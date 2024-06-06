AstroNova, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended April 27, 2024.

CEO Commentary
“Our first-quarter results were hampered by supplier shortages and an order push-out by one customer, both of which we expect to be remedied this fiscal year,” said Greg Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer of AstroNova. “In our Test and Measurement segment, shipments of certain legacy aerospace printers were delayed due to the inability of suppliers to provide components on time. We are working closely with those suppliers and expect to have the shortages resolved in the third quarter of this year. Longer-term, we are on track with our plans to replace the majority of our legacy aerospace printers with our newer, more advanced ToughWriter-branded printers. Today, ToughWriter printers account for approximately 36% of our total aerospace printer shipments. Completing the transition will result in a more efficient supply chain, lower manufacturing costs and a streamlined parts and services experience for our OEM and airline customers.

“In our Product Identification segment, the year-over-year decrease in first-quarter revenue was partly the result of the push-out of a $4.5 million order for next-generation mail-handling equipment introduced last fall at the PRINTING United Expo,” Woods said. “We are in the process of adding a customer-requested design enhancement; we expect to complete that enhancement and begin volume shipments on that order in the second quarter of this year. Despite the lower top line, the Product Identification segment’s operating profit margin increased 290 basis points during the quarter. This result reflected efficiencies gained from our strategic realignment of the segment in mid-2023, which included the exit from certain older, lower-margin or low-volume products."

Business Outlook
“Looking ahead, we are excited about the prospects for both segments of our business,” Woods said. “With our recent acquisition of Portugal-based MTEX NS, we have significantly strengthened our position in the color digital printing market. In addition to expanding our color labeling business, we now have a much larger footprint in both the durable and flexible packaging market segments. This greatly expanded range of AstroNova products was showcased over the past 10 days in Germany at drupa 2024, the world’s preeminent printing trade fair. Our sales team met with a record number of current and prospective customers, and many have already placed orders. Within our T&M segment, we continue to win key defense programs for our data acquisition recorders and gain traction with the ToughWriter transition. We are on track to meet our fiscal full-year 2025 expectations for organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits and Adjusted EBITDA margins of 13% to 14%.”

Q1 FY 2025 Financial Highlights

(in thousands, except per share data)

Q1 FY 2025

Q1 FY 2024

YoY

Revenue

$32,961

$35,419

(7%)

Gross Profit

11,972

12,385

(3%)

Gross Margin

36.3%

35.0%

130 pts.

Operating Expenses

10,626

10,924

(3%)

Operating Income

1,346

1,461

(8%)

Operating Margin

4.1%

4.1%

--

Net Income

$1,181

$848

39%

Net Income per Common Share - Diluted

$0.15

$0.11

36%

Adjusted EBITDA

$2,465

$3,053

(19%)

Revenue by Type

(in thousands)

Q1 FY 2025

Q1 FY 2024

YoY

Hardware

$8,875

$11,667

(24%)

Supplies

$18,633

$19,070

(2%)

Service/Other

$5,453

$4,682

17%

Bookings totaled $33.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $38.4 million in the same period of fiscal 2024.

Backlog as of April 27, 2024 was $31.6 million versus $38.7 million at the end of the fiscal 2024 first quarter.

Segment Results

Product Identification
Product Identification (PI) segment revenue was $23.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $25.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2024. Segment operating profit was $3.0 million, or 12.9% of segment revenue, compared with segment operating profit of $2.5 million, or 10.0% of segment revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, reflecting a more favorable mix in the 2025 period.

Test & Measurement
Test & Measurement (T&M) segment revenue was $9.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $10.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, primarily as a result of lower hardware revenue. Segment operating profit was $1.7 million, or 17.6% of segment revenue, compared with segment operating profit of $2.1 million, or 20.1% of segment revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Earnings Conference Call Information
AstroNova will discuss its fiscal 2025 first quarter financial results in an investor conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET today. To access the conference call, please dial (833) 470-1428 (U.S. and Canada) or (404) 975-4839 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter access code 832846. A real-time and an archived audio webcast of the call will be available through the “Investors” section of the AstroNova website, https://investors.astronovainc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this news release contains the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and acquisition-related costs.

AstroNova believes that the inclusion of this non-GAAP financial measure helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of changes in the Company’s core operating results and can help investors who wish to make comparisons between AstroNova and other companies on both a GAAP and a non-GAAP basis. AstroNova’s management uses this non-GAAP financial measure, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring its core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of its competitors. This measure is also used by the Company’s management to assist with their financial and operating decision-making. Please refer to the financial reconciliation table included in this news release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the three months ended April 27, 2024 and April 29, 2023.

About AstroNova
AstroNova (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats.

The Product Identification segment provides a wide array of digital, end-to-end product marking and identification solutions, including hardware, software, and supplies for OEMs, commercial printers, and brand owners. The Test and Measurement segment provides products designed for airborne printing solutions, avionics, and data acquisition. Our aerospace products include flight deck printing solutions, networking hardware, and specialized aerospace-grade supplies. Our data acquisition systems are used in research and development, flight testing, missile and rocket telemetry production monitoring, power, and maintenance applications.

AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting https://astronovainc.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements
Information included in this news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but rather reflect our current expectations concerning future events and results. These statements may include the use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “likely,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s anticipated performance, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the risk that we may not be able to realize the expected synergies from our acquisition of MTEX NS, (ii) the risk that apparent improvements in the Aerospace and Defense sectors may not continue, (iii) the risk that supply chain issues may persist longer than we expect, (iv) the risk that we may not be able to incorporate customer-requested design enhancements into our products on the timeframe that we expect or at all, and (v) those factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 and subsequent filings AstroNova makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reader is cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this news release.

ASTRONOVA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
In Thousands Except for Per Share Data
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
April 27,
2024		April 29,
2023
Net Revenue

$

32,961

 

$

35,419

 

Cost of Revenue

 

20,989

 

 

23,034

 

Gross Profit

 

11,972

 

 

12,385

 

Total Gross Profit Margin

 

36.3

%

 

35.0

%

Operating Expenses:
Selling & Marketing

 

5,656

 

 

6,010

 

Research & Development

 

1,603

 

 

1,788

 

General & Administrative

 

3,367

 

 

3,126

 

Total Operating Expenses

 

10,626

 

 

10,924

 

Operating Income

 

1,346

 

 

1,461

 

Total Operating Margin

 

4.1

%

 

4.1

%

Other Expense, net

 

599

 

 

434

 

Income Before Taxes

 

747

 

 

1,027

 

Income Tax Provision (Benefit)

 

(434

)

 

179

 

Net Income

$

1,181

 

$

848

 

Net Income per Common Share - Basic

$

0.16

 

$

0.12

 

Net Income per Common Share - Diluted

$

0.15

 

$

0.11

 

 
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares - Basic

 

7,459

 

 

7,370

 

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted

 

7,628

 

 

7,450

 

ASTRONOVA, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
In Thousands
(Unaudited)
 
April 27,
2024		January 31,
2024
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

3,990

 

$

4,527

 

Accounts Receivable, net

 

17,863

 

 

23,056

 

Inventories, net

 

45,177

 

 

46,371

 

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

 

3,242

 

 

2,720

 

Total Current Assets

 

70,272

 

 

76,674

 

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

 

57,441

 

 

57,046

 

Less Accumulated Depreciation

 

(43,235

)

 

(42,861

)

Property, Plant and Equipment, net

 

14,206

 

 

14,185

 

OTHER ASSETS
Identifiable Intangibles, net

 

18,402

 

 

18,836

 

Goodwill

 

14,536

 

 

14,633

 

Deferred Tax Assets, net

 

6,880

 

 

6,882

 

Right of Use Asset

 

894

 

 

603

 

Other Assets

 

1,411

 

 

1,438

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

126,601

 

$

133,251

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts Payable

$

7,012

 

$

8,068

 

Accrued Compensation

 

2,934

 

 

2,923

 

Other Accrued Expenses

 

2,787

 

 

2,706

 

Revolving Line of Credit

 

3,400

 

 

8,900

 

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

 

2,844

 

 

2,842

 

Current Liability – Royalty Obligation

 

1,700

 

 

1,700

 

Current Liability – Excess Royalty Payment Due

 

572

 

 

935

 

Income Taxes Payable

 

512

 

 

349

 

Deferred Revenue

 

1,151

 

 

1,338

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

22,912

 

 

29,761

 

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long-Term Debt, net of current portion

 

9,343

 

 

10,050

 

Royalty Obligation, net of current portion

 

1,816

 

 

2,093

 

Lease Liabilities, net of current portion

 

680

 

 

415

 

Income Tax Payables

 

551

 

 

551

 

Deferred Tax Liabilities

 

92

 

 

99

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

35,394

 

 

42,969

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Common Stock

 

545

 

 

541

 

Additional Paid-in Capital

 

63,053

 

 

62,684

 

Retained Earnings

 

65,050

 

 

63,869

 

Treasury Stock

 

(35,025

)

 

(34,593

)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, net of tax

 

(2,416

)

 

(2,219

)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

91,207

 

 

90,282

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

126,601

 

$

133,251

 

 

ASTRONOVA, INC.

Revenue and Segment Operating Profit
In Thousands
(Unaudited)
 
RevenueSegment Operating Profit
Three Months EndedThree Months Ended
April 27,
2024		April 29,
2023		April 27,
2024		April 29,
2023
Product Identification

$

23,185

$

25,095

$

2,991

 

$

2,515

Test & Measurement

 

9,776

 

10,324

 

1,722

 

 

2,072

Total

$

32,961

$

35,419

 

4,713

 

 

4,587

Corporate Expenses

 

3,367

 

 

3,126

Operating Income

 

1,346

 

 

1,461

Other Expense, net

 

599

 

 

434

Income Before Income Taxes

 

747

 

 

1,027

Income Tax Provision (Benefit)

 

(434

)

 

179

Net Income

$

1,181

 

$

848

 
ASTRONOVA, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Amounts In Thousands
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
April 27,
2024		April 29,
2023
GAAP Net Income

$

1,181

 

$

848

Interest Expense

 

482

 

 

615

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

 

(434

)

 

179

Depreciation/Amortization

 

911

 

 

1,055

Share-Based Compensation

 

325

 

 

356

Adjusted EBITDA

$

2,465

 

$

3,053

 

 