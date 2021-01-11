Log in
ASTRONOVA, INC.

(ALOT)
AstroNova : to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

01/11/2021 | 02:31pm EST
AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced that Gregory A. Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David S. Smith, Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the AstroNova presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham103/alot/2247264 and on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, https://investors.astronovainc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers a complete line-up of labeling hardware and supplies, allowing customers to mark, track, and enhance their products' appearance. The segment is comprised of three business units: QuickLabel®, the industry leader in tabletop digital color label printing; TrojanLabel®, an innovative leader for professional label presses; and GetLabels™, the premier supplier of label materials, inks, toners, ribbons, and adhesives, all compatible with the major printer brands. Supported by AstroNova's customer application experts and technology leadership in printing, material science, and high-speed data processing, customers benefit from an optimized, "total solution" approach. The Test and Measurement segment includes the AstroNova Aerospace business unit, which designs and manufactures flight deck printers, networking hardware, and related accessories serving the world's aerospace and defense industries with proven advanced airborne technology solutions for the cockpit and the cabin; and the Test and Measurement business unit, which offers a suite of products and services that acquire, record, and analyze electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com. 


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 117 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 73,5 M 73,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 365
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart ASTRONOVA, INC.
Duration : Period :
AstroNova, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRONOVA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 10,25 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory Alan Woods President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen M. Petrarca Vice President-Operations
David S. Smith CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & VP
Michael J. Natalizia Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Raj Ramasamy Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRONOVA, INC.-3.76%73
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED14.47%9 827
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION0.91%5 144
SYNNEX CORPORATION6.70%4 479
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.62%2 170
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.-1.03%784
