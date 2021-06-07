Astronics : Introduces Rugged Miniature COTS Avionics Interface Cards for ARINC 429 and 717

The Ballard ME1000 family of Mini PCI Express cards (mPCIe) now provides databus interfacing capability to both ARINC and MIL-STD-1553 avionics systems

EAST AURORA, NY, June 7, 2021 - Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced the launch of new protocol models for its Ballard ME1000 family of mPCIe avionics interface cards for embedded aerospace applications. The new models provide interfacing capability for ARINC 429 and ARINC 717 databus protocols, and join models for MIL-STD-1553 that were previously released.

Miniature Ballard ME1000 avionics databus interface cards enable embedded computers and other systems to reliably communicate with and monitor ARINC 429/717 or MIL-STD-1553 equipment.

'The addition of ARINC 429 and 717 models to our high-performance Ballard ME1000 mPCIe family gives users a single line of cards for both their ARINC and MIL-STD-1553 avionics interfacing needs, providing a common programming API and procurement source,' said Susan Miller, Vice President of Astronics Ballard Technology. 'The product's small size and large complement of I/O, combined with our reputation for reliable designs, long life, and industry-leading customer support, gives our customers a highly flexible, low-SWaP embedded solution.'

The Ballard ME1000, a Mini PCI Express® (mPCIe) card family designed and built by Astronics, provides the highest amount of I/O in the compact mPCIe form-factor. These rugged cards interface with ARINC 429/717 or MIL-STD-1553 databuses and enable host devices, such as small form factor mission computers, to reliably communicate with and monitor avionics equipment.

Key benefits of the ME1000 family include:

High I/O density, including up to 12 ARINC 429/717 channels or two dual-redundant MIL-STD-1553 channels, and up to eight avionics level input/output discretes

Comprehensive IRIG support for both IRIG A and IRIG B time code signals

A cost-effective and rugged I/O connector that reduces mating connector costs and is available in either a horizontal or vertical orientation to fit in more places

An extended temperature range and optional conformal coating to withstand harsh environmental demands

The universal Ballard BTIDriver API to reduce software development time

For more details, visit https://www.astronics.com/mini-pci-express-avionics-interface-cards

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world's aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company's strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

Company Contact:

Astronics Ballard Technology

Jeff Solberg

Marketing Manager

jeff.solberg@astronics.com

+1.425.339.0281

Media Relations:

Astronics Corporation

press@astronics.com

###

Released June 7, 2021