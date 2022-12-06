Astronics : Truist Securities Industrials & Services Summit 2022

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. One can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of the words "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "may," "will," "estimate" or other similar expressions and include all statements with regard to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company and its future, reaching any revenue or Adjusted EBITDA margin expectations, being in compliance with credit agreement covenants, the recovery of the commercial aerospace and test systems markets, the opportunities to leverage capabilities in other markets and the outcome of demand streams or expectations of demand by customers and markets. Because such statements apply to future events, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be stated here include the impact of the global outbreak of COVID-19 and governmental and other actions taken in response, trend in growth with passenger power and connectivity on airplanes, the state of the aerospace and defense industries, the market acceptance of newly developed products, internal production capabilities, the timing of orders received, the status of customer certification processes and delivery schedules, the demand for and market acceptance of new or existing aircraft which contain the Company's products, the need for new and advanced test and simulation equipment, customer preferences and relationships, and other factors which are described in filings by Astronics with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward- looking information in this presentation whether to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation will discuss some non-GAAP ("adjusted") financial measures which we believe are useful in evaluating our performance. You should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results compared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP ("adjusted") measures are notated and we have provided reconciliations of comparable GAAP to non-GAAP measures in tables found in the Supplemental Information portion of this presentation.

astronics.com 2