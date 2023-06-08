Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AstroNova, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALOT   US04638F1084

ASTRONOVA, INC.

(ALOT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:35 2023-06-07 pm EDT
15.50 USD   -1.40%
AstroNova Announces Fiscal First-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

06/08/2023 | 07:32am EDT
Company to Host Conference Call at 9:00 a.m. ET Today

Fiscal First-Quarter 2024 Summary (Comparisons with Q1 FY 2023)

  • Bookings of $38.4 million, up 18.2%
  • Revenue of $35.4 million, up 14.2%
  • Operating income of $1.5 million, up 91.2%
  • Net income of $0.8 million, up 99.5%
  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.11, up 83.3%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million, up 59.9%

AstroNova, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended April 29, 2023.

CEO Commentary

“Our strong first-quarter results reflected our solid performance integrating the Astro Machine acquisition, maintaining cost discipline and capitalizing on the expanding recovery of the commercial aviation market,” stated Greg Woods, AstroNova’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The hard work of our teams around the globe helped to deliver an 18% increase in orders, a 14% increase in revenue and a 91% increase in operating profit. These results were driven by the contribution of Astro Machine in our Product Identification (Product ID) segment and the momentum of the commercial aerospace products in our Test & Measurement (T&M) segment.

“In the Product ID segment, we expect that revenue from the retrofitted printers in the field that were sidelined last year by a supplier-related ink quality issue will increase over the coming quarters, as more units are returned to full production. Last month marked the launch of AstroNova’s first eCommerce site, and we kicked off the 2023 trade show season with a great response at two large shows in Germany: interpack in Düsseldorf and FESPA Global Print Expo in Munich. Our eCommerce site features some of our latest products, including those demonstrated at interpack and FESPA, and lead generation from these activities has been very strong. We have several exciting new products in the pipeline for this year, with our next new printer scheduled to launch in just a few weeks.

“In our T&M segment, the continued strong growth in air travel and the increasing number of aircraft in service, continue to bode well for the hardware, supplies and service areas of our aerospace product lines. As we move through the year, we remain focused on executing on the key tenets of our growth strategy: operational excellence, product innovation, strategic M&A and geographic expansion,” Woods concluded.

First-Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Summary

Revenue increased 14.2% to $35.4 million from $31.0 million in the year-earlier period, driven primarily by the Product Identification segment.

Hardware revenue grew 25.4% to $11.7 million compared with $9.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Supplies revenue increased 6.3% to $19.1 million from $17.9 million in the comparable period of fiscal 2023. Revenue from Service/Other increased 24.4% to $4.7 million from $3.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Gross profit increased 15.4% to $12.4 million, or 35.0% of revenue, from $10.7 million, or 34.6% of revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, primarily reflecting the effect of higher revenue in the fiscal 2024 period.

Operating expenses totaled $10.9 million, an increase of 9.6% from $10.0 million in the year-earlier period, primarily reflecting higher general and administrative expenses associated with the addition of Astro Machine in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Operating income increased 91.2% to $1.5 million from $0.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, primarily reflecting the acquisition of Astro Machine.

Net income was $0.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared with net income of $0.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $2.7 million compared with $1.6 million for the same period in fiscal 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA, which the Company defines as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation, was $3.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with $1.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Bookings totaled $38.4 million, compared with $32.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, reflecting an increase in orders for both segments.

Backlog as of April 29, 2023 was $38.7 million versus $29.3 million at the end of the fiscal 2023 first quarter.

First-Quarter Fiscal 2024 Operating Segment Results

Product Identification

Product Identification segment revenue was $25.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with $21.7 million in the fiscal 2023 first quarter. Segment operating profit was $2.5 million, or 10.0% of revenue, compared with segment operating profit of $1.4 million, or 6.5% of revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Test & Measurement

Test & Measurement segment revenue increased to $10.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 from $9.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Segment operating profit was $2.1 million, or 20.1% of revenue, compared with segment operating profit of $1.9 million, or 20.6% of revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Earnings Conference Call

AstroNova will discuss its first-quarter fiscal 2024 financial results in an investor conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET today. To participate on the conference call, please dial (404) 975-4839 (U.S. and Canada) or (833) 470-1428 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter access code 177418. A real-time and an archived audio webcast of the call will be available through the “Investors” section of the AstroNova website, https://investors.astronovainc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this news release contains the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

AstroNova believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of changes in the Company’s core operating results and can help investors who wish to make comparisons between AstroNova and other companies on both a GAAP and a non-GAAP basis. AstroNova’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring its core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of its competitors. These measures are also used by the Company’s management to assist with their financial and operating decision-making. Please refer to the financial reconciliation tables included in this news release for a reconciliation of GAAP measures to the most directly comparable non-GAAP measures for the three months ended April 29, 2023 and April 30, 2022.

About AstroNova

AstroNova (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats.

The Product Identification segment provides a wide array of digital, end-to-end product marking and identification solutions including hardware, software, and supplies for OEMs, commercial printers, and brand owners. The Test and Measurement segment provides products designed for airborne printing solutions, avionics, and data acquisition. Our aerospace products include flight deck printing solutions, networking hardware, and specialized aerospace-grade supplies. Our data acquisition systems are used in research and development, flight testing, missile and rocket telemetry production monitoring, power, and maintenance applications.

AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting https://astronovainc.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information included in this news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but rather reflect our current expectations concerning future events and results. These statements may include the use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “likely,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s anticipated performance, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the risk that we may not be able to realize the expected synergies from our acquisition of Astro Machine, (ii) the risk that apparent improvements in the Aerospace and Defense sectors may not continue and (iii) those factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 and subsequent filings AstroNova makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reader is cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this news release.

 
ASTRONOVA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
In Thousands Except for Per Share Data
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022
Net Revenue

$ 

35,419

 

31,010

 

Cost of Revenue

 

23,034

 

 

20,281

 

Gross Profit

 

12,385

 

 

10,729

 

Total Gross Profit Margin

 

35.0

%

 

34.6

%

Operating Expenses:
Selling & Marketing

 

6,010

 

 

5,883

 

Research & Development

 

1,788

 

 

1,522

 

General & Administrative

 

3,126

 

 

2,560

 

Total Operating Expenses

 

10,924

 

 

9,965

 

Operating Income

 

1,461

 

 

764

 

Total Operating Margin

 

4.1

%

 

2.5

%

Other Expense, net

 

434

 

 

279

 

Income Before Taxes

 

1,027

 

 

485

 

Income Tax Provision

 

179

 

 

60

 

Net Income

$

848

 

$

425

 

Net Income per Common Share - Basic

$

0.12

 

$

0.06

 

Net Income per Common Share - Diluted

$

0.11

 

$

0.06

 

 
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares - Basic

 

7,370

 

 

7,263

 

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted

 

7,450

 

 

7,396

 

ASTRONOVA, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
In Thousands
(Unaudited)
 
April 29, 2023 January 31, 2023
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

5,413

 

$

3,946

 

Accounts Receivable, net

 

19,285

 

 

21,598

 

Inventories, net

 

53,126

 

 

51,324

 

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

 

2,678

 

 

2,894

 

Total Current Assets

 

80,502

 

 

79,762

 

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

 

55,474

 

 

55,394

 

Less Accumulated Depreciation

 

(41,556

)

 

(41,106

)

Property, Plant and Equipment, net

 

13,918

 

 

14,288

 

OTHER ASSETS
Intangible Assets, net

 

20,630

 

 

21,232

 

Goodwill

 

14,760

 

 

14,658

 

Deferred Tax Assets

 

6,907

 

 

6,907

 

Right of Use Asset

 

858

 

 

794

 

Other Assets

 

1,621

 

 

1,566

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

139,196

 

$

139,207

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts Payable

$

8,000

 

$

8,479

 

Accrued Compensation

 

3,267

 

 

2,750

 

Other Liabilities and Accrued Expenses

 

3,484

 

 

3,308

 

Revolving Line of Credit

 

15,900

 

 

15,900

 

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

 

2,100

 

 

2,100

 

Current Portion of Royalty Obligation

 

1,600

 

 

1,725

 

Current Liability – Excess Royalty Payment Due

 

379

 

 

562

 

Income Taxes Payable

 

730

 

 

786

 

Deferred Revenue

 

1,971

 

 

1,888

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

37,431

 

 

37,498

 

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long-Term Debt, net of current portion

 

11,678

 

 

12,040

 

Royalty Obligation, net of current portion

 

3,102

 

 

3,415

 

Lease Liability, net of current portion

 

581

 

 

555

 

Income Taxes Payable

 

491

 

 

491

 

Deferred Revenue

 

267

 

 

674

 

Deferred Tax Liabilities

 

172

 

 

167

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

53,722

 

 

54,840

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Common Stock

 

538

 

 

534

 

Additional Paid-in Capital

 

61,526

 

 

61,131

 

Retained Earnings

 

60,023

 

 

59,175

 

Treasury Stock

 

(34,585

)

 

(34,235

)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, net of tax

 

(2,028

)

 

(2,238

)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

85,474

 

 

84,367

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

139,196

 

$

139,207

 

ASTRONOVA, INC.
Revenue and Segment Operating Profit
In Thousands
(Unaudited)
 
Revenue Segment Operating Profit
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022
Product Identification

$

25,095

$

21,724

$

2,515

$

1,413

Test & Measurement

 

10,324

 

9,286

 

2,072

 

1,911

Total

$

35,419

$

31,010

 

4,587

 

3,324

Corporate Expenses

 

3,126

 

2,560

Operating Income

 

1,461

 

764

Other Expense, net

 

434

 

279

Income Before Income Taxes

 

1,027

 

485

Income Tax Provision

 

179

 

60

Net Income

$

848

$

425

ASTRONOVA, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA
In Thousands
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022
Net Income − GAAP

$

848

$

425

Interest Expense

 

615

 

175

Income Tax Provision

 

179

 

60

Depreciation/Amortization

 

1,055

 

912

EBITDA

$

2,697

$

1,572

ASTRONOVA, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
In Thousands
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022
Net Income − GAAP

$

848

$

425

Interest Expense

 

615

 

175

Income Tax Provision

 

179

 

60

Share-Based Compensation

 

356

 

337

Depreciation/Amortization

 

1,055

 

912

Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,053

$

1,909

 


