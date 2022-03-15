Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Astronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATRO   US0464331083

ASTRONICS CORPORATION

(ATRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Astronics : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

03/15/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
GUNDERMANN PETER J
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ASTRONICS CORP [ATRO] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
PRESIDENT/CEO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
130 COMMERCE WAY
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
EAST AURORA NY 14052
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
GUNDERMANN PETER J
130 COMMERCE WAY

EAST AURORA, NY14052 		X
PRESIDENT/CEO
Signatures
/S/JULIE DAVIS, AS POWER OF ATTORNEY FOR PETER J. GUNDERMANN 2022-03-15
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Shares withheld by Astronics Corp. to satisfy applicable withholding tax upon vesting of restricted stock units.
(2) Reflects issuer's contribution to the reporting person's account in the issuer stock fund included in the issuer's 401(k) plan. The shares are held in the 401(k) account.
(3) Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, at settlement, one share of common stock.
(4) Vesting of these restricted stock units depends on Astronics Corp.'s average annual adjusted EBITDA for the period January 1, 2019-December 31, 2021. The "target" number of restricted stock units is reported in Table II. Based on actual performance, 75% of the target number of units vested on December 31, 2021.
(5) Vesting of these restricted stock units depends on Astronics Corp.'s average annual adjusted EBITDA for the period January1, 2020- December 31, 2022. The "target" number of restricted stock units is reported. Between 75% and 115% of the target number of units may vest on December 31, 2022, with the vesting percentage determined based on actual performance.
(6) These restricted stock units vest ratably on each anniversary of the grant date over three years.
(7) Vesting of these restricted stock units depends on Astronics Corp.'s average annual adjusted EBITDA for the period January 1, 2021- December 31, 2023. The "target" number of restricted stock units is reported. Between 75% and 115% of the target number of units may vest on December 31, 2023, with the vesting percentage determined based on actual performance.
(8) Vesting of these restricted stock units depends on Astronics Corp.'s average annual adjusted EBITDA for the period January 1, 2022- December 31, 2024. The "target" number of restricted stock units is reported. Between 75% and 115% of the target number of units may vest on February 24, 2025, with the vesting percentage determined based on actual performance.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Astronics Corporation published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 21:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASTRONICS CORPORATION
05:12pASTRONICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
03/04ASTRONICS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
03/02TRANSCRIPT : Astronics Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2022
CI
03/02ASTRONICS : Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
03/02ASTRONICS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations and Fin..
AQ
03/02Astronics Corporation Amends Existing Credit Facility
CI
03/02Astronics Swings to Q4 Profit, Revenue Rises
MT
03/02Earnings Flash (ATRO) ASTRONICS CORPORATION Reports Q4 Revenue $116.1M
MT
03/02Astronics Corporation Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
BU
03/02Astronics Corporation Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRONICS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 560 M - -
Net income 2022 4,53 M - -
Net cash 2022 134 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 408 M 408 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float -
Chart ASTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Astronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,95 $
Average target price 17,83 $
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter J. Gundermann Director
David Charles Burney Chief Financial Office & EVP-Finance
Robert T. Brady Independent Director
Raymond W. Boushie Lead Independent Director
Jeffry D. Frisby Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRONICS CORPORATION7.92%408
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION12.76%143 917
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION25.05%121 036
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION14.04%68 907
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION12.16%64 810
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.29%48 286