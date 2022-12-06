Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Astronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATRO   US0464331083

ASTRONICS CORPORATION

(ATRO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-05 pm EST
9.000 USD   -1.42%
12:02aAstronics : Truist Securities Industrials & Services Summit 2022
PU
11/15Transcript : Astronics Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2022
CI
11/15Astronics Q3 Loss Widens, Sales Climb; Maintains Full-Year 2022 Revenue Outlook
MT
Summary 
Summary

Astronics : Truist Securities Industrials & Services Summit 2022

12/06/2022 | 12:02am EST
Truist Securities Industrials & Services Summit

December 6, 2022

Nasdaq: ATRO

Peter J. Gundermann, Chairman, President & CEO David C. Burney, Executive Vice President & CFO

astronics.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. One can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of the words "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "may," "will," "estimate" or other similar expressions and include all statements with regard to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company and its future, reaching any revenue or Adjusted EBITDA margin expectations, being in compliance with credit agreement covenants, the recovery of the commercial aerospace and test systems markets, the opportunities to leverage capabilities in other markets and the outcome of demand streams or expectations of demand by customers and markets. Because such statements apply to future events, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be stated here include the impact of the global outbreak of COVID-19 and governmental and other actions taken in response, trend in growth with passenger power and connectivity on airplanes, the state of the aerospace and defense industries, the market acceptance of newly developed products, internal production capabilities, the timing of orders received, the status of customer certification processes and delivery schedules, the demand for and market acceptance of new or existing aircraft which contain the Company's products, the need for new and advanced test and simulation equipment, customer preferences and relationships, and other factors which are described in filings by Astronics with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward- looking information in this presentation whether to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation will discuss some non-GAAP ("adjusted") financial measures which we believe are useful in evaluating our performance. You should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results compared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP ("adjusted") measures are notated and we have provided reconciliations of comparable GAAP to non-GAAP measures in tables found in the Supplemental Information portion of this presentation.

astronics.com 2

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO)

INNOVATION. COLLABORATION. SUCCESS.

Astronics serves the world's aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Our strategy is to grow value by developing technologies, organically or through acquisition, for our targeted markets.

Market Cap

$250.8 million

Recent Price

$7.76

52-Week Range

$7.46-$14.87

Average Daily Volume (3 mos.)

130,000

Established/IPO

1968/1972

Shares Out - Common

25.8 million

Shares Out - Class B

6.3 million

Institutional ownership

58%

Insider ownership

10%

Index membership

Russell 3000®/2000®

Market data as of November 28, 2022 [Source: S&P Capital IQ]; ownership as of most recent filings

astronics.com

3

Astronics Strategic Thrusts

Elevating Innovation

PRODUCT LINES

STRATEGIC THRUSTS

Electrical Power & Motion

Lighting & Safety

Avionics/Systems

Certification

Structures

Test Solutions

Other

7%

44%

Inflight Entertainment &

Electrical Power

Connectivity (IFEC)

24%

11% All 14%

Other

Q3 22 TTM Sales:

$493 million

Aircraft Lighting & Safety

Test Solutions

astronics.com 4

Significant Wins to Contribute Meaningful revenue

Several opportunities yet to be awarded

Segment Sales and Bookings

$200,000,000

$180,000,000

$160,000,000

$140,000,000

$120,000,000

$100,000,000

$80,000,000

$60,000,000

$40,000,000

$20,000,000

$-

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Aerospace Bookings

Test Bookings

Aerospace Sales

Test Sales

astronics.com 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Astronics Corporation published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 05:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
