Astronics : Establishes Muirhead Avionics, a division of AMETEK®MRO, as Approved Calibration Service Center for Europe, U.K. and Middle East

04/16/2021 | 10:01am EDT
Astronics Test Systems (“ATS”) partners with Muirhead Avionics to provide calibration services for ATS’s CTS-6000 series of communication testers

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Astronics Test Systems (“ATS”), has approved Muirhead Avionics, a division of AMETEK® MRO, as an Approved Service Center for Astronics’ CTS 6000 series of communication test solutions. ATS has provided Muirhead with the CTS 6025 CSAR test set to ensure accurate and complete calibration services of the full range of communication test solutions in the CTS-6000 series. With this partnership, Astronics has expanded its support capabilities of its CTS-6000 series that provides complete radio frequency, analog and digital test capabilities into Europe and the Middle East.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210416005029/en/

CTS 6025 CSAR Calibration Test Set (Photo: Business Wire)

CTS 6025 CSAR Calibration Test Set (Photo: Business Wire)

Jim Mulato, President of Astronics Test Systems, commented, “We are excited to announce Muirhead Avionics as an approved Astronics Test Systems Service Center. This agreement will enhance our capability and allow Astronics to continue providing quality service to our growing customer base in the United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East.”

Muirhead Avionics is one of the largest independent repair facilities in Europe for commercial, regional and general aviation aftermarket support, offering an extensive range of avionics services including sales, repair, overhaul, modification, and flight recorder transcription, all of which are backed with comprehensive engineering support and training facilities. AMETEK MRO is a business of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME), a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices.

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. One can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “estimate” or other similar expressions and include all statements with regard to the success of the partnership with Muirhead Avionics and the ability to serve customers in the U.K., Europe and the Middle East. Because such statements apply to future events, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be stated here include the impact of the global outbreak of COVID-19 and governmental and other actions taken in response, the state of the aerospace and defense industries, the market acceptance of newly developed products, internal production capabilities, the status of customer delivery schedules, the demand for and market acceptance of new or existing aircraft which contain the Company’s products, and other factors which are described in filings by Astronics with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this news release whether to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects, or otherwise.


