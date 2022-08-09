AstroNova : Acquisition of Astro Machine August 9, 2022 Astro Nova - Form 8-K

Safe Harbor Statement Information included in this presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include financial expectations relating to the Astro Machine acquisition. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but rather reflect our current expectations concerning the acquisition of Astro Machine LLC. These statements may include the use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "continues," "may," "will," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the benefits of the acquisition of Astro Machine LLC, including, but not limited to, incorporating any potential synergies between AstroNova and Astro Machine LLC, expanding our manufacturing capabilities, scaling the combined business and capitalizing on cross-selling opportunities, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, (a) the risk we are unable to integrate Astro Machine's business and operations with and into AstroNova's existing business, (b) general economic, financial, industry and business conditions; (c) the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on us, our customers, our suppliers and the global economy; (d) competition in the specialty printer or data acquisition industries; (e) our ability to obtain adequate pricing for our products and control our cost structure; and (f) the other factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and subsequent filings AstroNova makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reader is cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this presentation.