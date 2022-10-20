AstroNova to Demonstrate New Technologies from QuickLabel and TrojanLabel Brands at International PACK EXPO Packaging Show

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced that it will introduce new products and technology innovations at PACK EXPO International, which will take place October 23-26, 2022 in Chicago. The Company’s latest advances include hardware for new application areas as well as new packaging and labeling materials.

PACK EXPO International, one of the industry’s most comprehensive packaging and processing trade shows, provides attendees with the opportunity to view live demonstrations of new equipment, network with industry professionals, and hear market insights from industry experts.

“The printing and packaging solutions we are introducing at PACK EXPO highlight the increasing level of technology integration AstroNova provides to customers,” said Greg Woods, the Company’s President and CEO. “From label finishing systems to digital-direct printing, our products deliver unsurpassed speed, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, enabling small- and medium-sized businesses to deliver exceptional quality in a highly competitive environment.”

AstroNova will be demonstrating the following advanced new products:

All-in-One Label Finishing System with the LF-200: The LF-200 label finisher is a professional, compact, all-in-one desktop finishing system featuring die-cutting and lamination of labels in a single pass. This system features a highly accurate digital die-cutter to produce professional labels of all shapes and sizes while optionally applying a laminate to give labels a desirable high gloss and durable finish, bringing the complete product labeling process closer to final distribution.

Direct-to-Package Post-Printing with the TrojanLabel T3-OPX: The T3-OPX is a best-in-class post-printer designed to print on various substrates, supporting the current trends in sustainable packaging. Continuing trends in e-commerce like printing on sustainable materials, branding, emphasis on brand experience, and changes in supply chain agility all play into the strengths of the T3-OPX. The T3-OPX direct-to-package printer leverages HP technology allowing customers to digitally print high-resolution color images directly onto a broad range of products, including cardboard, postcards, boxes, paper or fabric bags, wooden planks, or thicker objects like blister envelopes, cases, or folded boxes ready for shipment. As an additional advantage, these materials require no pre-treatment.

User-Friendly, Full-Color Printing with the Compact QuickLabel QL-E100: The new QL-E100 is an easy-to-use, full-color tabletop label printer designed for smaller businesses, entrepreneurs, or production facilities where multiple on-demand label printers are beneficial. Compact, portable, and featuring a touchscreen interface, the QL-E100 is simple to install and provides the flexibility to create, customize, and print professional-quality labels at home, in-office, in busier production environments, or on the go.

PACK EXPO International also will feature demonstrations of AstroNova’s T2-C, QL-120X, and QL-300 products and several new GetLabels materials, which are engineered for use across all major printer brands and industries. Visit AstroNova’s main Booth, #N-5612, or the Company’s Healthcare Packaging Booth, #W-17013, to experience these new innovations and labeling solutions.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers a complete line-up of labeling hardware and supplies, allowing customers to mark, track, and enhance their products' appearance. The segment is comprised of three business units: QuickLabel®, the industry leader in tabletop digital color label printing; TrojanLabel®, an innovative leader for professional label presses; and GetLabels™, the premier supplier of label materials, inks, toners, ribbons, and adhesives, all compatible with the major printer brands. Supported by AstroNova's customer application experts and technology leadership in printing, material science, and high-speed data processing, customers benefit from an optimized, "total solution" approach. The Test and Measurement segment includes the AstroNova Aerospace business unit, which designs and manufactures flight deck printers, networking hardware, and related accessories serving the world's aerospace and defense industries with proven advanced airborne technology solutions for the cockpit and the cabin; and the Test and Measurement business unit, which offers a suite of products and services that acquire, record, and analyze electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.

