be working with the Army to finalize contract terms and expects to issue further information as available.

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 544 M - -
Net income 2022 -21,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 357 M 357 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 81,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,07 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
