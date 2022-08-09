AstroNova : Acquisition of Astro Machine August 9, 2022 Astro Nova - Form 8-K
Astro Machine Overview • Leader in inkjet printing technology for mailing and labeling applications • Deep expertise in material handling and automation equipment • Established 1978 in Elk Grove Village, IL TTM mid-teens34,000-sq ft. TTM revenue of operating engineering and ~$22 million* manufacturing margin* plant *12 months ended 6/30/22 *12 months ended 6/30/22
Transaction Summary • Aggregate purchase price of $17.1 million in cash • Funded with borrowings from an amended version of our existing senior bank debt facilities. • Transaction includes property and plant in Elk Grove Village, Illinois • Strong alignment with acquisition strategy • Management continuity and long-term transition assured
Transaction Meets our Acquisition Criteria • Extensive technology and engineering overlaps • Additive product lines Business Fit • Highly complementary market channels • High recurring revenue stream • Established leadership in niche market History of • Track record of consistent revenue and earnings growth Performance • Stable and growing relationships with market-leading customers • Extensive materials handling expertise beneficial to AstroNova Strong Technology • Expands our OEM business & Management • George Selak, president of Astro Machine, will run the business • Mid-single digits purchase price multiple Meets Financial • FY and TTM revenues greater than acquisition price Objectives • Expected to be accretive to EPS in the current fiscal year
Strategic Benefits VERTICALLY TECHNICAL EXPANDED ADJACENT MARKET INTEGRATED EXPERTISE CAPABILITIES Adds Adjacent Product Highly vertically Experienced, long Expands digital label and Identification market integrated OEM tenured team direct to package markets oLeading market position operation Strengthens technical Adds products and o~60% recurring revenue •Reduces reliance on expertise, especially distribution channels overseas manufacturing material handling oComplementary market channels •Adds rapid prototype capability
Complementary Products Color Printers Monochrome Printers Media Handling
Extends our Track Record of Value-Generating Acquisitions Feb. 2017 Acquired TrojanLabel Feb. 2014 ApS, a European Acquired Miltope manufacturer of aerospace printer specialty printing Aug. 2022 product line systems Acquired Astro Machine Sep. 2017 Jun. 2015 Acquired exclusive rights to Acquired RITEC manufacturer, market and aerospace printer service Honeywell product line International PTA-45B narrow-format cockpit data printer