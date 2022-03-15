Astronics : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
03/15/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
GUNDERMANN PETER J
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ASTRONICS CORP [ATRO]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
PRESIDENT/CEO /
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
130 COMMERCE WAY
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
EAST AURORA
NY
14052
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security
8. Price of Derivative Security
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expriation Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
GUNDERMANN PETER J
130 COMMERCE WAY
EAST AURORA, NY14052
X
PRESIDENT/CEO
Signatures
/S/JULIE DAVIS, AS POWER OF ATTORNEY FOR PETER J. GUNDERMANN
2022-03-15
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*)
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**)
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1)
Shares withheld by Astronics Corp. to satisfy applicable withholding tax upon vesting of restricted stock units.
(2)
Reflects issuer's contribution to the reporting person's account in the issuer stock fund included in the issuer's 401(k) plan. The shares are held in the 401(k) account.
(3)
Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, at settlement, one share of common stock.
(4)
Vesting of these restricted stock units depends on Astronics Corp.'s average annual adjusted EBITDA for the period January 1, 2019-December 31, 2021. The "target" number of restricted stock units is reported in Table II. Based on actual performance, 75% of the target number of units vested on December 31, 2021.
(5)
Vesting of these restricted stock units depends on Astronics Corp.'s average annual adjusted EBITDA for the period January1, 2020- December 31, 2022. The "target" number of restricted stock units is reported. Between 75% and 115% of the target number of units may vest on December 31, 2022, with the vesting percentage determined based on actual performance.
(6)
These restricted stock units vest ratably on each anniversary of the grant date over three years.
(7)
Vesting of these restricted stock units depends on Astronics Corp.'s average annual adjusted EBITDA for the period January 1, 2021- December 31, 2023. The "target" number of restricted stock units is reported. Between 75% and 115% of the target number of units may vest on December 31, 2023, with the vesting percentage determined based on actual performance.
(8)
Vesting of these restricted stock units depends on Astronics Corp.'s average annual adjusted EBITDA for the period January 1, 2022- December 31, 2024. The "target" number of restricted stock units is reported. Between 75% and 115% of the target number of units may vest on February 24, 2025, with the vesting percentage determined based on actual performance.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
Astronics Corporation published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 21:11:01 UTC.